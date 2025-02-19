Humans are no longer living longer, study finds

Life expectancy has steadily increased in high-income countries for over a century, driven by improved living standards, medical advancements, and better public health policies. Reductions in infant mortality, improved nutrition, and control of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and cholera contributed to these gains.

In recent decades, declines in deaths from cardiovascular disease and certain cancers further extended lifespans. However, since 2011, this progress has slowed, raising concerns about the future of longevity.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia and their partners have found that unhealthy lifestyles, rising obesity rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic are among the main reasons for this slowdown. The findings are published in The Lancet Public Health.

England, in particular, has seen the sharpest decline in life expectancy improvements. This suggests that without stronger public health initiatives, future generations may not outlive their predecessors.

The Role of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Choices

Cardiovascular diseases have been a primary factor in the slowdown of life expectancy improvements. Between 1990 and 2011, medical advancements, including better treatments for high blood pressure and high cholesterol, significantly reduced heart disease-related deaths.

However, these benefits started to plateau after 2011. Rising obesity rates, poor diets, and lack of physical activity have outweighed medical advancements, leading to stagnation in heart health progress.

According to Professor Nick Steel from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, "After 2011, major risks such as obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol either increased or stopped improving in almost all countries. Better cholesterol and blood pressure treatments have not been enough to offset the harms from obesity and poor diets."

The Global Burden of Disease 2021 study, which includes contributions from nearly 12,000 researchers across 160 countries, confirms these findings. Data analysis from 19 European countries revealed that while medical treatments continue to improve, risk factors such as excess weight and sedentary lifestyles are worsening.

Countries that implemented strong public health policies, like Norway and Denmark, have fared better in maintaining life expectancy growth. In contrast, England and other UK nations have experienced a more pronounced decline.

COVID-19 and Its Lasting Impact on Longevity

The COVID-19 pandemic reversed life expectancy gains in many countries, causing an unprecedented spike in mortality rates. Unlike the temporary dips seen during past severe influenza outbreaks, life expectancy has not rebounded as quickly post-pandemic.

Changes in life expectancy at birth for both sexes combined, by country and cause of death from 1990 to 2011, ordered by 2019 life expectancy. (CREDIT: The Lancet Public Health)

Disruptions to healthcare systems during the pandemic delayed treatments for chronic diseases, further contributing to rising mortality rates. Additionally, long-term complications from COVID-19, such as lingering cardiovascular and respiratory issues, could continue to affect population health in the coming years.

Sarah Price, NHS England’s National Director of Public Health, emphasized the importance of preventive health measures: "The slowdown in life expectancy improvements, particularly due to cardiovascular disease and cancer, highlights the urgent need for stronger action on the root causes—poor diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. More action is needed across society because we cannot treat our way out of the obesity crisis, and we need to stem it at its source."

Governments face a crucial decision: invest in preventive health measures now or deal with rising healthcare costs and lower life expectancy in the future. Countries that proactively addressed health risks before the pandemic, such as Sweden and Belgium, demonstrated better resilience to its long-term effects.

The Path Forward: Reversing the Trend

Despite the current slowdown, experts believe there is still room to extend human lifespan. Countries that have implemented effective policies to reduce obesity, promote physical activity, and encourage healthier diets have maintained better life expectancy outcomes.

Changes in life expectancy at birth for both sexes combined, by country and cause of death from 2011 to 2019, ordered by 2019 life expectancy. (CREDIT: The Lancet Public Health)

Professor Steel pointed out that "life expectancy for older people in many countries is still improving, showing that we have not yet reached a natural longevity ceiling. Life expectancy mainly reflects mortality at younger ages, where we have lots of scope for reducing harmful risks and preventing early deaths."

Preventive health initiatives, such as widespread cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, weight management programs, and taxation on unhealthy foods, have shown positive results in certain regions. Stronger government policies to regulate food quality, encourage physical activity, and reduce economic inequalities in healthcare access could help turn the tide.

Professor John Newton from the European Centre for Environment and Human Health at the University of Exeter remains optimistic: "These results are a cause for concern, especially here in the UK, but also some hope. Addressing the underlying causes of major illnesses appears to be effective if only improvements in the key risks can be sustained."

The challenge now is ensuring that public health policies align with long-term sustainability. Without decisive action, life expectancy gains could continue to stagnate—or even decline. However, with strategic interventions, the trend can be reversed, ensuring future generations lead longer and healthier lives.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.