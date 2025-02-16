Identical twin study reveals whether vegan or meat-based diets are healthier

Carolyn and Rosalyn entered the You Are What You Eat experiment with the hope of increasing Filipino representation in scientific studies. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The saying "You are what you eat" has never been more relevant, especially when it comes to cardiovascular health. While plant-based diets have long been associated with heart benefits, new research from Stanford Medicine has provided compelling evidence of their impact.

A recent study, conducted in collaboration with other researchers, reveals just how quickly a vegan diet can improve cardiovascular well-being.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that adopting a vegan diet for just eight weeks can significantly enhance heart health. The findings offer promising news for those looking to make dietary changes to protect their cardiovascular system.

By focusing on diet alone, the researchers sought to remove many of the confounding factors that typically make nutrition studies difficult to interpret.

Pam and Wendy are South African twins who run their own catering company and both followed an omnivore diet prior to the study. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

To achieve this level of precision, the researchers designed an innovative study that minimized the influence of genetics, lifestyle, and upbringing. Many diet studies struggle to separate these variables, making it hard to determine the true effects of dietary choices on heart health. The Stanford team took an approach that allowed them to isolate the impact of diet itself.

They recruited a unique group of participants: identical twins. With nearly identical genetic profiles and similar childhood environments, these twins provided an ideal test group. The study ran for eight weeks and involved 22 pairs of identical twins, totaling 44 participants.

Each pair of twins was assigned to follow different diets—one twin adhered to a strictly vegan diet, while the other continued consuming an omnivorous diet. This approach ensured that any observed health differences could be attributed to diet rather than genetic or environmental factors.

Participants were drawn from the Stanford Twin Registry, a database of fraternal and identical twins who volunteer for research studies. By selecting twins from this registry, researchers had access to a controlled study group that allowed for an exceptionally rigorous analysis of dietary effects on cardiovascular health.

Twin pairs Carolyn Sideco and Rosalyn Moorhouse, Aleksandra Shaichai and Mariya Foster, and Jean Jacquemet and Janet Hurt participated in a study examining the effect of a vegan versus omnivore diet on cardiovascular health. (CREDIT: Lisa Kim)

Both diets were carefully constructed to be health-conscious, emphasizing whole, plant-based foods such as vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains while avoiding sugars and refined starches.

The vegan diet was entirely plant-based, excluding all animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy, whereas the omnivore diet included a variety of animal-sourced foods, including chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, and dairy.

During the initial four weeks, participants were provided with 21 meals per week, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, delivered by a meal service.

For the subsequent four weeks, participants prepared their own meals, with guidance from a registered dietitian who was readily available to offer advice and answer questions regarding their diets. Participants also meticulously documented their dietary intake, ensuring accurate data collection.

Notably, the study showcased the feasibility of transitioning to a healthy diet within a relatively short timeframe. A striking 21 out of 22 vegans adhered to the diet, highlighting that anyone can make the shift to a vegan diet and experience significant health improvements in just two months.

The findings of the study unveiled the most substantial improvements within the first four weeks of adopting a vegan diet. Participants following the vegan diet exhibited noteworthy reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, insulin levels, and body weight – all of which are key indicators of improved cardiovascular health.

LDL-C, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, plays a crucial role in heart health. The study reported that baseline LDL-C levels for vegans averaged 110.7 mg/dL, compared to 118.5 mg/dL for the omnivore participants.

Visual Abstract. Cardiometabolic Effects of Omnivorous vs Vegan Diets in Identical Twins. (CREDIT: JAMA Network)

By the end of the eight-week study, LDL-C levels had decreased to 95.5 mg/dL for vegans and 116.1 mg/dL for omnivores. It's important to note that the optimal healthy LDL-C level is less than 100 mg/dL, and this study's results indicate that even participants with already healthy levels experienced significant improvements.

Furthermore, participants following a vegan diet exhibited a remarkable 20% reduction in fasting insulin levels. Elevated insulin levels are a known risk factor for the development of diabetes, making this reduction particularly significant.

In addition to improved cholesterol and insulin levels, the vegan group also experienced an average weight loss of 4.2 pounds, further bolstering their cardiovascular health.

Median Change From Baseline to 8 Weeks in Primary and Secondary Outcomes Between Vegan and Omnivorous Diet Arms. (CREDIT: JAMA Network)

Dr. Christopher Gardner, the senior author of the study, emphasizes that these findings have substantial implications for the broader population's health. While he acknowledges that not everyone may choose to adopt a strictly vegan diet, he suggests that taking steps in a plant-based direction can be a powerful way to enhance cardiovascular health.

Gardner, who has maintained a "mostly vegan" diet for the past four decades, believes that incorporating more plant-based foods into one's diet can yield significant benefits.

Beyond the immediate cardiovascular advantages, Dr. Gardner points out that a vegan diet can offer additional perks, such as increased gut bacteria and a reduction in telomere loss.

These effects are associated with slowed aging within the body, suggesting that dietary choices can play a pivotal role in longevity.

The positive changes observed in LDL-C levels, insulin levels, and body weight in just eight weeks provide compelling evidence that shifting toward a plant-based diet can be a key strategy for enhancing heart health.

As Dr. Gardner aptly notes, it's not about going strictly vegan; it's about taking a step toward a more plant-based, heart-healthy lifestyle. In doing so, individuals can reap the manifold benefits of improved cardiovascular health and potentially extend their longevity while savoring the diverse and delicious world of plant-based cuisine.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.