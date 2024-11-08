Incredible 1,200-mile underwater bullet train will be 10x longer than any other on Earth

An ambitious leap in transportation could soon redefine how you traverse continents. The UAE is embarking on a bold journey: constructing an underwater train to link Dubai with Mumbai. This isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about creating an immersive, awe-inspiring travel experience beneath the ocean's surface.

The proposed train will span an astonishing 1,200 miles, connecting two of the world's most dynamic cities. At speeds ranging from 600 to 1,000 km/h, this project promises to revolutionize intercity travel, halving current travel times. “This is not just about transport, but an immersive experience,” explained Dr. Ahmed Al Hariri, head of the UAE's National Advisor Bureau.

A Visionary Project

Initially teased in 2018, the underwater train is now poised to become a reality. It will serve a dual purpose, doubling as a conduit for water and oil transport. But the vision extends beyond mere practicality. Panoramic windows will transform the underwater train into a marine marvel, offering breathtaking views of oceanic life as passengers are whisked away at record speeds.

The National Advisor Bureau in the UAE has proposed a futuristic project to build a subsea rail connection to India. (CREDIT: National Advisory Bureau)

Sara Ahmed, a Dubai-based travel blogger, summed up the excitement: “The underwater train isn’t just about getting from point A to B. It’s about relishing the wonders of the marine world. I can already see it being a major draw for Dubai.”

A New Rivalry?

The project’s grandiosity invites comparison with other ambitious undertakings, such as Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. This $1 trillion initiative aims to build a futuristic city in harmony with the natural environment. However, if the UAE completes its underwater train before NEOM’s unveiling, it could eclipse its rival's audacious vision.

Both nations are known for pushing the boundaries of technological and infrastructural innovation. The Dubai-Mumbai train could very well cement the UAE’s position as a leader in futuristic design and global connectivity.

Engineering and Economic Challenges

Mega-projects like these come with hefty price tags and technical hurdles. From the immense cost of construction to engineering solutions for oceanic pressure and passenger safety, the challenges are significant. Nevertheless, the economic and tourism potential could outweigh these risks, promising a substantial return on investment.

The project could stimulate the UAE and India’s economies, fostering stronger ties between the two regions. It also adds a new dimension to tourism, offering travelers a once-in-a-lifetime experience beneath the waves.

A Journey Unlike Any Other

While the Channel Tunnel between the UK and France was groundbreaking in 1994, the Dubai-Mumbai train elevates the concept. Passengers will experience more than just a rapid journey; they’ll marvel at the vibrant marine life through the train’s transparent walls. Some have already nicknamed it the 'Deep Blue Express.'

Travelers could find this underwater journey a bucket-list adventure. However, concerns remain about safety and the potential psychological impact of traveling deep underwater. Claustrophobia and thalassophobia might deter some from embracing this futuristic travel option.

Rajesh Verma, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, voiced his reservations: “I’ve always been wary of the ocean’s depths. As much as I love the idea, I’ll likely stick to conventional modes of transport.”

A Testament to Human Ingenuity

Despite the challenges, the UAE’s ambitious train project highlights the power of human innovation. It’s a bold move to bridge not just physical distances but also cultural and economic divides. Whether the train materializes as planned or encounters setbacks, it has already captured the world’s imagination.

In the end, the success of this audacious endeavor will depend on overcoming technical hurdles, securing public confidence, and ensuring financial viability. Yet the idea alone is a clarion call for future possibilities, proving that even the ocean’s vast depths can be conquered in the pursuit of progress.

The longest current bullet train routes

Beijing to Kunming, China: Covering approximately 2,653 kilometers, this route connects Beijing with Kunming, offering travel times between 10 hours 43 minutes and 14 hours 54 minutes.

Beijing to Guangzhou, China: Spanning about 2,298 kilometers, this line links Beijing to Guangzhou, significantly reducing travel time compared to conventional trains.

A journey spanning 1,200 miles, this underwater marvel promises to double up as a conduit for water and oil. And if the proposed speeds of 600-1000 km/h are realized. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Shanghai to Kunming, China: This route extends over 2,066 kilometers, connecting Shanghai with Kunming, facilitating efficient travel across eastern and southwestern China.

Beijing to Shanghai, China: At approximately 1,318 kilometers, this line connects two of China's major cities, Beijing and Shanghai, and is noted as the world's longest high-speed line constructed in a single phase.

Hangzhou to Shenzhen, China: This route covers around 1,495 kilometers, linking Hangzhou with Shenzhen, enhancing connectivity along China's southeastern coast.

Qingdao to Yinchuan, China: Spanning about 1,762 kilometers, this line connects Qingdao to Yinchuan, facilitating travel between eastern and northwestern China.

G81 to Kunming South, awaiting departure at Platform 18 from Beijing West to Kunming South. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beijing to Harbin, China: This route extends over approximately 1,700 kilometers, linking Beijing with Harbin, serving as a vital connection to northeastern China.

Guangzhou to Kunming, China: Covering about 1,285 kilometers, this line connects Guangzhou with Kunming, enhancing travel between southern and southwestern China.

Tokyo to Hakata, Japan: This route spans approximately 1,174 kilometers, connecting Tokyo with Hakata, and is part of Japan's renowned Shinkansen network.

Madrid to Barcelona, Spain: Covering about 621 kilometers, this line links Madrid with Barcelona, significantly reducing travel time between Spain's two largest cities.

The Seikan Tunnel in Japan is the world's current longest undersea tunnel used by bullet trains. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Seikan Tunnel in Japan is the world's current longest undersea tunnel used by bullet trains. Spanning 53.85 kilometers (33.46 miles), it includes a 23.3-kilometer (14.5-mile) section beneath the Tsugaru Strait, connecting Honshu and Hokkaido. Shinkansen bullet trains traverse this tunnel, which descends approximately 100 meters (330 feet) below the seabed and 240 meters (790 feet) below sea level.

These high-speed rail routes exemplify advancements in rail technology, offering rapid and efficient transportation across vast distances.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.