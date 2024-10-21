Japan’s ancient underwater Yonaguni Pyramid continues to intrigue scientists

Beneath the waters of Yonaguni Island lies an enigmatic structure—debated by researchers to be either a natural formation or the remnants of an ancient civilization. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

In the waters surrounding Japan’s southern Yonaguni Island, an enigmatic structure rests beneath the waves. Known as the Yonaguni Monument, it has puzzled researchers since its discovery in 1986.

This underwater marvel lies off the coast of the island, located in Okinawa Prefecture, and has sparked endless debate. Some believe the structure is a natural geological formation, while others argue it’s the remnants of an ancient civilization submerged by rising sea levels thousands of years ago. Despite decades of study, the mystery remains unresolved, but it continues to intrigue both scientists and divers alike.

The story of the Yonaguni Monument began when Kihachiro Aratake, a local diver and head of a tourism group, made a startling discovery. While scouting for dive sites, he stumbled upon a massive structure unlike anything he had seen before.

With flat planes, sharp angles, and tiered terraces, the monument appeared too orderly to be the work of nature. Word of Aratake’s discovery spread quickly, drawing the attention of divers and scientists eager to study the unusual underwater formation.

The monument also boasts stepped terraces that resemble platforms or staircases. This level of geometric precision has fueled theories that the structure is man-made, possibly created by a lost civilization.

One of the most prominent proponents of this theory is Professor Masaaki Kimura, a marine geologist at the University of the Ryukyus. Kimura has spent years studying the monument, and he argues that its design could not have been produced solely by natural forces. In addition to the structure’s geometric features, Kimura claims to have found evidence of a road, a castle-like structure, and carvings of animals on the rocks surrounding the monument.

According to his research, the monument may date back 10,000 years, placing its origin during the last Ice Age when sea levels were much lower. If true, the Yonaguni Monument could have been part of a large city or religious complex that was eventually submerged by rising seas.

However, many geologists and experts remain skeptical of these claims. They argue that the monument’s features can be explained by natural geological processes. Yonaguni Island is located in an area of intense seismic activity, near a tectonic fault line, making it prone to earthquakes and shifting plates.

These tectonic forces, they argue, could account for the straight fractures and geometric patterns observed in the monument. The rock that forms the structure is mostly sandstone, which is relatively soft and can be shaped by natural forces like water currents and erosion over time.

Examples of natural formations resembling artificial structures can be found worldwide. The Bimini Road, an underwater rock formation in the Bahamas, and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland both exhibit geometric shapes that mimic human design but are entirely natural in origin.

Supporters of the natural formation theory argue that while the Yonaguni Monument is impressive, it is not entirely unique. The forces of nature are capable of producing shapes that appear artificial.

The lack of definitive evidence has made it difficult to settle the debate. No artifacts, such as tools or pottery, have been discovered at the site that would indicate human activity. Nor are there any records or oral histories from the region that mention an ancient civilization in the area. This absence of evidence makes it nearly impossible to conclusively determine whether the monument is natural or man-made.

One of the main challenges for researchers is the monument’s underwater location. The structure is submerged about 25 meters beneath the surface, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. During the last Ice Age, sea levels were much lower, and what is now the ocean floor would have been dry land.

If the monument is man-made, it could have been built during this period before the rising seas engulfed it, placing its construction before the rise of known civilizations in the region. This timeline raises the possibility that the monument could represent a previously unknown chapter of human history in East Asia.

The mystery of the Yonaguni Monument has attracted researchers from around the world, and the site has become a popular destination for divers. While the structure itself continues to captivate the imagination, the surrounding area is also home to a rich array of marine life, including schools of fish, sea turtles, and even hammerhead sharks. The strong currents and clear waters make it a challenging but rewarding dive, with the monument’s step-like features providing a dramatic backdrop for underwater exploration.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its origins, the Yonaguni Monument remains a stunning example of the mysteries hidden beneath the sea. Whether natural or artificial, it serves as a reminder of how much we still have to learn about our world.

The monument’s discovery has raised new questions about the history of human development and the forces that shape our planet. Even if it turns out to be a natural formation, the Yonaguni Monument continues to captivate the minds of those who seek to understand its origins.

Masaaki Kimura’s theory has also drawn connections between the monument and the legendary lost continent of Mu, a fabled Pacific civilization that was said to have been submerged by a cataclysmic event. He points to carvings resembling animals and an underwater sphinx that, according to him, bears a striking resemblance to ancient Chinese or Okinawan rulers. This connection to Mu remains speculative, but it adds to the monument’s allure as a possible key to unlocking an ancient mystery.

However, not all scientists agree with Kimura’s conclusions. Robert Schoch, a professor at Boston University, has explored the site and is firmly in the natural formation camp. He believes the straight edges and terraces can be explained by the region’s tectonic activity and the natural properties of the sandstone.

In his view, the monument’s sharp angles and symmetrical features are not as consistent as some claim, and the markings on the rocks are likely the result of underwater erosion or marine life.

More than 30 years after its discovery, the debate over the Yonaguni Monument shows no signs of slowing down. The lack of definitive evidence on either side means that the structure’s origin remains a mystery. But whether it was carved by human hands or shaped by natural forces, the monument continues to inspire wonder and fascination. It stands as a reminder of the many secrets our planet still holds beneath the surface of the sea.

