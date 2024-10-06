Just 20 seconds of this activity can significantly reduce stress and boost mental health

Exposure to stress is a natural part of daily life, and while some stress can be beneficial for growth and optimal functioning, chronic stress often has harmful effects.

Experiencing psychosocial stressors like social conflict or being judged can activate the body's stress response, leading to increased fear reactions, elevated cortisol levels, and impaired cognitive function, including working memory. Therefore, finding effective ways to manage and alleviate stress is critical for maintaining mental well-being.

One effective method for managing stress is through touch. Studies have shown that physical contact, whether it's skin-to-skin or a comforting hug, can significantly reduce the impact of stress. Receiving massages or frequent hugs is linked to lower blood pressure, a reduced heart rate, and lower cortisol levels, which help alleviate anxiety. Even hugging a human-shaped cushion has been found to lower cortisol.

The benefits of touch may be due to increased secretion of oxytocin—the "love hormone" that promotes positive emotions and reduces stress. Additionally, touch can stimulate the vagus nerve, which helps calm physiological responses, leading to lower overall activity in the body’s stress-related systems.

Studies have shown that physical contact, whether it's skin-to-skin or a comforting hug, can significantly reduce the impact of stress. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

But physical touch isn't always available or feasible, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing was essential. In such scenarios, self-touch—often called self-compassionate touch—can offer a valuable alternative for stress relief. Unlike involuntary self-touch (like caressing or rubbing oneself subconsciously), self-compassionate touch is a deliberate act of self-kindness that has the potential to be as comforting as receiving physical contact from others.

This approach was explored in a 2021 study conducted by German researchers, which found that just 20 seconds of self-compassionate touch could lower cortisol levels after participants underwent a stressful task. Inspired by these findings, Eli Susman—a devoted meditator—began incorporating the idea of brief, self-compassionate moments into his mindfulness practice.

During a meditation retreat at Plum Village, a mindfulness center in France, Susman was surprised to learn that the practice involved just 30 minutes of formal meditation each day. A monk's suggestion that focusing on the present moment could be as simple as taking three mindful breaths shifted Susman’s perspective on what was required to achieve a state of mindfulness.

“What if three breaths or about 20 seconds is really enough to make a difference in people’s lives?” Susman reflected. This concept led him to apply the lessons from the German study to his own work, as he sought practical and accessible ways to manage stress without requiring long meditation sessions.

In his work, Susman examined the effects of short, self-compassionate practices on stress and emotional well-being. He focused on micropractices that involved soothing oneself through simple acts like placing a hand on the heart, stroking the arms, or resting a hand over the belly.

The results were promising: a 20-second session of self-compassionate touch significantly reduced stress and improved emotional well-being. The benefits were even more pronounced when individuals practiced self-compassionate touch regularly, rather than occasionally.

Study procedure and measurement timings. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

“In this touch-deprived society, we can offer ourselves the same kindness and compassion we so freely give to others,” Susman said. “It’s right at our fingertips.” His observations built upon the German study, showing that short, deliberate moments of self-touch can provide significant emotional relief and improve mental health, similar to how longer meditation or mindfulness practices work.

The practicality of self-compassionate touch is particularly important in fast-paced environments, such as for college students balancing academics, work, and social obligations. In a recent study, college students were randomly assigned to practice either self-compassionate touch or finger-tapping for 20 seconds a day over a month.

Finger-tapping served as a control practice, while self-compassionate touch involved acts like placing a hand over the heart. Results showed that those who practiced self-compassionate touch reported more self-compassion, less stress, and improved mental health compared to those in the control group.

Neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, who wasn't involved in the study, commented, “It’s an interesting but not surprising study. Performing this short-lived, self-compassionate touch daily was highly effective, almost as if you were seeing a therapist long-term.”

Average trajectories of (A) cortisol, (B) heart rate, and subjective-emotional states, namely (C) tense arousal, (D) self-conscious affect, and (E) anxiety. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

However, she also noted that while self-compassionate touch can offer benefits similar to therapy, it is not a substitute for professional help, particularly for those with serious mental health conditions. Instead, self-compassionate touch can be thought of as an additional tool in one's mental health toolbox—an accessible method for coping with stress.

Susan Evans, a professor of psychology at Weill Cornell Medical College, highlighted the practical value of Susman’s work. Many people struggle to stick with mindfulness routines due to time constraints, but incorporating small, deliberate acts of self-care could make it easier to maintain these routines. “Studies like these have real-world, practical value and move the field towards a better understanding of how to help people acquire skills to improve their well-being,” Evans noted.

The simplicity of self-compassionate touch is one of its most attractive features. It can be practiced almost anywhere—at home, on a crowded train, or during a stressful day at work. To practice, start by closing your eyes and reflecting on a recent mistake or difficult moment that made you feel unworthy.

Then, find a comfortable place to touch your body—a hand over the heart or belly, stroking the arms, or even massaging a spot on the palm can work. The focus should be on the warmth and sensation of the touch, offering yourself the same kindness you would extend to a friend.

Cortisol trajectories by touch condition. Footnote: Note. Thick lines and dots indicate averages for each condition (±95% CIs). Thin lines indicate individual trajectories. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

The more consistently self-compassionate touch is practiced, the greater the benefits. Susman recommended incorporating this practice into daily routines, using cues like brushing your teeth or washing your hands as reminders to take a brief moment for yourself. “It’s not about being better than anyone or pretending everything is sunshine and rainbows,” Susman said. “It’s about treating yourself with the same kindness and care you would offer a close friend.”

As Susman’s work suggests, touch—whether received from others or provided to oneself—can be a powerful tool for managing stress. These small moments of compassion can help you cope with life's challenges, offering a brief but meaningful way to nurture yourself. So, on those tough days, remember to give yourself permission to be your own best friend, even if it’s just for 20 seconds.

