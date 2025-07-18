Learning music helps kids thrive in school and life, study finds

Learning music is often seen as a hobby or an extra perk in school, but new research shows it’s much more than that. A growing body of evidence reveals that music learning is a powerful tool to support the mental health of children and teens. Whether it's playing an instrument, composing, or simply taking part in structured music classes, the process of learning music has strong ties to emotional, social, and educational wellbeing.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University’s School of Education recently reviewed dozens of global studies on this topic. They discovered that music education plays a deeper role in a young person’s development than many might think. It builds confidence, strengthens friendships, and motivates students to stay engaged in school—all critical elements for healthy development in today’s challenging world.

The link between learning music and wellbeing

While the idea that music affects mood and emotions isn’t new, this review shows that learning music takes those benefits further. Unlike simply listening to music, learning how to make music can shape the way students see themselves, interact with others, and stay focused in school.

Music education is emerging as a wellbeing strategy to boost young people's confidence and strengthen relationships. (CREDIT: Unsplash)

Led by Dr. Jason Goopy, the research team analyzed 423 sources pulled from nine academic databases. After applying strict criteria based on the PRISMA-ScR method (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses – Scoping Review extension), they focused their analysis on 30 studies. Almost all of them reported clear links between learning music and improved wellbeing for children and adolescents.

These wellbeing outcomes fell into three major categories: individual, social, and educational. On a personal level, students experienced boosts in self-confidence, emotional control, and a sense of accomplishment. Socially, they formed stronger bonds, practiced collaboration, and felt more connected to their communities. Educationally, music helped them stay engaged and perform better in other academic areas.

Music classes are not just “extra”

According to Dr. Goopy, the impact of music education is too important to ignore. “Music education in schools goes beyond music appreciation and learning an instrument,” he explained. “It can strengthen self-confidence, social connections and engagement in education.”

Related Stories

He emphasized that music lessons shouldn’t be seen as a bonus or an after-school activity. They deserve a firm place within the school day, right alongside math, science, and reading. “Our findings highlight the need for music education to be recognised as a needed wellbeing strategy in schools to support young people,” Dr. Goopy said. “Music classes should not be viewed as an ‘extracurricular option.’ They are essential for supporting whole child development.”

That idea is backed by the review’s wide-ranging results. Despite differences in location, method, and age groups studied, nearly every piece of research showed that students benefited from music learning in some way. The review covered mostly studies from Australia and the United Kingdom, many using qualitative methods like interviews and observations. Yet only one study failed to find a positive link between music learning and wellbeing.

How music helps students grow

Learning music offers students more than just knowledge about notes or rhythms. It becomes a way for them to express feelings, deal with stress, and build perseverance. One theme that appeared often in the review was how music fosters emotional awareness. As students practiced, performed, and created, they also developed stronger emotional control and resilience.

On an individual level, students reported improvements in self-confidence, emotional regulation and personal fulfillment. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

It also helped them connect with others. Working in bands, choirs, or songwriting groups encouraged teamwork, respect, and communication. Students felt included, respected, and valued in their music communities. These connections built a sense of belonging—something especially important for young people dealing with anxiety, isolation, or change.

Even in the classroom, music made a difference. Students were more motivated to attend school and focus in other subjects when they had access to music programs. Some studies found that music learning improved memory, attention, and even problem-solving skills. Dr. Goopy explained, “Music learning creates opportunities for self-expression, collaboration and achievement, all of which contribute to students living well and healthy.”

What makes music education effective?

The review identified key qualities in successful music programs. Approaches that involved shared and active music-making stood out. These included things like group performances, collaborative songwriting, and producing musical projects. Students were more likely to benefit when the environment felt safe, fun, and supportive.

Like these kind of feel good stories? Get The Brighter Side of News' newsletter.

Other positive features included programs that aimed for artistic excellence in a way that matched the students’ own backgrounds and interests. When young people had some control over what they were learning, and when their creativity was valued, they thrived. Empowerment and fun were just as important as technical skill.

Despite these successes, there is still work to be done. Most of the studies reviewed were small and focused on specific groups. That leaves a gap in understanding how these findings apply to larger and more diverse populations. More research is needed to create strong tools for measuring how music learning affects wellbeing across different schools and communities.

Dr. Goopy called for future research to develop ways to track music’s impact more precisely. “This research sends a clear message: learning music is more than just an artistic indulgence,” he said. “It actively contributes to young people's ability to thrive.”

He also emphasized the need for better access. “Every child needs access to quality, sequential and ongoing school music education delivered by confident and capable teachers,” he added. “The opportunity to enhance wellbeing from learning music should be available to every child regardless of what school they attend.”

Music Learning and Children’s and Young People’s Wellbeing Source Flow Diagram. (CREDIT: Jason Goopy, et al.)

Rethinking education and mental health

This review challenges how we think about school subjects. It shows that music is not just a creative outlet—it’s also a mental health resource. In a time when youth mental health issues are rising across the globe, this makes music education a valuable, even necessary, part of the curriculum.

What sets music learning apart is its ability to meet students where they are. It speaks to emotion, identity, and connection in a way that few other subjects do. It also gives students tools to manage stress, build community, and stay engaged in learning.

Incorporating music into school life doesn’t require a full orchestra or expensive gear. What it does require is commitment—from educators, administrators, and communities—to treat music as an essential piece of a healthy learning environment. This growing research base offers a roadmap. It encourages schools to develop music programs not just for artistic development, but for wellbeing. It suggests new directions for academic study and classroom practice, all pointing toward one simple truth: music helps students thrive.

Research findings are available online in the journal Research Studies in Music Education.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.