Life after death: New research suggests human consciousness may survive death

Key Takeaways

Thousands of near-death experiences show consistent patterns, including out-of-body awareness and feelings of peace.

New brain studies reveal organized neural activity during cardiac arrest, matching patient recollections.

Many scientists now consider NDEs real events with possible insights into consciousness and life after death.

In hospitals and trauma units around the world, some patients who come close to death describe extraordinary and vivid experiences. They talk about floating above their own bodies, traveling through tunnels of light, meeting lost loved ones, or feeling a powerful sense of peace. These reports, once dismissed as mere hallucinations, are now being taken seriously by a growing number of scientists.

A Doctor's Journey from Skeptic to Believer

Dr. Jeffrey Long, a radiation oncologist in Kentucky, began his journey as a firm skeptic. But after reading a cardiologist’s account in the journal Resuscitation describing patients who had been declared clinically dead but later revived with vivid memories, he began to question what he had learned in medical school.

“All my medical training told me you were either alive or dead,” Dr. Long recalled. “But suddenly, I was reading about patients who had died and came back reporting very distinct, almost unbelievable experiences.”

Dr. Long’s groundbreaking work on near-death experiences serves as a beacon of hope, challenging our perceptions, and providing solace in the enigma of existence. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Since then, Dr. Long has collected more than 5,000 accounts of near-death experiences (NDEs) from people all over the world. These stories come from a wide range of cultures, languages, and belief systems, yet many share a strikingly similar structure. He defines NDEs as lucid experiences occurring while a person is clinically dead or comatose. These individuals often report seeing, hearing, and feeling emotions during the time when no heart activity is recorded.

In 1998, Dr. Long and his wife founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation, a platform where people from across the globe can share their stories. In these firsthand accounts, people describe being surrounded by light, greeted by deceased relatives, or even observing their physical body from above.

About 45% of these stories include an out-of-body experience. Nearly 75% describe a strong desire to remain in what they believe is an afterlife. More than half report seeing a peaceful or heavenly realm, while about a quarter describe being enveloped in light or mist. Remarkably, nearly all say they lost their fear of death after the experience.

Voices That Cross the Threshold

The collection of stories Dr. Long has curated reveals deeply personal and often emotional narratives. One man named Harry described seeing his late parents and other loved ones in what he called a “network of light.”

Star, another contributor, remembered being “completely filled with the presence of the living God.” Sarah, from Italy, told of being embraced by three glowing beings who radiated love. “I didn’t want to leave,” she said, “but I had to go back. That’s how it had to be.”

Dr. Long's findings not only challenge long-held medical assumptions but also reshape how he speaks with his own patients. Once hesitant to discuss these cases, he now sees them as a way to offer comfort. “I tell them that based on my research, I’m very confident there’s a wonderful afterlife,” he said. “To me, it’s a blessing to be able to share that with them.”

Dr Jeffrey Long [pictured] is a radiation oncologist who said that studying over 5,000 accounts of near-death experiences. (CREDIT: Jeffrey Long)

Medical Evidence and New Insights

Dr. Long isn’t alone in his exploration of these strange and powerful moments. Dr. Sam Parnia, a critical care specialist at NYU Langone Health, has also spent years studying what happens to the mind as people approach death. In one recent study, Dr. Parnia and his team analyzed patients who went into cardiac arrest and were later revived. They discovered that some of these individuals showed measurable brain activity even after their hearts had stopped.

By using EEG sensors to monitor brainwaves, the team recorded bursts of organized brain activity minutes after cardiac arrest. These brain patterns often matched with survivors’ memories of vivid experiences, such as observing their surroundings from above or recalling calming encounters with light. Dr. Parnia explained, “These are not hallucinations. They’re real experiences that happen while the brain is shutting down.”

One patient, who lost consciousness while horseback riding, described her awareness following the horse back to the barn. Although her body remained motionless on the trail, she later recounted in detail what had occurred at the barn—events later confirmed by witnesses.

Dr. Sam Parnia, a critical care specialist at NYU Langone Health, has also spent years studying what happens to the mind as people approach death. (CREDIT: Sam Parnia)

Dr. Parnia believes these accounts show that some part of consciousness may survive even after traditional signs of life have ceased. He explained that as the brain runs low on oxygen, some regions may actually become more active than normal. This could help explain the vivid memories, enhanced perceptions, and sense of awareness commonly reported in NDEs.

More Than Just a Final Flicker?

Other scientists, such as Dr. Bruce Greyson at the University of Virginia, have reached similar conclusions. Dr. Greyson was inspired to study NDEs after having one himself and has since documented numerous cases. He estimates that between 10% and 20% of people who come close to death report such experiences. That’s about 5% of the population overall. Many of his subjects describe familiar elements—bright lights, tunnels, reunions with deceased loved ones, and profound feelings of peace.

“There seems to be something that is able to continue after the body dies,” said Dr. Greyson. “I don’t know what to make of it. But the evidence overwhelmingly points to the physical body not being all that we are.”

Dr. Bruce Greyson at the University of Virginia, was inspired to study NDEs after having one himself and has since documented numerous cases. (CREDIT: Tara MacIsaac)

Skeptics argue that NDEs could result from brain chemistry changes, triggered by a lack of oxygen or the effects of trauma. However, scientists like Parnia and Long argue that these theories don’t fully explain the consistency or vivid detail of many reports. Parnia believes these moments represent an untapped window into the study of human consciousness. “We’re now able to study death in the same way we study other medical problems,” he said.

The Search for Meaning

The emotional and spiritual impact of these experiences often leaves a lasting impression on those who go through them. Many report major shifts in their outlook on life, greater compassion for others, and a renewed sense of purpose. They often describe feeling more connected to the world around them and less afraid of dying.

As medical technology advances and survival rates from cardiac arrest improve, researchers will continue gathering both personal stories and brain data.

While scientists haven’t yet reached a consensus, the study of near-death experiences is helping to unlock new understandings of human consciousness. Whether these experiences point to an afterlife or simply reflect the mind’s final bursts of activity remains a profound and open question.

But for people like Dr. Long, the evidence is deeply persuasive. “In the face of overwhelming evidence,” he said, “I’ve come to believe there’s certainly an afterlife.”

