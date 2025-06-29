Scientists rethink animal consciousness: Reptiles, fish, and insects may be sentient

New research challenges old beliefs, showing reptiles, fish, and insects may feel and think in complex ways. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

In the past, many scientists believed that only mammals and birds could feel or think in complex ways. Reptiles, fish, and insects were seen as simple creatures that reacted purely on instinct. But today, that view is quickly changing. New studies suggest that a wider range of animals may have inner lives filled with experiences, memories, and even emotions.

From bees playing with wooden balls to octopuses avoiding pain, animals once thought to be robotic are showing signs of deeper mental activity. These findings are shifting how researchers think about consciousness in the animal kingdom.

The New York Declaration Changes Everything

In a major moment for animal science, nearly 40 researchers came together to sign “The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness.” This statement strongly supports the idea that mammals and birds are conscious beings. But it goes even further, stating there is a realistic chance that all vertebrates—including reptiles, amphibians, and fish—are conscious, too.

The declaration doesn’t stop at animals with backbones. It also includes insects, crabs, lobsters, squid, cuttlefish, and octopuses. These animals, known as invertebrates, were once considered too primitive to feel anything. But now, that assumption is being challenged.

Jonathan Birch, a philosophy professor at the London School of Economics, was one of the signers. He said the shift is “transformative” and reflects how scientists are more open than ever to the idea that animals, even tiny ones like bees, might experience the world in a personal way.

Behavior Points to a Deeper Mind

Dr. Anna Wilkinson, a behavioral biologist at the University of Lincoln, has studied reptiles for years. “People used to think that reptiles were just reactive, like living robots,” she said. “But we've found compelling evidence that they can learn, remember, and even solve problems.”

Her work, along with that of many others, has helped reshape the field of animal behavior. One well-known example is the red-footed tortoise. Scientists trained these tortoises to complete a maze. Not only did they learn how to get to the reward, but they also remembered the solution months later. Even when the maze changed, they adjusted their strategy—a clear sign of flexible thinking.

Bearded dragons have also shown surprising skills. In one experiment, they watched other lizards perform a task and learned how to do it themselves. This kind of learning by watching others was once thought to be limited to mammals and birds.

Meanwhile, fish like the cleaner wrasse have passed tests that were designed to measure self-awareness. When shown a mirror, the fish first ignored it. But later, they started acting as if they recognized themselves, touching marks on their bodies only visible through the reflection. That behavior suggests they might understand that the image in the mirror is their own.

Zebrafish and cuttlefish have also demonstrated unexpected talents. Zebrafish have shown curiosity toward new objects, and cuttlefish have proven they can remember past events. These actions suggest the presence of memory and interest—two key parts of consciousness.

Scientific Roots and Modern Breakthroughs

The belief that animals lacked awareness has a long history. Thinkers like René Descartes once claimed animals were “material automata,” or machines without thoughts or feelings. That idea dominated science for centuries.

But modern research has moved far beyond that outdated view. Scientists are now asking deeper questions about how animals think, feel, and interact with the world. New tools and creative experiments are giving researchers better ways to explore animal minds.

In one study, crayfish were exposed to stressful situations. Afterward, they were given anti-anxiety medication. The drug calmed them, just as it does in humans. This suggests that the animals may have been feeling something similar to anxiety.

Another major development came in 2020 when the UK’s Animal Welfare Committee released a report on reptiles. It said that reptiles should be considered sentient, alongside birds and mammals. The report found that some reptiles show stress, seek comfort, and even display social behaviors. These signs indicate more emotional depth than once believed.

The growing body of evidence is changing how scientists define consciousness. It’s no longer about drawing a hard line between animals that are “conscious” and those that are not. Instead, researchers are looking at consciousness as something that may exist in many forms across many species.

Shifting Laws and Ethical Choices

The growing recognition of animal consciousness is starting to influence the law. In the United States, federal law does not recognize animals as sentient. Instead, it focuses on conservation and specific cases of animal welfare, such as in labs or zoos.

But some states are moving ahead. Oregon acknowledged animal sentience a decade ago. Now, places like Washington and California are considering laws that would ban octopus farming. These moves reflect scientific findings that octopuses are not only smart but also capable of feeling pain and distress.

Across the Atlantic, the UK has already taken action. A recent change to their animal welfare laws recognizes octopuses, crabs, and lobsters as sentient. These animals now have legal protections that could change how they are treated in food industries.

As scientists continue to uncover the emotional and mental lives of animals, the pressure to adjust legal systems is growing. Lawmakers must grapple with the moral responsibility that comes with this new understanding.

Animal farming, laboratory testing, and pet care all come under fresh scrutiny when you consider that the creatures involved may be able to suffer—or even experience joy.

A New Era of Debate and Understanding

The idea that animals could be conscious is not just about science—it’s about empathy. It forces a reevaluation of how people treat the animals around them. It also invites a sense of wonder at the hidden complexity in creatures large and small.

Still, the idea of reptile sentience is not universally accepted. Critics argue that behaviors interpreted as emotional or intelligent could be explained by simple stimulus-response mechanisms. They caution against anthropomorphizing animals that evolved very differently from humans.

But researchers like Wilkinson say that line of thinking may be outdated. “We're not saying reptiles feel emotions the same way we do,” she explained. “But their brains are capable of much more than we used to give them credit for. It's time to re-evaluate what we mean by sentience.”

As science continues to explore the inner lives of reptiles, one thing is becoming clear: being cold-blooded doesn't mean being thoughtless.

