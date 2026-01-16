Los Angeles woman celebrates 80th birthday by feeding the community

A Los Angeles woman marks her 80th birthday by organizing volunteers to prepare hundreds of meals for those in need. (CREDIT: NBC4 News / YouTube)

A milestone birthday often brings cake, speeches and a crowded room. For Marcia Brous of Los Angeles, turning 80 became something quieter and more lasting. Instead of a party, she chose service.

“I like to be able to help other people,” Marcia said.

Her celebration took place at the Sova Community Food and Resource Center, a program of Jewish Family Service L.A. The choice reflected months of regular volunteer work and a growing concern about food insecurity across the city. Recent cuts to SNAP benefits had left many Angelenos struggling to put meals on the table, a reality Marcia wanted her family and friends to face directly.

She invited guests not to bring gifts, but to bring their hands.

A Surprising Turnout at Sova

No one knew how many people would show up. The answer stunned everyone.

“Honestly, we didn’t know how many people were going to show up,” said Sharon Brous, Marcia’s daughter.

Ninety-four people arrived during Thanksgiving weekend. Inside the Sova kitchen, they worked side by side assembling meals of vegetables, rice, falafel and tomato sauce. Every container was labeled kosher before heading out for distribution.

The pace was fast and focused. Within an hour and a half, hundreds of meals moved down the line. Watching the group, you could see the moment shift from birthday gathering to shared purpose.

Marcia described the feeling simply.

“I get the joy out of being able to continue to feed people with anywhere from 0 to 700 meals in an hour and a half,” she said.

Grief, Purpose and a New Chapter

For Marcia’s family, the day carried deeper meaning. Her husband died two years ago, a loss that reshaped her life.

“The real story is, my dad died just two years ago. My mom, in her grief, has gotten really, really involved in the community, and I feel for her,” Sharon said. “This is an expression of her love and a commitment to this next chapter of her life, really being about service.”

That commitment did not start with her birthday. Marcia has volunteered weekly at Sova for the past six months. Staff and fellow volunteers have come to expect her presence.

Her children say service has always been part of who she is.

“She’s a pretty dedicated member of the community. She never misses a shiva. She always shows up,” Sharon said.

“She’s always prioritizing the needs of people around her. She puts that before her own needs,” said her other daughter, Devorah Brous.

A Call to Act Together

Marcia does not see her effort as extraordinary. She sees it as necessary.

She urges others to look beyond frustration or loneliness and step into shared work. Helping, she believes, creates connection.

“If you really want to help, help the homeless, help the needy, and let’s do something together,” Marcia said.

Standing in the kitchen that day, surrounded by family, friends and strangers united by a single task, the message felt tangible. Service did not replace celebration. It redefined it.

