Los Angeles woman celebrates 80th birthday by feeding the community
Instead of a party, Marcia Brous spent her 80th birthday feeding others, drawing nearly 100 volunteers to a Los Angeles food center.
A milestone birthday often brings cake, speeches and a crowded room. For Marcia Brous of Los Angeles, turning 80 became something quieter and more lasting. Instead of a party, she chose service.
“I like to be able to help other people,” Marcia said.
Her celebration took place at the Sova Community Food and Resource Center, a program of Jewish Family Service L.A. The choice reflected months of regular volunteer work and a growing concern about food insecurity across the city. Recent cuts to SNAP benefits had left many Angelenos struggling to put meals on the table, a reality Marcia wanted her family and friends to face directly.
She invited guests not to bring gifts, but to bring their hands.
A Surprising Turnout at Sova
No one knew how many people would show up. The answer stunned everyone.
“Honestly, we didn’t know how many people were going to show up,” said Sharon Brous, Marcia’s daughter.
Ninety-four people arrived during Thanksgiving weekend. Inside the Sova kitchen, they worked side by side assembling meals of vegetables, rice, falafel and tomato sauce. Every container was labeled kosher before heading out for distribution.
The pace was fast and focused. Within an hour and a half, hundreds of meals moved down the line. Watching the group, you could see the moment shift from birthday gathering to shared purpose.
Marcia described the feeling simply.
“I get the joy out of being able to continue to feed people with anywhere from 0 to 700 meals in an hour and a half,” she said.
Grief, Purpose and a New Chapter
For Marcia’s family, the day carried deeper meaning. Her husband died two years ago, a loss that reshaped her life.
“The real story is, my dad died just two years ago. My mom, in her grief, has gotten really, really involved in the community, and I feel for her,” Sharon said. “This is an expression of her love and a commitment to this next chapter of her life, really being about service.”
That commitment did not start with her birthday. Marcia has volunteered weekly at Sova for the past six months. Staff and fellow volunteers have come to expect her presence.
Her children say service has always been part of who she is.
“She’s a pretty dedicated member of the community. She never misses a shiva. She always shows up,” Sharon said.
“She’s always prioritizing the needs of people around her. She puts that before her own needs,” said her other daughter, Devorah Brous.
A Call to Act Together
Marcia does not see her effort as extraordinary. She sees it as necessary.
She urges others to look beyond frustration or loneliness and step into shared work. Helping, she believes, creates connection.
“If you really want to help, help the homeless, help the needy, and let’s do something together,” Marcia said.
Standing in the kitchen that day, surrounded by family, friends and strangers united by a single task, the message felt tangible. Service did not replace celebration. It redefined it.
Related Stories
- Helping Hand: Volunteers save 125 dolphins in massive Cape Cod stranding
- The hidden power of cultural heritage in building community resilience
- Community and a local DJ raise money to help man who walks 12 miles each day
Like these kind of feel good stories? Get The Brighter Side of News' newsletter.
Rebecca Shavit
Science & Technology Journalist | Innovation Storyteller
Based in Los Angeles, Rebecca Shavit is a dedicated science and technology journalist who writes for The Brighter Side of News, an online publication committed to highlighting positive and transformative stories from around the world. With a passion for uncovering groundbreaking discoveries and innovations, she brings to light the scientific advancements shaping a better future. Her reporting spans a wide range of topics, from cutting-edge medical breakthroughs and artificial intelligence to green technology and space exploration. With a keen ability to translate complex concepts into engaging and accessible stories, she makes science and innovation relatable to a broad audience.