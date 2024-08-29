Manuka honey could reduce breast cancer growth by 84%, study finds

In preclinical trials, the research team discovered some noteworthy effects of Manuka honey on breast cancer cells. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

A recent study led by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has uncovered promising potential for Manuka honey as a natural option for breast cancer prevention and treatment. This could be especially relevant for estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer, which makes up 70-80% of all breast cancer cases.

Tumor growth in mice with ER-positive breast cancer cells was reduced by a significant 84% after treatment with Manuka honey. Importantly, this reduction occurred without any harmful impact on normal breast cells or major side effects.

The cancer-fighting effects of Manuka honey increased with higher concentrations, leading to a more substantial reduction in cancer cell growth.

UCLA researchers found Manuka honey significantly reduced tumor growth in mice with ER-positive breast cancer cells by 84% without affecting normal breast cells or causing major side effects. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The honey also reduced levels of signaling pathways like AMPK/AKT/mTOR and STAT3, which are often upregulated in cancer and play a role in tumor cell growth and survival.

While Manuka honey reduced the proliferation of cancer cells, it did not interfere with the growth of normal human mammary epithelial cells, suggesting that it might specifically target cancer cells.

The honey induced apoptosis, or cell death, in breast cancer cells, further emphasizing its potential as a cancer treatment.

When combined with tamoxifen, a commonly used antiestrogen drug in ER-positive breast cancer therapy, Manuka honey enhanced the effectiveness of the treatment.

There is a pressing need for alternative treatments in breast cancer, particularly to address endocrine resistance, a major obstacle in achieving long-term survival for patients. Endocrine resistance remains a significant factor contributing to breast cancer being the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women globally.

Manuka honey, known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, is also rich in compounds like flavonoids, phytochemicals, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. These compounds have demonstrated anticancer potential at the molecular level by inhibiting pathways activated in cancer that induce tumor cell proliferation, growth, and metastasis.

Manuka honey reduces the proliferation of ER-positive human breast cancer cells in vitro. (CREDIT: MDPI)

Researchers believe that one of the ways Manuka honey works is by blocking estrogen receptors, making it a potentially effective nutraceutical against hormone-sensitive breast cancer.

To explore the potential of Manuka honey in breast cancer treatment, the research team conducted a series of experiments. These included tests on ER-positive MCF-7 and triple-negative MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cell lines, which represent two of the most common types of breast cancer.

In these models, the oral administration of Manuka honey resulted in a significant reduction in tumor growth compared to control groups. This substantial inhibition of tumor progression highlights the honey's potential as a treatment for cancer prevention or therapy.

The study's findings suggest that Manuka honey could be developed into a natural supplement or even a standalone treatment for ER-positive breast cancer, particularly for patients who develop resistance to traditional therapies.

Induction of apoptosis of breast cancer cells by Manuka honey. (CREDIT: MDPI)

“The findings provide hope for the development of a natural, less toxic alternative to traditional chemotherapy,” said Dr. Diana Marquez-Garban, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the study’s first author. “Although more research is necessary to fully understand the benefits of natural compounds in cancer therapy, this study establishes a strong foundation for further exploration in this area.”

While more research is needed to confirm these benefits, this study lays the groundwork for future studies on the use of natural compounds like Manuka honey in cancer treatment. If further studies confirm these initial findings, Manuka honey could become a valuable tool in the fight against breast cancer, offering a natural, less toxic alternative to current treatments.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.