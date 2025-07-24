Massive 1,640 foot tall coral reef discovered hidden off the coast of Australia

A towering coral reef has emerged from the depths of Australia’s northern waters, reshaping what scientists thought they knew about the ocean floor.

Rising 500 meters from the seabed—taller than the Empire State Building or the Petronas Twin Towers—this massive structure stands as a hidden giant, unseen until now. Its discovery off Cape York highlights both the mystery of the deep sea and the power of new technology to uncover it.

The reef was found during a mapping mission led by Dr. Robin Beaman from James Cook University aboard the research vessel Falkor, operated by the Schmidt Ocean Institute. While surveying the seafloor, Beaman and his team spotted the colossal formation—a "blade-like" tower stretching 1.5 kilometers wide and coming within 40 meters of the ocean's surface.

This reef, though new to human eyes, stands among seven other detached reefs in the northern part of the Great Barrier Reef. One of these, Raine Island, is the world’s most vital nesting ground for green sea turtles. Yet none of the others had gone unnoticed for over 120 years. This makes the new find the first of its kind in more than a century.

SOI's underwater robot named SuBastian being deployed. (CREDIT: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

A High-Tech Window into the Deep

To get a closer look, the team deployed SuBastian, a remotely operated underwater robot. Outfitted with high-resolution cameras and sensors, SuBastian gave the world a detailed view of this towering reef and the marine life surrounding it. The robot streamed the footage live, allowing scientists and viewers from across the globe to witness the moment of discovery together.

The video showed coral-covered ridges and slopes teeming with biodiversity. Dr. Beaman called the experience “incredible,” adding that “to not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian is incredible. This has only been made possible by the commitment of Schmidt Ocean Institute to grant ship time to Australia’s scientists.”

Wendy Schmidt, who co-founded the institute, echoed his awe. “This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our ocean,” she said. “The state of our knowledge about what’s in the ocean has long been so limited. Thanks to new technologies that work as our eyes, ears, and hands in the deep ocean, we have the capacity to explore like never before.”

A Year of Surprising Discoveries

The reef adds to a string of major underwater finds made during the Falkor’s year-long exploration around Australia. In April, the team discovered a 45-meter-long siphonophore—now considered the longest recorded sea creature—within the deep canyons of Western Australia. These jellyfish-like organisms, known for their glowing bioluminescence, are relatives of coral and can drift for hundreds of meters through the dark waters.

In August, the researchers found five previously unknown species of black coral and sponge, as well as a rare scorpionfish—never before recorded in Australia’s Coral Sea or the Great Barrier Reef Marine Parks. Earlier in the year, they discovered sprawling deep-sea coral gardens and eerie coral graveyards in the Bremer Canyon Marine Park.

Each find, including the towering new reef, has relied on the merging of sonar-based mapping, robotic exploration, and real-time sharing of data. This blend of tools has unlocked parts of the ocean once thought unreachable or unremarkable.

In an astonishing revelation from the depths of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, scientists have unveiled the discovery of a "massive" new reef. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the institute, noted the significance of these methods. “To find a new half-a-kilometer tall reef in the offshore Cape York area of the well-recognized Great Barrier Reef shows how mysterious the world is just beyond our coastline,” she said. “This powerful combination of mapping data and underwater imagery will be used to understand this new reef and its role within the incredible Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.”

A Fragile Giant in a Changing Ocean

While the discovery brings excitement and wonder, it also serves as a reminder of what’s at stake. The Great Barrier Reef, stretching over 2,300 kilometers and covering nearly 133,000 square miles, is the largest coral reef system on Earth. It is home to more than 1,500 fish species, over 400 types of hard coral, and countless other forms of marine life.

But this thriving ecosystem is under pressure. Warming ocean temperatures, driven by climate change, are causing widespread coral bleaching and death. Algae and other contaminants are moving in as coral disappears, changing the balance of life in these waters.

A recent study revealed that the reef has lost over half of its coral populations since 1995. These losses make every discovery feel more urgent—not just as a scientific breakthrough but as a call to action. Each hidden structure or unknown species adds to our understanding, but also deepens concern about how much could be lost before it’s even known.

Mapping the Path Ahead

The discovery of the towering reef adds depth—literally and figuratively—to the story of Earth's oceans. It suggests that much of what lies beneath the surface is still unmapped, unknown, and teeming with life. Researchers plan to continue exploring the northern Great Barrier Reef until mid-November, hoping to uncover even more of these hidden marvels.

Wendy Schmidt highlighted the larger meaning behind the find. “New oceanscapes are opening to us, revealing the ecosystems and diverse life forms that share the planet with us,” she said. Her words reflect a growing understanding that as tools improve, so does the need to protect what those tools reveal.

Side mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. (CREDIT: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

From coral towers taller than skyscrapers to glowing siphonophores stretching like ribbons in the deep, the discoveries made by the Falkor team show how little we truly know about the planet we call home. But they also show that knowledge is growing—one dive, one reef, and one shared moment at a time.

