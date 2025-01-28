Massive reservoir of white hydrogen found hidden beneath the Earth’s surface

In northeastern France, a groundbreaking discovery has unveiled a vast reservoir of hydrogen hidden beneath the Earth's surface. This revelation has the potential to reshape the global energy landscape and significantly advance efforts to combat climate change.

Jacques Pironon and Philippe de Donato, researchers from France's National Centre of Scientific Research and the GeoRessources Laboratory, in the nearby city of Nancy, were originally investigating methane levels in the Lorraine mining basin. Their innovative probe, designed to analyze gases dissolved in underground water, revealed an unexpected and monumental find—naturally occurring hydrogen.

“Our data indicates that the ground under the Lorraine mining basin is very rich in white hydrogen,” de Donato reports. “If confirmed, this discovery could be a big step forward in the transition towards clean, climate-friendly energy sources.”

The probe detected hydrogen concentrations increasing steadily with depth. At 1,100 meters, the hydrogen concentration reached 14%, and at 1,250 meters, it rose to 20%. These findings suggested a massive hydrogen reservoir, estimated to contain between six million and 250 million metric tons of the element.

This type of hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen," occurs naturally in the Earth’s crust and represents an abundant, clean-burning energy source.

The installation for monitoring underground gas levels, capable of taking measurements at depths down to 1,100 metres. (CREDIT: Laboratoire Georessources)

Unlike hydrogen produced through industrial processes, white hydrogen emits only water when burned, making it an ideal solution for decarbonizing energy-intensive industries such as steelmaking, aviation, and shipping. These industries are notoriously difficult to power with renewable sources alone, underscoring the importance of this discovery.

Understanding Hydrogen’s Spectrum

Hydrogen is categorized into different "colors" based on its production method and environmental impact. Gray hydrogen is derived from methane gas, brown from coal, and blue involves pollution capture during production.

Green hydrogen, the most environmentally friendly, is produced by splitting water using renewable energy. However, green hydrogen production remains expensive and small-scale, limiting its current utility.

White hydrogen, by contrast, is naturally occurring and requires no energy-intensive extraction process. This quality has elevated its profile as a potential cornerstone of the clean energy transition.

Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist at the US Geological Survey, points out that just a decade ago, natural hydrogen was considered implausible. However, groundbreaking discoveries, including one in Mali, have changed this perspective.

In 2011, a water well in the Malian village of Bourakébougou emitted gas that turned out to be 98% hydrogen. This find challenged conventional wisdom, showing that white hydrogen deposits could exist in abundance across the globe. Ellis estimates there could be tens of billions of tons of white hydrogen underground.

Even if only 1% of this resource is recoverable, it could provide 500 million tons annually for two centuries. For comparison, global hydrogen production currently stands at just 100 million tons per year.

A Burgeoning Industry

The potential of white hydrogen has inspired a wave of startups dedicated to exploring and commercializing this resource. In South Australia, Gold Hydrogen is drilling in regions where historical boreholes revealed high hydrogen concentrations. Neil McDonald, the company’s managing director, is optimistic that early production could begin as soon as 2024.

A close-up view from above of the SysMoG™ probe in position before being lowered into the borehole. The monitoring device was miniaturized to fit into a shaft 6 cm in diameter. (CREDIT: Laboratoire Georessources)

Denver-based Koloma has raised $91 million, including funding from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates. Although Koloma operates under tight secrecy, its rapid progress toward commercialization underscores the growing interest in white hydrogen.

Natural Hydrogen Energy, also based in Denver, has already drilled exploratory boreholes in Nebraska. Its founder, Viacheslav Zgonnik, believes the world is on the brink of its first commercial white hydrogen projects.

Despite its promise, white hydrogen faces challenges. Regulatory uncertainties and cost concerns could affect its widespread adoption.

Current estimates suggest that production costs for white hydrogen could be as low as $1 per kilogram, significantly cheaper than green hydrogen, which costs around $6 per kilogram. However, accessing deeper reservoirs may increase costs, highlighting the need for technological advances to make extraction economically viable.

The Science Behind White Hydrogen

Geologists have identified several natural processes responsible for white hydrogen formation. One is serpentinization, a chemical reaction between water and certain types of rocks that produces hydrogen.

Another is radiolysis, where radioactive elements break down water molecules, releasing hydrogen. These processes occur globally, with deposits identified in countries such as the United States, Russia, Australia, Oman, and France.

The growing interest in white hydrogen has intensified efforts to locate and study these reservoirs. As technology improves, the possibility of efficiently harnessing this resource becomes more tangible. The environmental benefits of white hydrogen are clear—it offers a way to transition away from fossil fuels while maintaining the energy output needed for industrial operations.

Ellis highlights the transformative potential of white hydrogen, emphasizing that even modest recovery rates could drastically alter global energy dynamics. However, he also warns that commercializing this resource will require significant investment and innovation.

Drilling operations for white hydrogen by Natural Hydrogen Energy in the US Midwest. (CREDIT: Viacheslav Zgonnik)

White hydrogen represents not just a scientific breakthrough but a potential game changer for addressing climate change. Its abundance, clean-burning properties, and potential affordability position it as a critical resource in the quest for sustainable energy.

As researchers and companies continue to explore this promising frontier, the dream of a hydrogen-powered future comes closer to reality.

White Hydrogen: the sustainable alternative to fossil fuels

White hydrogen has the potential to be a clean and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, as it produces only water vapor when burned. This makes it an attractive option for various applications, including:

Transportation: White hydrogen can be used to power fuel cell vehicles, which offer zero tailpipe emissions and have a longer range than electric vehicles. It is particularly well-suited for heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses, where electrification may be more challenging.

Industrial processes: White hydrogen can be used in industrial processes such as steel and cement production, which are currently major sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Replacing fossil fuels with white hydrogen in these industries could significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

Energy storage: White hydrogen can be stored and transported, making it a potential solution for storing energy from renewable sources like solar and wind power. This would allow for the utilization of renewable energy even when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

Power generation: White hydrogen can be used to generate electricity in fuel cells or hydrogen turbines. This could provide a clean and sustainable alternative to power generation from fossil fuels.

As we continue to explore and harness this untapped resource, we may be witnessing the dawn of a new era in clean energy production, with the potential to reshape entire industries and mitigate the looming climate crisis.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.