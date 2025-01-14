Scientists discover hidden link between food waste, climate change, and aging

Food waste poses an urgent challenge to environmental sustainability, and in Japan, its scale underscores the complexity of addressing this issue. Approximately 2.47 megatons of food waste from households in 2021—nearly half still edible—illustrates the need for targeted interventions. Beyond waste reduction, addressing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tied to discarded food is essential to achieving sustainability goals.

Research published in the journal, Nature Communications, shows that per capita food waste increases with age. Households headed by individuals in their 70s and older generate an average of 46 kilograms of food waste annually, compared to just 16.6 kilograms among those in their 20s. This discrepancy is driven by dietary patterns; older households favor fresh produce such as vegetables and fruits, which are prone to spoilage.

Excessive food preparation is a significant contributor to waste among older households, comprising up to 50% of their total food waste. Younger households, by contrast, tend to waste food through leftovers, accounting for 43% of their total. Direct disposal—food discarded without preparation or consumption—remains consistent across age groups, contributing about 20% to total waste.

The waste composition is dominated by vegetables, responsible for 43% of all household food waste. Fruits follow, with bananas, apples, and tangerines being the primary culprits. Collectively, these categories make up 57% of Japan’s household food waste. Meat and dairy products also contribute significantly, reflecting their centrality in the Japanese diet.

Compositions of total household food waste (FW) for Japan in 2015. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Households in their 60s represent a unique case. This age group generates the highest annual food-related GHG emissions per capita, at 90.1 kilograms of CO2 equivalent. Their food waste includes a higher proportion of ready meals and processed foods, indicating a shift in dietary preferences as individuals age.

The environmental toll of food waste is profound. Japan’s household food waste contributes 6.06 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions annually. Vegetables are the leading source, emitting 1.28 megatons, followed by ready meals, seafood, and meats. The lifecycle emissions include resource-intensive commodities such as beef, pork, and dairy products, which have higher carbon footprints per unit.

Fruits like strawberries and bananas add to the problem due to their perishability. Tofu and milk also contribute significantly to emissions, reflecting their centrality in Japanese diets. For households headed by individuals in their 60s, annual food-related emissions peak at 90.1 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per person, underscoring the link between age, dietary habits, and environmental impact.

The broader implications of these emissions are significant. Globally, food waste accounts for nearly one-third of all food produced, amounting to 1.3 gigatons annually. This waste contributes to nearly half of the global food supply chain’s GHG emissions, exacerbating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water overuse.

Global food waste is a multifaceted issue. Approximately 17% of total food production is wasted, with an estimated economic cost of $1 billion annually. In developed nations like Japan, consumer behavior drives food waste. Households contribute significantly to this problem through over-purchasing, improper storage, and confusion over food labeling.

Education and awareness campaigns have proven effective in addressing these behaviors. By teaching consumers about proper food storage, portion control, and the environmental impact of waste, these initiatives can foster sustainable consumption habits. Public policies, including clearer labeling and food donation programs, also play a critical role.

The challenge is particularly acute in Japan, a nation heavily reliant on food imports. Approximately 34% of life cycle GHG emissions from Japanese food consumption are induced overseas. This reliance underscores the global nature of food waste and its environmental consequences. By addressing domestic food waste, Japan can significantly reduce its global carbon footprint.

Japan’s aging population—29.8% aged 65 and older—plays a critical role in food waste trends. Older households generate more waste due to their preference for fresh, perishable foods and a tendency to over-prepare meals. This demographic trend mirrors challenges faced by other developed nations with aging populations, such as increased consumption of convenience foods and shifts away from traditional diets.

Skyline chart depicting FW (X-axis) and FWGHG (Y-axis) in 2015 detailed according to 28 food groups within 11 categories. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Strategies to curb food waste must consider these demographic nuances. Encouraging dietary shifts toward less resource-intensive foods, such as plant-based diets, can significantly reduce both waste and emissions. Public awareness campaigns tailored to generational preferences can also foster sustainable consumption habits.

Dr. Yosuke Shigetomi of Ritsumeikan University highlights the importance of this demographic lens. “An aging population is a hidden but key factor in proposing strategies to reduce food waste generated by households,” he explains. His research underscores the need for targeted interventions to address generational differences in food consumption and waste.

Interestingly, traditional Japanese diets, rich in plant-based and minimally processed foods, have a lower environmental impact compared to modern diets. Promoting these traditional dietary patterns could help reduce food waste while preserving cultural heritage. For example, seasonal eating and smaller portion sizes align with sustainable practices and could be reintroduced as part of public education campaigns.

Japan’s government aims to halve food waste by 2030, compared to 2000 levels. Achieving this goal requires comprehensive measures, including improved food labeling practices and expanded food donation systems. Policies that support dietary shifts and encourage sustainable consumption are equally crucial.

Trends in predicted total household FW and FWGHG from 2015 to 2040 based on demographic change. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Educational efforts are central to this transformation. Campaigns that highlight the environmental and economic costs of food waste can motivate individuals to adopt better practices. Community initiatives, such as local composting programs and food-sharing networks, also offer practical solutions to reduce waste.

Technological innovation can further support these efforts. Smart refrigerators, for example, can help households track expiration dates and reduce spoilage. Apps that connect consumers with surplus food suppliers can also play a role in minimizing waste.

The findings from this research have broader implications for other nations experiencing demographic shifts. As populations age, food-related GHG emissions and waste are likely to increase unless proactive measures are taken. Strategies that address both consumption patterns and waste reduction can help nations achieve sustainability targets outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Educational efforts are central to this transformation. Teaching consumers about proper food storage, portion control, and the environmental impact of waste can lead to meaningful change. Additionally, fostering collaboration among governments, businesses, and communities is essential to creating a sustainable food system.

Japan’s experience offers valuable lessons for the world. By addressing food waste through a demographic lens, nations can develop tailored strategies that align with their unique challenges and opportunities. In doing so, they can mitigate the environmental impact of food waste and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.