Meet Skydweller: The autonomous solar-powered drone that can fly for 3 months without landing

A new solar-powered drone, developed by Skydweller Aero and Thales, aims to fly for months without landing. (CREDIT: Skydweller Aero)

A breakthrough in aviation is taking shape through a collaboration between U.S. startup Skydweller Aero and French defense electronics company Thales. Their joint mission is to build a solar-powered drone that can fly for months without landing. Named Skydweller, the uncrewed aircraft combines smart radar technology with solar energy to enable nonstop surveillance across land and sea.

Key Takeaways

Skydweller is a solar-powered drone that can fly continuously for up to 90 days, with plans to extend that even further.

It’s equipped with Thales’ AI radar system for maritime surveillance, offering a low-cost and high-endurance solution for global monitoring.

Rigorous testing has proven the aircraft’s ability to operate in extreme weather and realistic mission zones, making it suitable for both military and civilian use.

What sets Skydweller apart is its ability to operate entirely on solar power. Its wings, which span 236 feet—longer than a Boeing 747—are covered with more than 17,000 solar cells. These cells stretch across 2,900 square feet and can generate up to 100 kilowatts in ideal sunlight. During the day, the solar energy powers the aircraft and charges over 1,400 pounds of onboard batteries. At night, the stored energy keeps the drone flying, allowing continuous operation.

Although solar aircraft aren’t new, many past designs failed during turbulence at mid-altitudes. Skydweller avoids this risk using carbon fiber construction and advanced software that reduces the effects of gusts. It also flies within a range of 24,600 to 34,400 feet, climbing to nearly 45,000 feet during the day and descending at night to reduce energy use.

Designed for Extreme Endurance

At only 2.5 metric tons, Skydweller is about 160 times lighter than a fully loaded jumbo jet. It can carry up to 800 pounds of equipment and sensors while using advanced flight control systems to ensure reliability. The drone’s software includes self-healing algorithms. These systems detect and correct problems mid-flight, allowing the drone to maintain quadruple redundancy—meaning four backup systems are always on standby.

The drone has already completed several autonomous test flights, including six missions between August and September 2024. These included 22.5-hour flights, some through tough Gulf Coast conditions, such as hurricanes and storms. Skydweller’s teams in weather science, flight control, and ground support adapted to the rapidly changing skies, proving the aircraft can operate where others cannot.

“Flying in close proximity to Mississippi thunderstorms allowed us to test and enhance our weather-avoidance systems,” said Dr. Robert Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Skydweller Aero. “This ability to navigate around dynamic weather patterns is vital for missions that require flight in challenging environments.”

These tests are part of a broader plan to launch operational flights in 2025. The drone is currently undergoing final preparations at Stennis International Airport, where engineers are refining its sensor capabilities and flight durability.

Intelligence in the Sky

Skydweller isn’t just about staying in the air—it’s about what it can see. The drone will carry Thales’ AirMaster S radar, an AI-powered, X-band scanning system designed for maritime operations. With a 200-kilometer range, this radar can track thousands of objects in the air and on the water at once. It also classifies targets using artificial intelligence, making it easier for ground operators to focus on key threats.

“This is a new paradigm for maritime surveillance,” said Sebastien Renouard, head of international development at Skydweller Aero. He added that the system offers continuous monitoring at a fraction of the cost of traditional aircraft.

These lightweight, fully autonomous platforms will be deployed as turn-key solutions for evolving and emerging markets globally. (CREDIT: Skydweller Aero)

Thales Executive Vice President Philippe Duhamel confirmed the radar is the same technology used in the French Navy’s ATL2 patrol aircraft. While the ATL2 can only fly for limited hours, Skydweller offers “permanent surveillance,” said Duhamel.

What makes Skydweller disruptive is its cost. The aircraft is projected to cost far less than a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone, with five to ten times lower operating expenses. And because it acts like a “pseudo satellite,” it offers high-altitude intelligence without the need for space-based infrastructure.

Expanding to New Frontiers

While military use is the first target, both companies see a broader market. Skydweller could serve civil emergency teams, border patrol agencies, and scientific missions. It can fly up to 90 days straight, and with continued upgrades, it may reach a full year of continuous flight.

Skydweller could serve civil emergency teams, border patrol agencies, and scientific missions. (CREDIT: Skydweller Aero)

Operational range includes regions between 40 degrees north and south of the Equator, as well as polar areas during summer months. Winter patrols near the poles would be limited due to reduced sunlight. But even within those limits, the aircraft promises to change how governments, aid groups, and industries monitor the Earth.

According to Renouard, “Obtaining surveillance in coastal regions has always been hard. Skydweller gives us the edge in intelligence and sovereignty.”

Skydweller can also support various sensor payloads for different missions. Whether for oil spill detection, weather monitoring, or disaster response, the aircraft offers unmatched endurance and flexibility. And unlike many other drones, it doesn’t need perfect skies or dry terrain to function. This allows it to operate in storm-prone areas like Southeast Asia or the Caribbean.

Looking Ahead

Flight demonstrations in early 2025 will showcase Skydweller’s ability to remain airborne for several days at a time over realistic mission zones. These will test the aircraft’s sensors, endurance, and real-time data delivery.

Skydweller contains 17,248 solar panel powering its 90 day flight durations. (CREDIT: Skydweller Aero)

“The aircraft maintained an impressive operational tempo, flying on average one mission every five days,” said Dr. Miller. “This performance showcases the reliability and ease of maintenance of our platform.”

Barry Matsumori, President and COO of Skydweller Aero, added that their platform is likely to be the world’s first truly perpetual flight system. “By leveraging our team’s deep expertise in aeroelastics, flight control systems, mission systems, and autonomy, we are developing what we believe to be the world’s first operationally viable perpetual flight platform,” he said.

As the project moves forward, Skydweller may redefine how surveillance, research, and emergency response are handled in the sky. With long flight times, smart radar, and low costs, it promises to fill roles that satellites and manned aircraft cannot.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.