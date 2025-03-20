Neanderthals were smarter, stronger, and more human than previously known

Once seen as primitive brutes, Neanderthals were actually skilled hunters and caretakers. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

More than a century ago, a distorted image of Neanderthals emerged. When a nearly complete skeleton was discovered in 1908 at La Chapelle-aux-Saints, France, its reconstruction led to lasting misconceptions. The remains belonged to an adult male with severe arthritis, missing teeth, and signs of muscle atrophy.

French anthropologist Marcellin Boule’s interpretation painted Neanderthals as hunched, primitive beings—incapable of complex thought or social structure. His conclusions shaped public perception for decades, but modern science is rewriting that narrative.

Unraveling the Myths

Neanderthals evolved around 300,000 years ago, long before modern humans appeared on the scene. Unlike the outdated belief that evolution follows a straight path from primitive to advanced, new research suggests their history is complex, filled with overlaps between species.

Eboni Westbury on an archaeological dig in New South Wales. (CREDIT: Eboni Westbury)

Evidence shows that humans and Neanderthals coexisted for nearly 200,000 years. In fact, genetic studies confirm that non-African modern humans still carry up to 4% Neanderthal DNA.

“The fact that we have their DNA proves that we must have communicated with them in some way,” says Eboni Westbury, a PhD researcher at The Australian National University. “They had to be smarter than we originally thought.”

Yet, the early depiction of Neanderthals as unintelligent brutes was influenced by outdated science. When the first Neanderthal skull was found in Germany’s Neander Valley in 1864, scientists relied on phrenology—a now-discredited pseudoscience that linked skull shape to intelligence and behavior. This flawed approach led researchers to assume Neanderthals were inferior to modern humans.

“They basically looked at this skull and said, ‘If it doesn’t resemble a white Homo sapien, then it must be less complex,’” Westbury explains. “That’s how the idea of the slow-witted caveman was born.”

By the 1950s, scientific advancements challenged these assumptions. Researchers recognized that Neanderthals were skilled hunters, not mere scavengers. This shift was a turning point, revealing that they had the ability to strategize, cooperate, and survive in harsh environments.

The Case for Intelligence and Culture

Neanderthals weren’t just physically strong—they were adaptable and intelligent. Archaeological discoveries suggest they developed specialized tools, buried their dead, and even engaged in symbolic expression.

Excavations in Spain’s Pyrenees mountains unearthed over 29,000 artifacts, including sophisticated stone tools and butchered animal bones. The remains show Neanderthals adjusted their hunting strategies based on available prey, targeting both large animals like bison and smaller, faster ones like rabbits.

Map of the archaeological sites mentioned in the text. 1, West Tofts; 2, Swanscomb; 3, Bedford; 4, Beaunesque; 5, Saint Acheul; 6, Bléville; 7, Roche au Loup; 8, Grotta du Renne; 9, Grotte de L’Hyene; 10, Saint Cesaire; 11, La Ferrasie; 12, Combe Grenal; 13, Pech de L’Aze I; 14, Chez-Pourré-Chez-Comte; 15, Lunel-Viel; 16, Arlanpe; 17, Prado Vargas; 18, Cueva Antón; 19, Cueva de los Aviones; 20, Cueva de la Carihuela; 21, Tata; 22, Bordul Mare Cave; 23, Erfoud. (CREDIT: MDPI)

“Our findings challenge the old belief that Neanderthals only hunted large mammals,” says Dr. Sofia Samper Carro, lead researcher at ANU. “We now have direct evidence that they were capable of hunting small game as well.”

Further proof of their intelligence lies in their social behaviors. Buried remains, including the famous La Chapelle-aux-Saints skeleton, suggest they cared for the sick and elderly. Such acts of compassion hint at deep social bonds.

The discovery of a Neanderthal child’s fossil with Down’s syndrome adds another layer to this narrative, indicating that even those who required extra care were included in the community.

Neanderthals left behind more than just bones. Personal adornments, engraved objects, and pigment use hint at abstract thinking. Scientists have uncovered fossils deliberately placed in living areas—suggesting curiosity or symbolic meaning. Some of these objects, like shells with drilled holes, were likely worn as jewelry.

Marine fossils from Level 4. (A) Pholadomya gigantea (Sowerby, 1836) (PV18 H29 159); (B) Granocardium productum (Sowerby, 1832) (PV22 9047); (C) Pleurotomaria sp. (PV20 F27); (D) Tetragramma variolare (Brongniart, 1822) (PV19 G27). (CREDIT: MDPI)

“They were creating things that had no utilitarian purpose,” says Westbury. “This points to symbolic thought, which was long believed to be exclusive to Homo sapiens.”

Neanderthals also mastered fire. Remains of hearths suggest they controlled flames for warmth, cooking, and protection. They weren’t simply surviving—they were adapting and thriving in their environment.

The Search for Answers

Despite these discoveries, one of the biggest questions remains: What led to their extinction? Neanderthals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, just as modern humans became more widespread in Europe. Some theories suggest climate change played a role, while others point to competition with Homo sapiens.

Marine fossils from Level 4. (A) Tylostoma ovatum Sharpe, 1849. (PV17 G28 112); (B) Tylostoma ovatum Sharpe, 1849 (PV17 G28 112) in situ; (C) Tylostoma ovatum Sharpe, 1849 (PV21 7804); (D) Tylostoma cossoni Thomas and Peron, 1889 (PV22 8767). (CREDIT: MDPI)

Finding sites like Abric Pizarro, an ancient rock shelter in Spain, offers valuable insights into Neanderthal life before modern humans arrived. “This is a crucial period,” Dr. Samper Carro explains. “They had been thriving in Europe for nearly 300,000 years before suddenly vanishing. Understanding how they lived before that disappearance is key.”

Neanderthals were not a failed experiment in evolution. They were highly adapted to their world, displaying intelligence, creativity, and emotional depth.

New research continues to challenge outdated assumptions, painting a picture of beings far more complex than the club-wielding cavemen of popular culture. Their legacy is written in our DNA, reminding us that their story is also part of our own.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.