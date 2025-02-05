New at-home urine test accurately detects prostate cancer

Scientists have developed an at-home urine test for prostate cancer that reduces unnecessary biopsies while accurately detecting high-risk cases. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A recent study from researchers at Vanderbilt University and the University of Michigan has demonstrated that a simple at-home urine test can accurately screen for prostate cancer.

The findings, published in The Journal of Urology, suggest this non-invasive test could significantly improve access to prostate cancer screening, particularly for individuals in remote areas or those using telehealth services.

Traditional screening relies on prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests followed by a biopsy if PSA levels are elevated. While this method has been shown to reduce prostate cancer mortality, it often leads to unnecessary biopsies and overdiagnosis of low-risk tumors.

The new urine-based test, called MyProstateScore 2.0 (MPS2), aims to solve these issues by identifying only clinically significant cancers—those requiring treatment.

This approach could reduce unnecessary medical procedures and associated complications while ensuring that high-risk cases receive timely diagnosis and care. The findings indicate that at-home testing could become an essential tool in prostate cancer management, particularly as telehealth continues to expand.

The Science Behind MyProstateScore 2.0

MPS2 is a urine-based test designed to detect high-grade prostate cancers that require early treatment. Unlike previous versions of the test, which required a digital rectal exam (DRE) before urine collection, the latest study validated MPS2 using a simple, first-catch urine sample—eliminating the need for an uncomfortable procedure.

The test analyzes 18 specific genes linked to prostate cancer, providing a personalized risk assessment for clinically significant cancers. By distinguishing aggressive tumors from slow-growing, indolent ones, MPS2 reduces the risk of unnecessary biopsies and overtreatment.

“Rectal exams are no fun,” said lead researcher Jeffrey Tosoian, MD, MPH, an assistant professor of urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “These findings will increase the impact of the test, as it can now be used for at-home testing.”

By eliminating the need for a rectal exam, MPS2 makes prostate cancer screening more accessible and convenient. This is particularly important for individuals in rural areas or those seeking non-invasive testing options.

Reducing Unnecessary Biopsies

Prostate biopsies can be invasive and carry risks such as infection and bleeding. The ability of MPS2 to rule out low-risk cancers means fewer men will have to undergo unnecessary procedures. The study found that in men considering a prostate biopsy, non-DRE MPS2 testing significantly reduced biopsy rates compared to traditional risk calculators.

At a sensitivity level of 92% for detecting clinically significant cancer, MPS2 would have prevented 36% to 42% of unnecessary biopsies in patients undergoing initial testing. In men considering repeat biopsies, the test would have avoided 44% to 53% of unnecessary procedures. In contrast, traditional risk calculators only prevented 13% and 2.6% of biopsies, respectively.

“The test is highly accurate for ruling out the presence of clinically significant prostate cancers—those that merit treatment—so that patients with a negative test result can confidently avoid having to undergo MRI or biopsy,” Tosoian said.

With its high accuracy, MPS2 provides a reliable method for identifying men at risk while reducing the burden of unnecessary medical procedures.

The Future of Prostate Cancer Screening

The new study builds on previous research validating MPS2 in urine samples collected after a digital rectal exam. By proving that the test is equally accurate without the exam, researchers have opened the door to widespread at-home screening.

Tosoian and his team plan to investigate whether MPS2 can also be used for monitoring men already diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer. If successful, the test could replace repeat biopsies during active surveillance, allowing for non-invasive monitoring of cancer progression.

Jeffrey Tosoian, MD, assistant professor of Urology and director of Translational Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (CREDIT: Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

“This non-invasive urine test would have allowed patients with an elevated PSA to avoid 34% to 53% of unnecessary biopsies,” Tosoian said.

The ability to monitor prostate cancer without frequent biopsies would be a major advancement in patient care, reducing discomfort and medical risks while ensuring effective disease management.

As the demand for non-invasive cancer screening grows, tests like MPS2 could revolutionize how prostate cancer is detected and monitored. With further validation, at-home testing may soon become a standard part of prostate cancer care, making early detection more accessible to all.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.