New eye drops successfully treat age-related macular degeneration

Scientists unveil TLR-targeting peptides, offering innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases and AMD. Learn how this approach revolutionizes treatment. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are vital components of the immune system, acting as sentinels that detect and respond to pathogens and cellular damage. Their role in regulating immunity is crucial, but when their signaling pathways become dysregulated, the consequences can be severe.

Disorders such as autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, and neuroinflammation often stem from such imbalances. Researchers are now turning to TLR-targeting peptides as a groundbreaking approach to modulate these pathways and restore immune homeostasis.

TLRs rely on Toll/interleukin-1 receptor (TIR) domains for intracellular signaling. These domains initiate responses by forming signalosomes, which activate key transcription factors involved in inflammation, such as NF-κB and IRFs. Blocking these interactions at the molecular level has emerged as a promising strategy to counteract uncontrolled inflammation.

Structurally, TIR domains are highly conserved across species, with a core arrangement of parallel β-sheets surrounded by α-helices. Specific regions on their surfaces mediate interactions necessary for signaling.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss among individuals over 65. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Researchers have identified several TIR-derived peptides capable of disrupting these interactions by competitively blocking the TIR-TIR interfaces. These peptides have demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory effects in various disease models.

To enhance discovery efforts, scientists developed high-throughput screening methods, such as the construction of a vast TIR surfacesome library. This innovative approach enabled the exploration of over 190,000 peptides derived from TIR domains across multiple species.

From this library, peptides were identified that specifically bind to key TLR adapter proteins like MyD88TIR and MALTIR. These peptides inhibited TLR signaling in macrophages, reducing inflammatory activity and demonstrating therapeutic potential in conditions such as sepsis and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss among individuals over 65. While the dry form of AMD accounts for 90% of cases, its progression to the severe wet form can lead to significant vision loss. Current treatments for dry AMD, including injectable therapies, offer limited efficacy and come with the risk of complications from repeated invasive procedures.

Published in the journal, Advanced Science, researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), led by Dr. Moon-Hyeong Seo, sought to overcome these limitations by targeting TLR pathways implicated in AMD pathogenesis.

By leveraging their extensive peptide library, they identified candidates capable of modulating TLR signaling. These peptides were formulated into eye drops, a preferred method of drug delivery in ophthalmology, offering a less invasive alternative to injections.

When tested in mouse models of dry AMD, the peptide-based eye drops demonstrated remarkable efficacy. Retinal cells were protected, and degeneration was significantly reduced.

These results were comparable to those seen in normal, healthy mice. The success of this approach highlights the potential of peptide therapeutics to revolutionize AMD treatment by improving convenience, safety, and patient adherence.

Schematic of the overall experiments. Fragmented peptide sequences exposed on the surface of the TIR domain family (PF01582) were collected to construct the TIR surfacesome (T-Surf) library. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

“The development of these eye drops marks a significant step forward in AMD treatment,” said Dr. Seo. “Our research aims to develop global drugs for aging-related diseases, including ophthalmic conditions. Collaboration with pharmaceutical companies will be key to advancing these therapies to clinical trials.”

The ability to screen large peptide libraries efficiently has been transformative for drug discovery. Traditional methods relied on low-throughput approaches, which limited the exploration of the vast, unsequenced diversity of TIR domains.

Advances in DNA synthesis and sequencing now allow researchers to analyze thousands of user-defined sequences simultaneously. This enables systematic identification of peptide binders that can regulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and modulate disease pathways.

For TLR research, the TIR surfacesome library represents a milestone. This platform has not only uncovered new therapeutic peptides but also provided insights into cross-species TIR interactions, an area previously overlooked in molecular evolution and infectious disease studies.

Design, construction, and selection of the T-Surf peptide library. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

The discovery of motifs that mediate PPIs paves the way for developing innovative treatments for inflammatory diseases.

In mouse models, peptides derived from this screening process inhibited TLR signaling and showed anti-inflammatory effects. In conditions like lipopolysaccharide-induced sepsis, these peptides reduced inflammatory damage and improved survival rates. Their application extends beyond AMD, offering hope for treating a range of diseases driven by immune dysregulation.

The therapeutic potential of TLR-targeting peptides is vast. Beyond inflammation and AMD, these peptides may address conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune disorders, and chronic infections. The development of non-invasive delivery methods, like eye drops, further expands their applicability.

However, challenges remain. The low sequence similarity among TIR-targeting peptides complicates the prediction and design of new candidates. High-throughput approaches, combined with advanced computational tools, are essential to overcome these hurdles. The integration of cross-species analysis and molecular evolution studies could also reveal novel therapeutic targets.

Suppression of TLR signaling by the selected peptides. (CREDIT: Advanced Science)

Dr. Seo’s team continues to push the boundaries of peptide drug development. “Our mission-driven research aims to create accessible and effective treatments for aging-related diseases,” he stated.

With ongoing collaboration between academic institutions and industry, these innovations could soon transition from the laboratory to the clinic, offering new hope for patients worldwide.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.