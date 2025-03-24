New fast radio burst detector is reshaping our understanding of the universe

Scientists are using powerful new technology to detect fast radio bursts, unlocking secrets of the cosmos. (CREDIT: James Josephides / OzGrav)

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are among the most puzzling astronomical phenomena. These brief yet intense bursts of radio waves, lasting just milliseconds, originate from deep space. Scientists first discovered them in 2007, but their true nature remains a mystery.

Most FRBs come from beyond the Milky Way, as their signals are dispersed far more than what would be expected from local sources.

One significant breakthrough came in 2020 when astronomers observed a weaker burst from a magnetar within the Milky Way, confirming at least one possible source. However, much remains unknown about what triggers these bursts and the environments in which they form.

Astronomers have made progress in pinpointing FRB origins by localizing repeating signals to specific galaxies. The first such instance, FRB 121102, was traced to a dwarf galaxy in 2016 using the Very Large Array radio telescope.

CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope is made up of 36 dishes spread out across 6km on Wajarri Country. (CREDIT: Alex Cherney/CSIRO)

Since then, improved technology has enabled researchers to detect more bursts and identify their host galaxies, providing key insights into the nature of FRBs and their potential to probe the structure of the universe.

Advanced Detection with ASKAP and CRACO

The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) is revolutionizing FRB research. This state-of-the-art radio telescope, located in Western Australia, consists of 36 antennas operating between 700 and 1,800 MHz. ASKAP’s wide field of view and powerful computing capabilities allow for rapid detection and precise localization of FRBs.

Since 2016, ASKAP has been used in the Commensal Real-time ASKAP Fast Transients (CRAFT) survey, dedicated to finding FRBs. Initially, the telescope functioned in “fly’s eye” mode, where antennas pointed in different directions to maximize detection. This led to the discovery of 23 FRBs within two years.

Later, researchers refined their approach by synchronizing antennas to improve signal strength and localization. Over time, these advancements allowed scientists to pinpoint FRB origins down to a few arcseconds, making it possible to identify their host galaxies and determine their distances from Earth.

A major leap in detection came with the introduction of the CRAFT Coherent Upgrade, known as CRACO. Developed by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, in collaboration with Curtin University and other international researchers, CRACO is a sophisticated computer system that sifts through massive amounts of radio data in real time. It processes 100 billion pixels per second, identifying unusual signals with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Dr. Andy Wang from ICRAR, who led the CRACO research team, emphasized its importance, stating, “CRACO is enabling us to find these bursts better than ever before.”

Wajarri artist, Judith Anaru, painted a fast radio burst as part of a series commissioned by CSIRO to celebrate the research being undertaken with CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope on Wajarri Country. (CREDIT: Judith Anaru, CRAFT, 2019)

Unveiling Hidden Cosmic Phenomena

Since CRACO’s first trial in 2023, researchers have detected over 20 new FRBs. The technology also identified two sporadically emitting neutron stars and provided improved location data for four pulsars. This advancement allows scientists to study not only FRBs but also other transient celestial events that were previously difficult to detect.

Dr. Wang explained, “We were focused on finding fast radio bursts, a mysterious phenomenon that has opened up a new field of research in astronomy.”

Another key advantage of CRACO is its ability to detect long-duration transients, such as rotating radio transients (RRATs) and intermittent pulsars. These objects, which emit irregular bursts of radio waves, remain largely mysterious. With CRACO, astronomers can study their behaviors and origins, further expanding the scope of astrophysical research.

A Game Changer for Astronomy

CRACO’s impact extends beyond FRB detection. The technology enables astronomers to study the interplanetary scintillation of active galactic nuclei, revealing valuable information about space weather and the structure of the cosmic web. Additionally, it enhances the discovery of high-redshift FRBs, which can serve as probes of the early universe.

Dr. Keith Bannister, a CSIRO astronomer and engineer, compared CRACO’s capabilities to sifting through a beach of sand to find a single five-cent coin every minute. “To do this, it scans through huge volumes of data to detect and identify the location of bursts,” he said. This level of precision allows researchers to react in real time, capturing detailed follow-up observations that were previously impossible.

As CRACO reaches full capacity, it will be integrated into CSIRO’s Australia Telescope National Facility, making it available to astronomers worldwide. The system’s continued development, supported by an Australian Research Council grant, ensures that researchers will have the tools needed to unlock new cosmic discoveries.

Dr. Wang summed up the significance of this advancement: “Once at full capacity, CRACO will be a game changer for international astronomy.”

With each new FRB detected, astronomers gain a deeper understanding of the universe’s most elusive signals. As technology continues to improve, these bursts may one day help answer fundamental questions about the cosmos, from the distribution of matter to the origins of extreme astrophysical events.

Research findings were published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.