New research reveals why serial killer stories fascinate young adults

Stories about serial killers may seem dark, but for many young adults, they offer more than shock value. Behind the growing popularity of true crime content lies a complex mix of curiosity, emotional need, and the search for deeper understanding. New research sheds light on why some people, especially young adults, are drawn to such unsettling media.

Researchers from the Higher School of Economics in Russia interviewed 26 young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 from 14 cities across the country. Through these in-depth conversations, they uncovered the real reasons people consume media about serial killers. The team analyzed their responses using special software to identify patterns. What they found offers insight into the minds of modern audiences and the media they choose.

What Draws People to Serial Killer Stories?

The study found two major reasons why people choose this type of content: cognitive and emotional. In other words, people want to learn something, and they also want to feel something.

From a cognitive standpoint, many viewers and readers are trying to make sense of dangerous behavior. They want to understand what drives someone to commit such extreme crimes. They ask questions like: What causes this kind of violence? Is it something from the killer’s past? Could mental illness be a factor?

Understanding these motives helps some people feel safer in an uncertain world. It gives them a sense of control by helping them prepare for or recognize possible threats. This search for knowledge ties into a broader human need for what scholars call “ontological security.” It means wanting to feel that life makes sense and has order, even when the topic is crime.

Young adults turn to true crime stories for emotional thrill, curiosity, and a deeper understanding of human behavior. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock)

Seeking Emotional Thrills and Escapes

On the emotional side, the attraction is about the thrill. These stories can spark strong feelings—shock, fear, awe—and that rush can be addictive. For some, real life feels dull, even empty. A gripping story about a dangerous criminal offers an emotional rollercoaster that breaks the routine.

Sociologists call this craving for strong feelings “new hedonism.” It’s the modern desire to chase new pleasures and sensations through consumption, including the consumption of media. One interviewee said, “Watching these shows doesn’t make me feel violent—it makes me feel alive.”

These emotional motives aren’t about enjoying violence. The people interviewed made it clear: they don’t support or admire the killers. In fact, many said their interest in such content increased their sense of justice. They believe these crimes should be stopped and prevented, not glorified.

Stories as a Way to Cope

The emotional benefits go beyond excitement. For some people, true crime content offers an escape from their own problems. Canadian sociologist Ryan Broll suggests that stories about serial killers can help people take their minds off personal stress or anxiety. They dive into someone else’s twisted world to forget their own troubles, at least for a while.

Other researchers support this idea. English sociologist Abby Bentham and Canadian sociologist Kevin Haggerty have said that stories about serial killers work like entertainment. They allow audiences to feel fear, curiosity, and suspense—all from the safety of their homes. These stories feel dangerous, but they’re actually quite safe.

Still, not everyone agrees that this trend is harmless. Some people worry that too much exposure to violent stories could lead to more aggression. However, the Russian study found no evidence of that. The researchers stress that watching or reading about crime doesn’t make people more violent. Instead, it helps them make sense of violence and feel more aware.

Who Is Watching—and Why?

The study’s interviews included fans of many different types of content. Some watched fictional shows based on real events. Others listened to true crime podcasts or read detailed articles and books. Social media also plays a big role, with short videos and crime-related posts drawing large audiences.

When asked how they find this content, most said it was easy. Streaming services suggest similar shows. Podcasts show up in recommendations. Friends often share links or posts. In many cases, viewers don’t go looking for crime stories—they stumble upon them and get hooked.

Flow chart shows how consumerism and emotional needs shape motives behind young adults’ consumption of serial killer media content. (CREDIT: Oksana Mihkaylova)

The participants also said they choose content based on how real or intense it feels. They want to know about the investigation, the trial, and the criminal’s background. One said, “I look for stories that go deep. I want to know what went wrong in the person’s life.”

These choices show that people aren’t only looking for gore or cheap thrills. They want layered stories that explore psychology, justice, and human nature.

A Modern Kind of Curiosity

Why are serial killer stories so popular now? Part of the answer lies in modern consumer culture. Today’s media landscape offers endless choices, and people have gotten used to seeking out content that feels exciting and different. In a fast-paced world, stories that explore life-and-death issues stand out.

This craving for content ties into the idea of “new hedonism,” a term used by sociologist Colin Campbell. It describes how people in modern times often look for emotional pleasure through experiences, including media. Watching a tense documentary or reading a chilling story offers a safe way to explore extreme emotions.

This trend also fits with sociologist Anthony Giddens’s theory of structuration. In his view, people don’t just follow social rules—they help shape them. By choosing what to watch or read, audiences play a part in shaping media trends. If millions of people binge-watch true crime series, more of that content gets made.

Erving Goffman’s theory of stigma also adds a layer of understanding. People often hide their interest in serial killer stories because they fear judgment. They worry that others will think they’re strange or dangerous. But in reality, this interest is far more common than many think.

Understanding Without Justifying

The Russian researchers made one thing very clear: their study wasn’t about blaming or praising anyone. They didn’t try to link content about serial killers to changes in behavior. Instead, they focused on what motivates people to watch or read this material.

Their findings show that interest in crime content is complex. It comes from a mix of curiosity, emotional hunger, and a desire for understanding. These stories allow people to explore dark subjects in a safe and controlled way.

Media use, social norms, and stigma shape acceptable and extreme interest in serial killer content. (CREDIT: Oksana Mihkaylova)

“Interest in stories about serial killers, whether in the form of series or podcasts, is not a sublimation of cruelty,” said Oksana Mikhailova, one of the lead researchers. “The respondents did not justify the actions of serial killers. On the contrary, they stated that such crimes should be prevented.”

She also noted that the interest is often sparked by curiosity. People want to understand the unknown. They want to know why some people commit terrible acts, not because they support them, but because they hope to prevent them.

Looking to the Future

The study suggests that future research should focus on dividing audiences into groups based on their motives. For example, some people may focus more on the emotional side, while others may be drawn to the facts and psychological analysis. It may also be helpful to study why creators choose to make this kind of content in the first place.

This deeper understanding could help professionals like psychologists or educators support young people who feel emotionally numb or stressed. If media consumption reflects emotional needs, knowing those needs can open new ways to help.

In the end, content about serial killers isn't just about crime. It reflects the world we live in, the emotions we feel, and the questions we ask about human nature.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.