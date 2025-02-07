Groundbreaking study reveals the impact of social media likes on mental health

Social media feedback significantly impacts young people’s mood and mental health. New research uncovers the need for digital literacy and platform reforms. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Growing up in today’s world means navigating a reality deeply intertwined with social media. For many young people aged 15 to 24, this technology defines their daily experiences.

Adolescents and emerging adults within this age group face unique developmental changes, and their interactions with social media can significantly influence their psychological well-being. Researchers are beginning to uncover how social media feedback, such as “likes,” impacts the developing brain, mood, and behavior.

Adolescence, spanning ages 13 to 20, is a critical stage marked by rapid physical, social, and cognitive growth. Identity exploration and independence become central themes.

Emerging adulthood, encompassing ages 18 to 24, builds on these changes, introducing additional challenges like entering the workforce or pursuing higher education. During these phases, young people experience heightened sensitivity to social feedback, such as peer approval or rejection. This sensitivity is driven by both biological and psychological factors.

Social media platforms have become a digital mirror reflecting these dynamics. Likes and comments provide instant social validation, offering temporary boosts to self-esteem and a sense of belonging. However, they can also reinforce compulsive behaviors.

The computational approach to the study (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Studies have shown that the absence of social feedback may feel like rejection, which can reduce self-esteem and negatively affect mood. Adolescents, in particular, are highly responsive to both reward and rejection, a duality linked to impulsive behaviors and an increased risk of depressive symptoms.

Wouter van den Bos, a member of a recent research team, explains, “Adolescence is a developmental period during which both reward and rejection sensitivity are particularly strong. These sensitivities are linked to increased impulsive behavior and depressive symptoms.”

To understand the nuanced relationship between social media and mental health, researchers from the University of Amsterdam conducted three groundbreaking studies.

Published in the journal, Science Advances, the first examined over 1.6 million Instagram posts from 16,613 users, applying computational models to measure sensitivity to likes. Results revealed that adolescents are significantly more responsive to social feedback than adults.

The second study used an experimental approach. Simulating a social media environment, it assessed mood fluctuations based on varying levels of likes. Adolescents showed greater mood shifts than adults when likes decreased.

The final study utilized neuroimaging to explore brain activity. It found that emerging adults’ sensitivity to feedback correlated with individual differences in amygdala size, a brain region tied to emotional processing.

Ana da Silva Pinho, the study’s lead author, highlights the findings: “While social media fosters identity formation and connection, our study reveals its challenges, particularly in influencing mood. Addressing these impacts requires a deeper understanding of developmental nuances.”

The findings illuminate a paradox. Social media feedback can both enhance and harm well-being. Receiving likes boosts mood and fosters a sense of community, but the drive for approval can lead to compulsive engagement. This cycle of validation-seeking may contribute to overuse, amplifying anxiety and addictive behaviors.

Conversely, the absence of likes often prompts adolescents to disengage from platforms. While this might reduce exposure to social media’s pressures, it can also exacerbate feelings of isolation and negatively affect their mood. This duality underscores the complexities of designing interventions for young people navigating online environments.

Social media engagement of adolescents is driven by sensitivity to social feedback. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Researchers emphasize the need for targeted interventions to mitigate social media’s adverse effects while enhancing its benefits. They recommend redesigning platforms to prioritize meaningful engagement over superficial metrics like likes. Shifting the incentive structures could reduce compulsive behaviors and promote healthier online interactions.

Additionally, education programs should focus on teaching emotion regulation in digital spaces. Although young people are adept at using technology, they often lack the skills to manage the emotional challenges it presents. Developing strategies to handle rejection, reduce impulsivity, and maintain self-esteem can empower them to use social media more responsibly.

Van den Bos and his team also call for improved digital literacy. However, they caution against underestimating young people’s existing knowledge of technology. Instead, efforts should concentrate on equipping them with tools to navigate the emotional intricacies of online life.

The mental health crisis among youth has become increasingly urgent. Rising rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges coincide with the proliferation of social media. Critics argue that platforms exploit users’ psychological vulnerabilities for profit, intensifying the pressure to constantly seek validation. Researchers’ findings provide empirical evidence supporting these concerns and underline the need for systemic change.

Adolescents feel more negative after a reduction in likes than adults. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Pinho notes, “Given the growing concerns about the impact of social media on mental health, it is crucial to further understand how young people engage with and respond to social media while addressing their developmental needs.”

As society grapples with these challenges, a balanced approach is essential. While technology offers unparalleled opportunities for connection and self-expression, its risks cannot be ignored.

By fostering emotional resilience and advocating for platform accountability, we can create a healthier digital landscape for future generations.

