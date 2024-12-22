New study finds the Moon is much older than previously thought

Tidal forces reshaped the Moon’s surface, challenging long-held views and suggesting it is older than previously believed. (CREDIT: mikiell via Getty Images

Understanding the Moon’s history requires examining its formation and the events that shaped its surface. For years, scientists have debated its age, with estimates ranging from approximately 4.35 billion years to over 4.5 billion years.

Recent research challenges long-standing views by suggesting that tidal forces reshaped the Moon’s surface, effectively masking its true age.

Formation and Early Theories

The Moon is thought to have formed after a colossal collision between the early Earth and a Mars-sized object named Theia. This catastrophic event created a magma ocean on the Moon, which eventually cooled to form its surface.

A waning gibbous moon. (CREDIT: NASA)

Analyses of lunar samples collected during NASA’s Apollo missions indicate that the Moon’s crust solidified around 4.35 billion years ago.

However, several inconsistencies complicate this timeline. Rare lunar zircons—minerals that crystallized at extreme temperatures—suggest the Moon formed as early as 4.5 billion years ago.

Additionally, computer models of planetary formation indicate that a collision massive enough to create the Moon likely occurred much earlier, within 100 million years of the Solar System’s birth approximately 4.6 billion years ago.

“You can’t necessarily use the ages recorded by rocks to tell when the Moon formed,” explains Francis Nimmo, planetary scientist at the University of California Santa Cruz and lead author of a recent study. “The rocks tell us when later events heated the Moon.”

Tidal Heating and Lunar Remelting

New research proposes that tidal heating—caused by gravitational interactions between the Earth and Moon—may explain these discrepancies.

Early in its history, the Moon orbited Earth much closer than it does today. The immense gravitational pull from Earth deformed the Moon’s shape, generating intense heat. This process likely triggered widespread remelting of the lunar surface around 4.35 billion years ago.

Tidal forces could also account for the scarcity of early impact basins on the Moon’s surface. Heat generated by these forces would have erased many features, effectively “resetting” the isotopic clocks in lunar rocks. This remelting might explain why geochemical analyses align with a younger age, while zircon minerals suggest an older origin.

Hypothesized timeline of events. The timing of Moon formation and initial magma ocean freezing is uncertain. Zircons form during the final stages of LMO crystallization and are then transported upwards during eruptions. (CREDIT: Nature)

“The Moon may have been like Jupiter’s moon Io, where volcanic activity constantly reshapes the surface,” says Nimmo. Io, the most volcanically active body in the Solar System, provides a compelling analog for the Moon’s early history.

Reconciling Old and New Theories

The research bridges a divide between two scientific perspectives: geochemists, who advocate for a younger Moon based on rock analyses, and planetary dynamicists, who argue for an older Moon based on orbital models. By suggesting that tidal heating caused a major volcanic episode, the study accommodates both views.

“We’re not upending conventional wisdom but reconciling competing hypotheses,” Nimmo explains. “The dynamicists want an old Moon, and the geochemists want a young Moon. This satisfies both.”

The proposed timeline suggests the Moon formed around 4.51 billion years ago, shortly after the Solar System began. Approximately 150 million years later, tidal forces caused the dramatic remelting event. This revised history not only clarifies the Moon’s age but also sheds light on the early evolution of the Earth-Moon system.

Recycling and melting timescales and elastic thickness as a function of heat flux. (CREDIT: Nature)

Ongoing and upcoming lunar missions could further test this theory. China’s Chang’e 6 mission aims to collect samples from the Moon’s far side, providing fresh material for analysis. NASA’s Artemis program also promises to deliver new insights into the Moon’s geological history.

“A further lunar sample return would be very helpful,” Nimmo notes. His team’s models predict that additional samples will reveal isotopic evidence of tidal heating, confirming the remelting event.

Other scientists see potential in this hypothesis. Carsten Münker, a geologist at the University of Cologne, calls tidal heating a plausible explanation for the discrepancies in the Moon’s timeline. “This moves our understanding closer,” Münker says, noting that the study aligns with older estimates of the Moon’s age.

Nailing down the Moon’s precise timeline is crucial for understanding planetary evolution. The Solar System’s formative years were marked by rapid changes, with celestial bodies taking shape within tens of millions of years. By resolving questions about the Moon’s age, scientists can refine models of how Earth and its closest companion developed.

Constraints on early Earth dissipation. Dissipation factor QE shown as a function of Moon formation time for the Earth to reach 19 ± 3 RE at 4.35 Ga. (CREDIT: Nature)

“The evolution of the Solar System was incredibly fast,” Münker explains. “Understanding these early events gives us critical insights into how planets form.”

As researchers refine simulations of tidal heating, the Moon continues to reveal secrets about its tumultuous past. With each discovery, our understanding of Earth’s closest neighbor grows deeper, bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the early Solar System.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.