New study reveals the three different ways men approach relationships

For decades, cultural debates about masculinity often circled around oversimplified labels like “alpha” and “beta.” But a new study from the University of British Columbia shows that men’s identities within relationships are far more nuanced.

Researchers wanted to know how younger men view their roles as partners and how their ideas of masculinity shape what they do and how they connect. Instead of spotlighting harmful behavior, the team took a different path—asking men to reflect on what healthy, balanced, and supportive relationships look like.

A Creative Approach to Research

The study, published in the journal ScienceDirect, relied on a method called photovoice, which asked 92 cisgender heterosexual men between ages 19 and 43 to take photographs representing how they experience their romantic partnerships.

It's our car and it's a photo of conflict actually. “For us, generally, I think about the cost of it. She has much more idea about the decoration stuff and if we have two separate decisions, then she wins that’s all.” (CREDIT: UBC)

These men lived in 14 different countries, giving the project a broad, cross-cultural reach. The images became conversation starters for one-on-one Zoom interviews, encouraging participants to open up about roles, gender expectations, and the ways masculinity plays into their daily lives.

Dr. John Oliffe, who led the study, explained the motivation. “We set out to understand how different types of masculinities shape men’s relationships and their mental health,” he said. That perspective, he added, was missing from much of the previous research.

Three Distinct Masculine Identities

When the team analyzed the stories and images, three clear patterns emerged. The first group, labeled “neo-traditionalist,” made up about a quarter of the men. These individuals held onto conventional roles, often seeing themselves as providers and protectors while regarding household work as their partner’s responsibility. They favored clear boundaries between “men’s work” and “women’s work.”

The second and largest group, about half of the participants, fell into the “egalitarian” category. These men consciously rejected traditional gender roles. They wanted fairness above all, aiming to split tasks and responsibilities evenly. Many of them described keeping informal tallies of who did what, whether cooking, paying bills, or sharing emotional support. Their goal was symmetry—each partner contributing equally.

The final group, about 26 percent of the men, were described as “progressive.” Like egalitarians, they valued fairness, but they went further by reflecting on privilege and power dynamics. They questioned patriarchal assumptions and actively tried to align their behavior with principles of equity and inclusion. Many spoke about the importance of checking their biases and not assuming old gender rules should apply in their relationships.

More Than Categories

Of course, not every person fits neatly into a box, and some critics might argue that identities are too complex to sort into typologies. Still, the researchers say the categories help reveal trends in how men are adapting to cultural changes since the 1980s. Traditional thinking has not disappeared, but a growing number of men are leaning toward more equal and reflective partnerships.

Split down the middle. “It is a pretty big deal because girls usually have so many more clothes … for her to let me have that very boyish right side of the dresser, that’s pretty awesome.” (CREDIT: UBC)

Dr. Oliffe noted that these shifts come with both opportunities and challenges. “These shifts and stresses have implications for mental health,” he said. Men who push against outdated expectations sometimes face social criticism or isolation, which can take a toll. But progressive and egalitarian approaches also tend to boost emotional well-being by fostering more open communication and shared responsibility.

A Strength-Based Lens

What makes this study stand out is its positive framing. Instead of focusing on problems or conflict, the researchers highlighted the capacity for men to build supportive, fair, and thoughtful relationships. Dr. Oliffe described this as charting an “uncharted space” that helps us see men’s roles not just as sources of tension, but also as opportunities for growth and health.

The research team believes the typologies can guide future health and counseling practices. Therapists and educators could use them as conversation tools, helping men and couples reflect on their assumptions about roles and fairness. By identifying whether someone leans more neo-traditional, egalitarian, or progressive, practitioners can better understand expectations within a relationship and help partners find common ground.

Discussion. “Sometimes we have discussions that are like 15–20 minutes long, and sometimes they drag on for hours and hours, and we just have to get to where we need to right? (CREDIT: UBC)

A Global Perspective

Because the men came from 14 countries, the study also offers an important global snapshot. While cultural details varied, the three types appeared consistently across different regions. This suggests that men everywhere are grappling with similar questions about how to balance tradition, fairness, and justice in their personal lives.

Dr. Nina Gao, research manager for the men’s health research program, helped share the study beyond academic journals. She organized an online exhibition called Men Building Intimate Partner Relationships, featuring 120 of the more than 700 photos submitted. Visitors can even take a quiz to see which images they think fit each masculinity type. “We’re not only highlighting our research outcomes, we’re also inviting input from visitors about how they see themselves—and how they build gender equity in their intimate partner relationships,” Gao said.

Beyond Research, Toward Reflection

One of the most intriguing aspects of the study is its call for personal reflection. When you hear about the three categories, it’s natural to wonder: where do you fall on the spectrum? Do you hold onto traditional roles, strive for fairness through balance, or actively challenge norms in favor of equity and justice? Recognizing these positions can open doors to self-awareness, healthier conversations, and stronger partnerships.

What were the study’s findings regarding participant outcomes? (CREDIT: UBC)

The researchers also noted that the categories carry lessons for mental health. Relationships are often a key part of emotional well-being, and understanding the ways masculinity plays out within them can reduce conflict and stress. Whether through counseling, group programs, or simple reflection, the framework offers a practical tool for both men and their partners.

Practical Implications of the Research

The findings hold practical promise for both society and individuals. For couples, understanding these masculine patterns can help improve communication, manage expectations, and reduce tension. Mental health professionals can use the typologies to support clients in exploring how gender roles affect their relationships.

On a larger scale, the research highlights how evolving ideas of masculinity may shape family health, social policies, and even public health initiatives in the years to come.

By offering a strength-based view, the study equips you—and society at large—with tools to foster fairer, healthier, and more supportive relationships.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.