New type of magnetism promises 1000x faster electronics

Nanoscale detection and manipulation of magnetic order is at the forefront of condensed-matter physics and technological innovation. For decades, ferromagnetism, with its time-reversal-symmetry-breaking characteristic, has been central to advancements in magnetism.

However, its inherent net magnetization presents challenges for scalability and compatibility with other phases, such as superconductors and topological insulators. In a groundbreaking study, researchers have introduced altermagnetism as a revolutionary solution, offering the symmetry-breaking property of ferromagnetism without the limiting net magnetization.

Imaging a New Magnetic Order

Scientists have successfully imaged altermagnetic states at nanoscale resolution, marking a pivotal moment in magnetic research. Altermagnetic order, characterized by antiparallel alignment of magnetic moments within a twisted crystal structure, has eluded direct observation until now.

Mapping an altermagnetic vortex pair in MnTe. The six colors, with arrows overlayed, show the direction of the altermagnetic ordering within the material. The size of the region shown is 1μm2. (CREDIT: Oliver Amin, University of Nottingham)

By utilizing advanced techniques such as X-ray magnetic circular dichroism and magnetic linear dichroism in conjunction with photoemission electron microscopy, researchers mapped local altermagnetic ordering vectors. These imaging methods enabled visualization of spin configurations ranging from 100-nanometer-scale vortices to 10-micrometer-scale single-domain states.

The study, conducted at the MAX IV synchrotron facility in Sweden, highlights the precision of this imaging approach. X-rays shone onto altermagnetic materials revealed surface electron behavior, producing nanoscale-resolution images.

According to Alfred Dal Din, a PhD student involved in the project, witnessing the properties of this promising new class of magnetic materials was both challenging and rewarding.

Merging Properties of Magnetism

Altermagnets bridge the long-standing divide between ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism, historically viewed as mutually exclusive.

They merge the strong spin-current effects of ferromagnets—essential for data storage and retrieval—with the spatial and energy efficiency of antiferromagnets, which are resistant to external magnetic-field perturbations. This unique combination positions altermagnets as ideal candidates for scalable digital and neuromorphic spintronic devices.

Professor Peter Wadley from the University of Nottingham’s School of Physics and Astronomy emphasized the significance of this discovery. He likened the structure of altermagnets to antiferromagnetism with a twist, noting its substantial implications for the field.

The study’s findings, published in Nature, pave the way for integrating altermagnetic materials into practical applications, potentially transforming the global magnetic memory industry.

Magnetic materials play a crucial role in modern technology, from long-term computer memory to microelectronics. Yet, current ferromagnetic technologies depend heavily on rare and toxic heavy elements, contributing to significant carbon emissions.

Unit cell of α-MnTe with Mn spins collinear to the magnetic easy axis. Applying transforms the left unit cell into the right. The unit cells with opposite L vector produce the same XMLD but inequivalent XMCD owing to symmetry breaking in altermagnetic MnTe. (CREDIT: Nature)

Altermagnetic materials offer an eco-friendly alternative. By replacing conventional components with altermagnets, devices could achieve a thousand-fold increase in speed and energy efficiency while reducing reliance on environmentally harmful materials.

Oliver Amin, a senior research fellow at the University of Nottingham, expressed hope that this experimental breakthrough bridges theoretical concepts and practical applications.

The controlled formation of altermagnetic spin configurations opens new avenues for research, including unconventional spin-polarization phenomena and interactions with superconducting and topological phases.

A Broader Impact on Science and Technology

The potential impact of altermagnetism extends across diverse scientific and technological domains. The d-wave spin-polarization order in altermagnets mirrors the elusive d-wave order parameter in high-temperature superconductivity, making it a sought-after phenomenon in condensed-matter physics.

Controlled formation of altermagnetic vortex nanotextures. Schematic of a hexagon microstructure with edges along the axes. (CREDIT: Nature)

With a predicted abundance of altermagnetic materials spanning insulators, semiconductors, metals, and superconductors, this field promises to revolutionize modern science.

As Oliver Amin noted, the findings illuminate a path toward developing scalable, robust, and energy-efficient altermagnetic materials for next-generation technologies.

This advancement could redefine digital memory and microelectronic components, driving progress while addressing global challenges in sustainability and efficiency.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.