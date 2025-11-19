Our solar system is moving through space 3x faster than expected

A new analysis of millions of radio galaxies suggests the solar system is racing through space much faster than predicted. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The universe is supposed to look the same no matter where you stand. That idea, known as the cosmological principle, sits at the heart of modern astrophysics. It says matter spreads out evenly when you look at things on very large scales.

The cosmic microwave background, the faint glow left from the Big Bang, has long backed up this belief. Its temperature is nearly uniform at about 2.7 kelvin, except for one striking feature: a small dipole pattern. One side of the sky appears slightly warmer, the opposite side slightly cooler. Scientists have interpreted that difference as a sign of our motion through space at around 370 kilometers per second.

If this motion is real, it should not only influence the microwave background. It should leave a similar dipole in the number of galaxies we see in the radio sky. You would expect to count a few more radio galaxies in the direction of our travel and fewer behind us. That prediction is simple, clear and has stood unchallenged for decades. But recent radio surveys tell a more complicated story.

Bielefeld scientist Lukas Böhme, lead author of the study, in front of the Lovell Telescope at the Jodrell Bank Radio Observatory in England. (CREDIT: Universität Bielefeld)

Counting Galaxies in a Moving Universe

Radio telescopes can pick up distant galaxies that release strong radio waves, including sources hidden behind clouds of dust that block visible light. As our solar system moves, this motion acts like a subtle headwind. The effect is tiny. Only very careful counts over wide patches of sky can reveal it.

Several teams have attempted these measurements over the years using large radio and infrared surveys of galaxies and quasars. Many found dipoles much stronger than expected, sometimes several times larger than the prediction based on our speed from the microwave background. Even with these heightened amplitudes, their directions still pointed close to the CMB dipole. For years, the field argued over whether the mismatch was a sign of something deeply wrong in our cosmic picture or simply the result of noisy data.

The problem is that counting radio sources is not as simple as tallying stars. Modern radio maps often capture large galaxies that break into multiple visible components. If the software treats each component as a separate source, the result is “overdispersion,” a type of noise that a basic Poisson model cannot describe. When the noise model fails, the confidence in any dipole measurement collapses.

Corner plot for the combined dipole estimate from LoTSS-DR2, NVSS, and RACS-low. The amplitude is presented in multiples of the expected dipole amplitude, with the green lines and dot representing the expected values based on the CMB dipole. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

A New Statistical Lens

A research team led by astrophysicist Lukas Böhme at Bielefeld University has now taken a fresh approach. They adopted a statistical framework that treats the count of radio components more realistically. By modeling each galaxy as an object that can include several components, they replaced the standard Poisson assumptions with a negative binomial distribution. Earlier analyses had already shown this type of model fits radio surveys much better.

The team applied this method to six major surveys that span frequencies from about 120 megahertz to 4 gigahertz, including the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey, TGSS, NVSS, and the ASKAP RACS releases. Together these maps capture millions of radio sources across most of the sky.

For each survey, the researchers divided the sky into thousands of equal-size cells and compared how well both statistical models matched real observations. In every case, the older Poisson model failed, while the negative binomial model offered a much better fit.

A Faster-Than-Expected Solar System

Once they corrected the noise model, the team estimated the dipole in each survey using Bayesian methods. Some surveys behaved unpredictably due to known calibration issues, but others gave stable results. Two of the most reliable, RACS-low and NVSS, had already hinted at a dipole nearly three and a half times larger than expected. When the researchers combined those two maps with LOFAR’s high-resolution data, the result was even stronger.

Maps (first and third row) and histograms (second and fourth row) of source counts from six radio continuum surveys and their best-fit Poisson and negative binomial distributions. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

“Our analysis shows that the solar system is moving more than three times faster than current models predict,” says lead author Lukas Böhme. The combined data revealed a dipole about 3.7 times the expected strength, with a direction only about 5 degrees away from the CMB dipole. That agreement in direction strengthens the case that something real is happening. The statistical significance reached beyond five sigma, a level scientists consider strong evidence.

Professor Dominik J. Schwarz, a co-author of the study, notes that the findings challenge core assumptions. “If our solar system is indeed moving this fast, we need to question fundamental assumptions about the large-scale structure of the universe,” he explains. He says it is also possible that radio galaxies are not spread as smoothly as once believed.

What Might Be Going On

Several possibilities could explain the tension. The local universe might contain more structure than standard models predict, which could boost the dipole.

Some surveys may still contain subtle calibration errors. But because the effect shows up in many maps taken at very different frequencies and even in infrared quasar surveys, a shared systematic error seems unlikely.

Declination and right ascension of source count dipole for all six radio surveys for different flux density cuts using the unconstrained estimator. The green lines and dot represent the expected value based on the CMB dipole. (CREDIT: Physical Review Letters)

The idea that the matter distribution of the universe truly holds a stronger dipole is more unsettling. If confirmed, it would mean the cosmological principle, one of the foundations of modern cosmology, may not hold at the largest scales.

The Road Ahead

Future surveys will push the limits even further. New releases of LOFAR and ASKAP data, along with the upcoming EMU survey and eventually the Square Kilometre Array, will give clearer views of the radio sky. Projects like WEAVE-LOFAR will help by adding redshift information. These efforts will help researchers decide whether the universe is stranger than long believed or whether hidden systematic effects are still playing tricks.

For now, this new work shows that once radio galaxies are treated as the complex systems they are, the puzzle only deepens. The sky continues to whisper that something about our cosmic motion is off, and ignoring it is becoming harder with each new dataset.

Research findings are available online in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Related Stories