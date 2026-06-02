Massive smartphone study finds everyday movement boosts mood and energy

A global study using smartphones and wearable devices found that everyday physical activity improves mood and energy levels. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A walk around the block. Carrying groceries upstairs. Cleaning the kitchen after dinner. These small moments of movement may affect emotional well-being more than many people realize.

A major international study has found that physical activity and mood are closely connected throughout daily life. The research, which analyzed data from more than 8,000 people across 14 countries, suggests that people generally feel happier and more energized when they move more. The findings also show that feeling good can encourage more movement later in the day.

The study combined nearly 1 million hours of movement data with more than 321,000 real-time mood reports collected through smartphones and wearable devices. Researchers say the work provides one of the clearest pictures yet of how physical activity and emotional well-being interact outside laboratory settings.

“It has long been known that physical activity has a positive effect on well-being, but we used to only have evidence of this from lab and cross-sectional studies,” said Professor Markus Reichert of Paris Lodron University Salzburg, Ruhr University Bochum and the Central Institute of Mental Health.

Graphical overview of findings. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

For years, many studies relied on memory-based surveys or short lab experiments. Participants often had to recall how they felt hours or days earlier. That approach can miss the emotional ups and downs of real life.

Now, smartphones and wearable sensors make it possible to monitor movement and mood continuously. Researchers can study how people feel while living normally, rather than sitting in a lab.

Tracking Real Life in Real Time

The research team performed what scientists call an individual participant data meta-analysis. Instead of combining summary results from past studies, they reanalyzed raw data from 67 datasets using the same methods.

The final sample included 8,223 participants. People carried smartphones that asked them about their mood several times each day. At the same time, wearable devices tracked physical activity through accelerometers.

The average study lasted about 18 days. Some lasted only one day, while others continued for more than three months. Participants responded to roughly seven mood prompts each day.

Researchers focused on several parts of emotional well-being. These included positive feelings like happiness and enthusiasm, negative feelings like sadness and anxiety, feelings of energy and alertness, and calmness.

The findings showed clear patterns.

When people were more physically active than usual, they generally reported better emotional well-being afterward. Those who were active also tended to feel more energized and upbeat compared with periods of sitting still.

At the same time, people who already felt happier or more energetic often became more active later.

Orchard plot for the antecedent model, that is, PA preceding AWB. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

“This synthesis of a large quantity of research data from everyday life required innovative and complex meta-analysis techniques,” said Dr. Julian Packheiser of Ruhr University Bochum.

Energy Showed The Strongest Link

Among all emotional measures, energy stood out most strongly.

More than 95% of participants reported feeling more energetic before or after physical activity. The relationship between movement and energy was the most consistent finding across the entire study.

Walking compared with sitting was associated with a noticeable increase in energetic feelings. Researchers found that physical activity had a stronger effect on energy than on almost any other emotional state.

Positive mood and overall feelings of well-being also improved with activity, though the effects were smaller.

Interestingly, calmness moved in the opposite direction. People tended to feel less calm before or after physical activity than during periods of rest. Researchers believe this reflects normal physical and mental activation during movement rather than emotional distress.

Negative emotions such as sadness and anxiety showed less consistent patterns. Some people experienced improvements, while others did not show meaningful changes.

Not Everyone Responded The Same Way

One of the study’s most important findings involved individual differences.

Although most people felt better when they moved more, not everyone responded the same way. Some participants actually showed slightly worse moods before or after activity.

The researchers found strong variation between individuals. Age, sex, body mass index and even whether it was a weekday or weekend appeared to influence the connection between movement and mood.

Orchard plot for the consequent model, that is, PA subsequent to AWB. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

Younger people showed stronger links between positive emotions and activity. Women experienced larger increases in energy after movement compared with men. Weekend activity also appeared more strongly connected to energetic feelings than weekday activity.

The findings suggest that emotional responses to movement are deeply personal.

“Our study also shows that persons with low well-being benefit in particular from physical activity,” said neuroscientist Onur Güntürkün of Ruhr University Bochum.

That finding may be especially important for people struggling with emotional distress or mental health challenges. Small increases in daily movement could offer meaningful emotional support for vulnerable groups.

Why Everyday Activity Matters

The study focused not only on structured exercise but also on ordinary daily movement.

Walking to class, climbing stairs, gardening or doing chores all counted as physical activity. Researchers say these routine actions matter because they make movement more accessible for people who may not enjoy formal exercise.

The emotional benefits linked to movement were relatively modest, but scientists note that even small effects can become important when repeated daily across millions of people.

Researchers compared the emotional boost from activity to effects seen in other common experiences, such as listening to music or talking with friends.

Study design of ambulatory assessment studies investigating the relation of affective well-being (AWB) and physical activity (PA) in daily life. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

Physical inactivity remains a major global problem. Health experts estimate that increasing physical activity worldwide could reduce illness while improving mental health and economic productivity.

The researchers believe emotional well-being may help explain why some people stay active while others struggle.

Rather than relying only on discipline or long-term goals, people may continue moving because activity simply helps them feel better in the moment.

A Two-Way Relationship Between Mood And Movement

The study also highlights how movement and emotions appear to reinforce one another.

Feeling good often led to more activity later. Then, after moving, participants frequently reported feeling even better. Researchers describe this as a bidirectional relationship.

That cycle may help explain how healthy habits form over time.

Still, the researchers caution that the study cannot prove direct cause and effect. Because participants were observed in daily life rather than controlled experiments, other factors could influence both mood and activity.

Weather, social situations, work schedules or sleep quality may all play a role.

“Now our job for the coming years is to identify additional personal and contextual factors that can explain the differences in the correlations,” Reichert said.

Future studies may involve interventions that actively encourage movement during daily life to better understand how physical activity changes emotional health over time.

Practical Implications of the Research

This research could influence how doctors, therapists and public health experts approach emotional well-being. Rather than viewing exercise only as a long-term health tool, the findings suggest that ordinary movement may provide immediate emotional benefits throughout the day.

The results may also help create more personalized mental health strategies. Because people respond differently to activity, future programs could tailor movement recommendations to individual emotional patterns and lifestyles.

Smartphones and wearable devices may eventually play a larger role in these efforts. Apps could detect when someone feels emotionally low and encourage small bursts of movement at the right moment. Over time, these personalized interventions may help people build healthier habits naturally.

The findings also highlight the value of simple movement for people with lower emotional well-being. Even small activities, such as walking or household tasks, may help improve energy and mood without requiring intense exercise programs.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

The original story "Massive smartphone study finds everyday movement boosts mood and energy" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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