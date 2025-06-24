People undergo these two periods of rapid aging in their lives, study finds

Stanford study finds aging happens in two dramatic waves, changing your health risks in your 40s and 60s. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Around your mid-40s and again in your early 60s, your body might go through more dramatic changes than you expect. A recent study from Stanford Medicine shows that these decades are not just markers of getting older—they're periods of biological upheaval, where your molecules and microbes shift rapidly. These discoveries challenge the long-held belief that aging is a steady, slow process. Instead, the aging body transforms in spurts.

The researchers collected data over time from 108 adults, aged 25 to 75, all living in California. The team tracked each participant for a median of 1.7 years, with some followed for almost seven years. Their findings, published in Nature Aging, offer a clearer picture of how aging truly unfolds at the molecular level—and how it may help you stay healthier as you grow older.

Nonlinear Aging, Real-World Impact

The team behind the study, led by Dr. Michael Snyder, professor of genetics, noticed something curious. While most studies of aging look at gradual changes, many age-related diseases don’t develop slowly. Instead, they appear suddenly and grow worse quickly.

Most molecules and microbes undergo nonlinear changes during human aging. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

For example, the risk of cardiovascular disease in Americans spikes from about 40% between ages 40 and 59 to 75% between 60 and 79. It jumps again to 86% past age 80. Neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s also follow this accelerated trend, with key turning points around age 40 and again near age 65.

That pattern raised a question: could these disease risk spikes be tied to biological changes that also happen in bursts?

To find out, the researchers turned to high-throughput omics—a set of powerful tools that can examine RNA, proteins, metabolites, and other biological molecules all at once. The Stanford team used multi-omics profiling to analyze over 135,000 molecules and microorganisms from participant blood and other samples. In total, nearly 250 billion data points were collected across various omics types, including the microbiome in the nose, mouth, gut, and skin.

The result? About 81% of all tracked molecules didn’t just drift up or down with age—they changed in sharp jumps. These jumps clustered around two key ages: 44 and 60.

What Happens in Your 40s and 60s?

“These are not slow, gradual changes,” said Dr. Snyder. “It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at.”

Dr. Xiaotao Shen, now an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University Singapore and first author of the paper, helped analyze the shifts. The study revealed that in the 40s, molecules linked to lipid metabolism, cardiovascular health, and even alcohol and caffeine processing changed significantly. Muscle and skin-related molecular patterns also shifted.

By your 60s, different areas lit up—particularly those related to carbohydrate metabolism, immune regulation, and kidney function. The changes affected the body’s ability to fight disease, process nutrients, and repair tissue. Together, these changes help explain why health risks rise more steeply after certain ages.

Clustering reveals nonlinear changes in multi-omics profiling during human aging. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

Some findings caught the researchers by surprise. They initially assumed the shifts around the mid-40s were mostly due to menopause or perimenopause in women. But after separating the data by sex, the same patterns appeared in men. “This suggests that while menopause or perimenopause may contribute to the changes observed in women in their mid-40s, there are likely other, more significant factors influencing these changes in both men and women,” said Shen.

Molecules, Microbes, and Healthspan

The study did more than confirm that aging is complex—it offered a detailed map of how molecules move through time. It showed that different systems in your body don’t age at the same speed. Earlier research from this group had already identified “ageotypes”—personalized aging patterns affecting the immune system, metabolism, liver, or kidney differently in each person.

In the latest study, researchers also explored the microbiome, the trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in and on your body. These tiny organisms changed in sync with molecular shifts, especially during the two aging bursts. Since the microbiome plays a key role in everything from digestion to immunity, its changes may help explain the increased risk of illness as people move into midlife and beyond.

The heatmap shows the molecular trajectories in 11 clusters during human aging. The right stacked bar plots show the percentages of different kinds of omics data, and the right box plots show the correlation distribution between features and ages (n = 108 participants). (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

Although the study didn’t prove that the molecular changes directly cause disease, the overlap between the molecular shifts and age-related health risks is hard to ignore. It suggests that the biological foundation for these risks is laid much earlier than symptoms appear.

Health Decisions at Critical Ages

The researchers emphasized that you’re not powerless against these aging bursts. In fact, knowing when they happen might help you prevent disease. For example, the sharp changes in alcohol metabolism in your 40s might mean your body no longer processes alcohol as well. Cutting back during this time could reduce your risk of liver problems later.

Similarly, a drop in immune strength in your 60s could make it harder to recover from infections. Increasing exercise, eating nutrient-rich food, and staying up to date with vaccines could help.

"I'm a big believer that we should try to adjust our lifestyles while we're still healthy," Snyder said.

Functional analysis of nonlinear changing molecules in each cluster. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

While lifestyle and stress could partly explain some of these shifts—especially during midlife—the molecular patterns suggest something deeper is at work. “It’s possible some of these changes could be tied to lifestyle or behavioral factors that cluster at these age groups,” Snyder noted. “But we think there are also biological drivers that haven’t yet been identified.”

The Future of Personalized Aging

By tracking molecules over time, the Stanford team has provided a foundation for a more precise understanding of aging. Rather than treating aging as one process, doctors may soon tailor prevention and treatment plans to specific windows in life.

The study also opens the door for better tracking of “biological age”—a concept that reflects how your body is aging, not just how many birthdays you’ve had. While many tests for biological age exist, few account for how fast changes are happening at different times.

Function annotation for significantly dysregulated molecules in crest 1 and 2. (CREDIT: Nature Aging)

That’s what makes this study stand out. It shows that the rate of change, not just the direction, may be just as important.

Future research will explore what causes these shifts and how to stop them—or at least slow them down. Shen and Snyder plan to expand the work with larger and more diverse populations. For now, their findings make a strong case for paying close attention to your health as you enter your 40s and 60s. These are the decades where prevention can really count.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.