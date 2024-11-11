Pompeii DNA study shatters myths about their ancient lives

A plaster cast of human remains from the eruption of Vesuvius, in Pompeii, Italy. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Fourteen miles southeast of modern Naples lies Pompeii, a city frozen in time by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. What was once a bustling Roman town became a sprawling graveyard, blanketed by layers of pumice and ash. Archaeological excavations began in 1748, but new research continues to reshape our understanding of life—and death—in this ancient city.

The eruption annihilated Pompeii, leaving behind a chilling time capsule. Pyroclastic flows preserved not only the city’s streets, buildings, and artifacts but also the last moments of its inhabitants. Among the most haunting discoveries are human voids, once filled by bodies, now immortalized through plaster casts—a method pioneered in the 19th century by archaeologist Giuseppe Fiorelli.

The Art of Plaster Casting: Unveiling Pompeii’s Victims

Fiorelli’s technique involved pouring liquid plaster into the hollow spaces left by decomposed bodies. This process captured the shapes of over 100 victims, offering a stark glimpse into their final moments. Some casts even contained skeletal fragments, providing an opportunity for modern scientific analysis.

Among the most haunting discoveries are human voids, once filled by bodies, now immortalized through plaster casts. (CREDIT: Archaeological Park of Pompeii)

Recent advancements, including CT scans and X-rays, revealed unexpected manipulations. Many casts had been altered, with bones removed or repositioned, and metal rods inserted for stability. These interventions reflected the aesthetic preferences of different periods, influencing how the victims' identities were interpreted.

DNA Unlocks Pompeii’s Genetic Secrets

The latest breakthrough comes from genetic analysis. Researchers from the University of Florence and Germany’s Max Planck Institute studied 14 casts, focusing on skeletal remains to uncover the victims’ sex, ancestry, and familial ties. Published in Current Biology, their findings challenge long-held assumptions.

One cast, thought to depict a mother and child, was revealed to contain the remains of an unrelated man and child. Another cast, interpreted as two women embracing, included at least one genetic male. “The genetic results encourage reflection on the dangers of projecting modern assumptions onto ancient societies,” said Professor David Reich of Harvard Medical School.

Pompeii was more than a Roman town; it was a melting pot of cultures. Genetic analysis confirmed that many residents traced their ancestry to the eastern Mediterranean. This aligns with Pompeii’s role as a strategic port city within the vast Roman Empire, which spanned from Britain to North Africa and the Middle East.

Alissa Mittnik of the Max Planck Institute noted, “Our findings highlight the diverse and cosmopolitan nature of Pompeii’s population, reflecting broader patterns of mobility and cultural exchange in the Roman Empire.”

The study’s revelations go beyond genetics, challenging notions of gender roles and family structures. Steven Tuck, a classics professor at Miami University, observed, “The discovery that a male was comforting a child contradicts traditional gender expectations. It underscores the importance of reassessing historical narratives.”

It's believed that two of these bodies belonged to a mother with a child astride her hip, but genetic analysis has shown it's an unrelated adult male with a child. (CREDIT: Archaeological Park of Pompeii)

Similarly, Caitie Barrett from Cornell University emphasized the emotional depth of these findings. “Whatever their relationship, this person died trying to protect the child, providing comfort in their final moments,” she said.

Houses of Hidden Histories

Several key sites in Pompeii have yielded crucial insights. The House of the Golden Bracelet, named for an adult wearing an ornate bracelet, once housed what was thought to be a family: a mother, father, and two children. Genetic analysis debunked this, showing the bracelet-wearer was an unrelated man.

The House of the Cryptoporticus, adorned with frescoes depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad, held nine victims. Among them, two bodies found in an embrace were long assumed to be sisters or a mother-daughter pair. DNA analysis, however, revealed one was a young man.

Casa del Bracciale d'oro or House of Golden Bracelet or House of the Wedding of Alexander. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

At the Villa of the Mysteries, known for its frescoes dedicated to Bacchus, researchers discovered victims who died in different phases of the eruption. One man, found alone with a whip and coins, was likely the villa’s custodian, steadfast until the end.

Beyond the Eruption: Ongoing Discoveries

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius lasted over 24 hours, with the force of thousands of nuclear bombs. An estimated 20,000 people lived in Pompeii, many of whom perished in the disaster. Yet, Pompeii’s story didn’t end there.

In recent years, researchers have used artificial intelligence to decipher charred scrolls from the eruption. Excavations have also uncovered earthquake victims and opulent structures, shedding light on the city’s complex history.

Pompeii plaster casts and their original locations in Pompeii Plaster casts of individuals from whom analyzable ancient DNA was recovered and original map of Pompeii. Scale in meters shown for the map. (CREDIT: Science Direct)

David Caramelli, a coauthor of the study, described Pompeii as a “genetic photo” of a Roman city. By integrating DNA analysis with archaeological evidence, scientists aim to build a more accurate picture of ancient life.

This research underscores the pitfalls of viewing ancient societies through a modern lens. “The scientific data we provide do not always align with common assumptions,” Reich stated. For centuries, stories about Pompeii’s victims were shaped by contemporary biases. Now, science is helping to correct those narratives.

Michael Anderson of San Francisco State University highlighted the broader implications. “This research helps dismantle the European ‘ownership’ of the classical world, revealing a more diverse and interconnected ancient reality.”

As the study of Pompeii evolves, it invites you to reconsider what you know about the ancient world. In doing so, it fosters a deeper appreciation for the people who once walked its streets.

