Promising biosignatures on alien worlds could take years to confirm

Astronomers now know of more than 350 molecules in the spaces between and around stars. (CREDIT: M. Weiss / Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

A faint blip on a telescope readout can set off a wave of excitement. Maybe it is a molecule tied to life. Maybe it is drifting through a distant nebula where stars are forming. Or maybe it is hanging in the atmosphere of a neighboring planet. However, it might even change how you think about chemistry across the universe.

Or maybe it doesn’t.

Astronomers now know of more than 350 molecules in the spaces between and around stars. This knowledge was built up over just under a century of work since the first such molecule was reported in 1937. Each year adds anywhere from a few to a couple dozen more. Some of them are considered precursors to biomolecules. That is one reason each new claim can draw so much attention.

That growing catalog has opened an extraordinary view of cosmic chemistry. However, it has also made one thing clear: finding molecules in space is hard, and getting the answer right often takes time.

That growing catalog has opened an extraordinary view of cosmic chemistry. (CREDIT: DESY, Bastian Manschwetus (background NASA/Hubble))

Reading chemistry from light

Astronomers cannot scoop gas from a far-off nebula or stand in the clouds of Venus with a test tube. They have to work from light, and for astrochemistry that usually means radio telescopes.

These dish-shaped instruments detect radio waves, which have wavelengths much longer than visible light. In space, gas-phase molecules rotate freely. As they do, they release energy in the form of photons. Each kind of rotation carries a specific energy. Additionally, each photon reaching a telescope adds to a signal at that exact level.

That pattern matters. A molecule is not identified from one random flash, but from its spectrum, a set of expected signals that acts like a fingerprint. If a radio telescope picks up all the expected signals, astronomers can make a strong case that the molecule is really there.

Infrared telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope and visible-light telescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope can also contribute to astrochemistry. But the chemical signals they collect are often harder to separate cleanly.

The result is a field built on precision, patience, and a fair amount of restraint.

The work before the headline

Long before a molecule gets announced in space, researchers spend months or years figuring out what they should be looking for.

Infrared telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope can also contribute to astrochemistry. (CREDIT: NASA)

That preparation can happen in computer models and in the lab. At the University of Cologne in Germany, one astrochemist working as a Fulbright research fellow used computer models to predict what the spectra of astrophysically interesting chemicals should look like. In the lab, those chemicals were placed into a glass tube under vacuum to mimic space conditions. Then they were measured with sensitive instruments to see what a radio telescope would detect if it were looking at only that molecule.

The process did not end there. The team repeatedly adjusted the computer inputs until the simulated spectra matched the experimental data. When that happened, the model spectra became reliable guides for astronomers trying to identify those chemicals in real observations. This was true even at frequencies beyond what could be measured directly in the lab.

That work did not produce a new molecule discovery on its own. It did something just as important. It helped make later detections more trustworthy.

When the signal is not enough

Even with careful laboratory work and powerful telescopes, not every detection is solid.

Some signals are so faint that researchers cannot be fully certain they belong to the molecule they have in mind. In other cases, too many signals pile into the same stretch of data, and the lines blend together. One possible molecule starts to look a lot like another.

That becomes especially tricky when the molecule in question is linked to biology. Scientists have identified molecules relevant to biological processes on Earth in comets and in the atmospheres of other planets. Those findings are interesting, but they do not automatically point to life, because such molecules can also exist without living organisms.

Still, the possibility can race ahead of the evidence.

Scientists have identified molecules relevant to biological processes on Earth in comets and in the atmospheres of other planets. (CREDIT: NASA/Theophilus Britt Griswold)

There are practical reasons for that. New molecular detections can be exciting enough that researchers want to share them quickly. There is also pressure to be first, especially because much telescope data becomes publicly available after a short proprietary period. In that environment, caution can lose ground to momentum.

Glycine and the lesson of a nondiscovery

One of the clearest examples is glycine, the simplest amino acid and a molecule central to life as you know it.

More than 20 years ago, a report claimed glycine had been detected in interstellar space. In 2003, Kuan and coworkers reported interstellar glycine, NH2CH2COOH, based on observations of 27 lines in 19 different spectral bands from one or more of the sources Sgr B2(N-LMH), Orion KL, and W51 e1/e2. They also supported the claim with rotational temperature diagrams for all three sources.

If correct, the result would have carried major weight. Finding glycine in a nebula would reshape how scientists think about the evolution of life’s ingredients.

But follow-up work pushed back. Using new laboratory measurements of glycine and a straightforward analysis method for confirming the identity of an interstellar asymmetric rotor, researchers concluded that key lines needed for a genuine glycine identification had not been found. They also pointed to more likely molecular candidates for several of the reported lines. Moreover, they argued that rotational temperature diagrams, without correct spectroscopic assignments, were not a reliable identification tool.

That changed the field’s view. Astrochemists now generally agree that glycine had not been found in star-forming nebulae.

One of the most exciting claims in astrochemistry turned into one of its most instructive corrections.

Using an interstellar asymmetric rotor, researchers concluded that key lines needed for a genuine glycine identification had not been found. (CREDIT: ACS Earth and Space Chemistry)

Venus, phosphine, and an unfinished argument

A more recent dispute has centered on phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus.

The initial reports touched off intense discussion because phosphine is associated with some biological processes on Earth. The idea that it might be present on Venus, Earth’s much hotter sister planet, quickly fueled talk of biosignatures and possible life.

Then came the pushback.

In one independent reanalysis, researchers said they found several issues in how the spectroscopic data had been interpreted. They set upper limits for phosphine in Venus’s atmosphere above 75 kilometers, above the cloud decks, that did not match the earlier findings. The data had targeted the first rotational transition of phosphine, PH3, at 266.944513 GHz, observed with the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in June 2017 and with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in March 2019.

The problem was close company. The center of that phosphine line sits near a sulfur dioxide transition at 266.943329 GHz, only 1.3 kilometers per second away in velocity terms. Because the spectral resolution was comparable to that separation, and because the observed features were several kilometers per second wide, the researchers argued that the candidate phosphine and sulfur dioxide lines could not be cleanly separated.

Unlike the glycine case, this one remains unsettled. Scientists have spent the past five years trying either to confirm or firmly rule out Venusian phosphine.

Practical implications of the research

This body of work matters because astrochemistry shapes how you read some of the biggest claims in science.

When headlines hint at life’s ingredients in a comet, a nebula, or another planet’s atmosphere, the details behind the claim matter more than the excitement around it. Detections based on only one or two signals are generally less reliable than those supported by five or more. Reproducibility matters, too. If a finding is important, other scientists will test it.

The broader lesson is not that astrochemical discoveries should be treated with suspicion. It is that they should be treated with care. The field is advancing quickly, and the catalog of cosmic molecules is still growing. But the strongest discoveries are the ones that survive scrutiny after the first round of attention fades.

The original story "Promising biosignatures on alien worlds could take years to confirm" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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