Quantum breakthrough could shrink giant particle accelerators onto a silicon chip

Graduate student Kalyan Tirumalasetty (left) and Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering Aakash Sahai work on their quantum technology in a lab. (CREDIT: University of Colorado Denver)

Scientists are unlocking new secrets of the universe with tiny particles called plasmons. These plasmons allow researchers to confine powerful electromagnetic energy within spaces smaller than a grain of sand. Now, thanks to a groundbreaking discovery, these microscopic phenomena could revolutionize fields from physics to medicine.

Unlocking the Power of Plasmons

At the heart of this discovery are special plasmons known as "extreme plasmons." Unlike typical plasmons, which involve gentle, small vibrations of electrons, extreme plasmons vibrate vigorously. Their oscillations reach levels close to the physical limits of electron movement. These vigorous vibrations produce astonishing electromagnetic fields—measuring in the petavolt-per-meter (PV/m) range, far surpassing anything previously achievable in a lab.

Until recently, scientists had difficulty controlling these intense plasmons. But Assistant Professor Aakash Sahai from the University of Colorado Denver found a way to harness them safely and predictably.

Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering Aakash Sahai. (CREDIT: University of Colorado Denver)

Using a newly developed quantum kinetic model, Sahai and his team successfully described how these extreme plasmons behave at tiny scales. Their findings, featured prominently in the June issue of the journal Advanced Quantum Technologies, could change the game for experimental physics.

"It is very exciting because this technology will open up whole new fields of study and have a direct impact on the world," Sahai said. "In the past, we've had technological breakthroughs that propelled us forward, such as the sub-atomic structure leading to lasers, computer chips, and LEDs. This innovation, which is also based on material science, is along the same lines."

How It Works: Extreme Fields on a Tiny Chip

Today, scientists who study powerful electromagnetic fields need enormous and costly particle accelerators. Facilities like CERN's Large Hadron Collider stretch nearly 17 miles underground, accelerating particles to incredibly high speeds to detect fundamental particles or mysterious dark matter. Sahai’s discovery could soon fit these massive machines onto a silicon chip smaller than your thumb.

His approach uses a special silicon-based material that withstands the intense energy of high-speed particle beams. When beams pass through, electrons vibrate vigorously in a collective wave called a "surface crunch-in plasmon."

This highly energetic plasmon compresses electron waves into extremely small areas—just a few tens of nanometers across. Sahai’s quantum kinetic model, based on advanced physics principles, predicts exactly how these electrons move and how much energy they produce.

"Manipulating such high energy flow while preserving the underlying structure of the material is the breakthrough," explained Kalyan Tirumalasetty, a graduate student working closely with Sahai. "This breakthrough in technology can make a real change in the world. It is about understanding how nature works and using that knowledge to make a positive impact."

Extreme plasmon excited in a conductive tube by an electron bunch (green envelope) launched inside it, illustrated in 3D using particle-tracking simulation. (CREDIT: Advanced Quantum Technologies)

From Gamma Ray Lasers to Multiverses

The possibilities for this breakthrough are nearly limitless. One thrilling application involves gamma ray lasers, devices previously limited to science fiction. Unlike regular lasers, gamma ray lasers could target and eliminate cancer cells without harming healthy tissue. They could allow doctors to view cellular activity at the atomic nucleus level, improving our understanding of diseases and treatments dramatically.

"Gamma ray lasers could become a reality," Sahai noted. "We could get imaging of tissue down to not just the nucleus of cells but down to the nucleus of the underlying atoms. Eventually, we could develop gamma ray lasers to modify the nucleus and remove cancer cells at the nano level."

Beyond medical uses, extreme plasmons might also answer fundamental questions about the universe itself. By creating conditions previously attainable only with giant particle accelerators, scientists could test theories about dark matter, vacuum polarization, and even the existence of multiverses. This capability could help confirm or challenge groundbreaking theories like those proposed by Stephen Hawking.

Cross-section of the surface crunch-in plasmon in a conductive tube from 3D particle-tracking simulation. (CREDIT: Advanced Quantum Technologies)

For Tirumalasetty, these possibilities are deeply inspiring. "To explore nature and how it works at its fundamental scale, that's very important to me," he said. "But engineers give scientists the tools to do more than understand. And that's exhilarating."

What's Next for Quantum Technology?

Currently, the researchers are refining their silicon-chip design at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, operated by Stanford University. They are steadily working to turn their theoretical models into practical devices. While real-world applications may be years away, Sahai is optimistic that his work will see widespread use within his lifetime.

CU Denver has already secured provisional patents for this technology, both in the U.S. and internationally. As they continue testing, Sahai and Tirumalasetty remain dedicated, motivated by the promise their breakthrough holds.

Notations in our surface crunch-in plasmon kinetic model. Here, rt is the tube radius, rm is the maximum radial amplitude of plasmon and Δ⁢w is the wall thickness of the tube. (CREDIT: Advanced Quantum Technologies)

"In the lab, we spend long hours because we believe in this," Tirumalasetty added. "It’s not just about building something cool—it's about pushing science forward in ways that could really matter."

As this quantum leap takes shape, scientists worldwide watch closely. This tiny particle breakthrough could soon redefine how we study the universe—and reshape our lives.

