Research study finds sugar is critical to the prevention and cure of Alzheimer’s disease

Research reports a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

Recent groundbreaking research spearheaded by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center unveils a previously unknown pathway from the gut to the brain which may be a pivotal contributor to the onset of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The fascinating twist? There’s also a relatively straightforward way to prevent this from happening. The study's results are now accessible in the esteemed scientific journal, Frontiers in Neurology.

At the heart of the discovery is a molecule teeming with a virulent microbial-generated neurotoxin. Named lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and sourced from the Gram-negative bacteria Bacteroides fragilis found in our gastrointestinal (GI) tract, the specific neurotoxin in question is identified as BF-LPS.

Dr. Lukiw expounds, “LPSs, in a broader sense, rank amongst the most potent microbial-derived pro-inflammatory neurotoxic glycolipids we know of.” He continues, “Various laboratories around the globe, ours included, have pinpointed diverse LPS variants within neurons in the brains affected by Alzheimer’s.”

Analysis of the hsa-miRNA-30b-5p (miRNA-30b) interaction with the Homo sapien NF-L 3'-UTR. (CREDIT: Frontiers in Neurology)

To elucidate, the research meticulously maps out the journey of BF-LPS from the gut to the brain and its subsequent effects. The pathway is as follows: BF-LPS seeps out of the GI tract, bypasses the blood-brain barrier using the circulatory system, and then infiltrates various brain compartments.

Its presence there induces inflammation within the brain cells and hinders the neurofilament light (NF-L) — a crucial protein that maintains cell stability. A depletion in NF-L can cause severe neuronal cell atrophy, resulting in eventual cell death, a phenomenon prominently seen in AD-affected neurons.

However, all is not lost. The research also uncovers a glimmer of hope — the entire process can be potentially thwarted with sufficient dietary fiber intake.

What sets this discovery apart are its three innovative aspects. Firstly, the AD-triggering pathway originates within our own bodies, specifically in our GI-tract microbiome, making it active and inherent throughout our existence. Secondly, the perilous neurotoxin, BF-LPS, is an organic outcome of our GI-tract's microbial metabolic processes. Lastly, controlling the abundance of Bacteroides fragilis in our microbiome, the neurotoxin's primary source, is achievable through our fiber intake.

For each experiment (using different batches of HNG cells) a control luciferase signal was generated that included separate controls with each analysis. (CREDIT: Frontiers in Neurology)

Lukiw simplifies this: “From a dietary standpoint, balancing the microbial inhabitants of our microbiome can effectively regulate AD-related microbes and their potential to release neurotoxins like BF-LPS.”

This landmark study concludes with the assertion that enhanced comprehension of the intricate interplay between the GI tract-Central Nervous System axis, the GI-tract microbiome, and Alzheimer’s can pave the way for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in tackling AD and similar severe neurodegenerative disorders.

To provide context, current statistics indicate that Americans consume an average of 10-15 grams of fiber daily. However, the USDA recommends higher intakes; women below 50 should consume 25 grams, men 38 grams. Those over 50 should intake 21 and 30 grams respectively.

Alzheimer's remains a major health concern, being the predominant diagnosis for dementia patients and ranking sixth as a cause of death in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health estimates that about 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older suffer from AD. Projections show that by 2050, this number could surge to 13.8 million.

LPS, present in brain cells affected with AD, has an inhibitory effect on NF-L expression. (CREDIT: Frontiers in Neurology)

This trailblazing research was a collaborative effort, with contributions from Drs. Vivian Jaber and Nathan Sharfman of LSU Health New Orleans and Aileen Pogue from Alchem Biotech Research in Toronto.

Funding was generously provided by LSU Health New Orleans, the Brown Foundation, the Joe and Dorothy Dorsett Innovation in Science Health Aging Award, and the National Institutes on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.

Other positive effects of sugar on health

Sugar, often viewed negatively for its association with obesity and diabetes, has some positive effects on certain medical conditions when consumed in moderation and under specific circumstances. Here are some examples:

1. Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Immediate Energy Source:

For individuals with diabetes, consuming a small amount of sugar can quickly raise blood sugar levels when they experience hypoglycemia, preventing potential fainting or seizures.

2. Athletic Performance

Enhanced Performance:

Consuming sugars like glucose during prolonged exercise can provide a quick source of energy, enhancing athletic performance and endurance.

Sports drinks containing sugar and electrolytes help maintain energy levels and hydration during intense physical activities.

3. Post-Exercise Recovery

Muscle Recovery:

After exercise, consuming sugar can help replenish glycogen stores in muscles, aiding in faster recovery and reducing muscle fatigue.

4. Mental Health

Short-Term Cognitive Boost:

Sugar can provide a quick boost in mood and cognitive function. This can be particularly useful in situations requiring immediate mental alertness, like studying for exams or performing complex tasks.

5. Medical Procedures

Pain Relief:

For infants undergoing minor medical procedures, a small amount of sugar solution (oral sucrose) is often used to provide pain relief and reduce distress.

6. Recovery from Illness

Energy Restoration:

During recovery from illness, especially conditions causing weakness or malnutrition, sugar can provide a quick energy source, aiding in faster recuperation.

Sugar solutions are used in oral rehydration therapy to treat dehydration caused by diarrhea, particularly in children in developing countries.

7. Blood Sugar Management in Specific Cases

Counteracting Insulin Overdose:

For individuals who have accidentally taken too much insulin, sugar can quickly counteract the overdose's effects, preventing severe hypoglycemia.

8. Enhancing Nutrient Absorption

Better Absorption of Nutrients:

Certain medications and nutrients are absorbed more effectively when taken with a small amount of sugar. For example, some oral medications for children are mixed with sugar to improve taste and ensure compliance.

9. Treatment of Ketosis

In Conditions Like Ketosis:

In patients with conditions leading to ketosis (high levels of ketones in the body), such as during prolonged fasting or certain metabolic disorders, sugar can help to restore normal metabolic function.

While excessive sugar consumption is linked to various health issues, moderate and controlled intake can offer several benefits in specific medical contexts. The key is to balance sugar consumption and to use it appropriately to enhance health and manage medical conditions effectively.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

﻿

Like these kind of feel good stories? Get the Brighter Side of News' newsletter.