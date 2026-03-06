Researchers create an invisibility cloak by bending magnetic fields around real-world objects

Engineers develop magnetic cloaks for complex shapes using superconductors and ferromagnets. (CREDIT: AI-generated image / The Brighter Side of News)

Magnetic invisibility sounds simple in theory. Place the right materials around an object and magnetic fields flow around it as if nothing were there.

Reality has been far messier.

For nearly two decades, physicists have tried to cloak objects from magnetic fields using carefully arranged materials. Early designs relied on idealized shapes such as perfect cylinders or spheres. Those forms behave predictably in equations and laboratory tests.

Real devices rarely cooperate.

Power cables twist through irregular housings. Electronic components form sharp corners. Industrial systems contain uneven edges and layered geometries. Once these shapes enter the picture, magnetic cloaking designs often fail, leaving obvious distortions in the surrounding field.

Magnetic cloaking achieved using bilayer SC-SFM metastructures with different geometries. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Researchers at the University of Leicester now report a way around that problem. Their new framework, described in Science Advances, allows magnetic cloaks to be designed for objects with complex shapes using materials that already exist.

Two Materials Working Together

Magnetic cloaking typically relies on a pairing of two materials.

The inner layer is a superconductor. Superconductors repel magnetic fields, pushing them away from their surface.

The outer layer is a soft ferromagnet. Ferromagnetic materials guide magnetic field lines and redirect them.

When these layers work together correctly, the surrounding magnetic field appears undisturbed. An observer measuring the field outside the cloak would see no sign of the hidden object.

Earlier experiments confirmed this concept works well for symmetrical objects. Cylinders and spheres wrapped in a superconducting core and a ferromagnetic shell could hide from static or low-frequency magnetic fields.

Researchers even derived exact formulas for the magnetic permeability needed in the outer layer to achieve near-perfect cloaking.

Those formulas break down quickly when shapes become irregular.

Dr Harold Ruiz from the University of Leicester School of Engineering. (CREDIT: University of Leicester)

When Corners Distort the Field

The Leicester team focused on the central obstacle: geometry.

Instead of relying on analytical formulas that only apply to simple shapes, they developed a computational optimization framework based on the full Maxwell equations governing electromagnetism.

The method allows a computer algorithm to search for the magnetic properties needed to restore the surrounding field outside an object, regardless of the shape inside.

Before applying the system to complex geometries, the researchers tested it against a known case: a hollow cylindrical superconductor coated with a ferromagnetic shell.

The exact cloaking solution for that configuration already exists, making it a useful benchmark.

"Our optimization algorithm searched for the best constant permeability for the ferromagnetic layer. The result matched the analytic solution with more than 99 percent accuracy when the outer shell had the right thickness. This close agreement showed us that the numerical method could reliably reproduce established theory," Harold Ruiz, a researcher at the University of Leicester School of Engineering told The Brighter Side of News.

With that confirmation, the team moved to more challenging shapes.

Squares, Diamonds, and Magnetic Puzzles

Two test cases highlighted how shape alters magnetic behavior.

Optimized permeability profiles for magnetic cloaking in faceted anisotropic geometries. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

A square pipe interacts with magnetic fields differently than a rotated square, or diamond-shaped pipe. In the square orientation, field lines strike the flat faces directly. In the diamond orientation, they meet sharp corners at an angle.

"Our team moved beyond circles. We tested square and diamond-shaped pipes, which interact with magnetic fields in very different ways. In a square pipe, we found that the field strikes flat faces head-on. In a diamond shape, the field meets sharp corners at an angle. These differences change how the superconducting layer repels the field," Ruiz said.

A uniform ferromagnetic shell failed in both cases.

The solution involved letting the magnetic permeability of the outer shell vary across different regions. By tailoring that variation, the algorithm redirected field lines so that they rejoined their original paths outside the cloak.

The improvement was dramatic.

In the diamond-shaped geometry, the optimized cloak reduced magnetic field distortion outside the object to about 0.01 percent. In the square geometry, distortion dropped to roughly 0.31 percent.

From the outside, the field looked nearly identical to the undisturbed background.

Designing Cloaks That Can Be Built

Perfect cloaking came with a complication.

The most effective designs required sharp spikes in magnetic permeability and abrupt changes across the ferromagnetic layer. Those extreme variations would be difficult to manufacture in real materials.

To address this issue, the researchers added a regularization step to their optimization process. This step penalizes large jumps in permeability and favors smoother material profiles.

Magnetic cloaking in a multi-lobed noncircular geometry inspired by realistic cable layouts. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Performance declined slightly, but the designs became far more realistic.

In the diamond cloak, peak permeability values dropped from about 11.5 to 7.3 while the increase in distortion remained minimal.

For the square cloak, peak permeability fell from more than 80 to roughly 11, with the surrounding magnetic field still appearing largely undisturbed.

Shell thickness also played an important role. Increasing the thickness of the ferromagnetic layer reduced the extreme material properties required. In some configurations, modest increases lowered peak permeability demands by nearly 40 percent.

A Test Inspired by Real Power Cables

The researchers then turned to a more complicated geometry inspired by high-voltage power cables.

The cross section contained multiple lobes and irregular boundaries. In this configuration, a superconducting layer alone produced uneven shielding. Some areas experienced near-zero magnetic fields while others showed strong distortions.

Even in this challenging scenario, the optimization framework identified a workable cloaking design.

The combined superconducting and ferromagnetic cloak restored the surrounding magnetic field to within a few percent of its original pattern across most of the region.

The simulations operated within a low-frequency regime relevant to real power systems. The superconducting layer was modeled using parameters from commercially available high-temperature superconducting tapes operating at liquid nitrogen temperatures.

Field strengths matched values encountered in technologies such as medical imaging systems.

Toward Real Magnetic Cloaks

For Ruiz and his colleagues, the most important result is that cloaking no longer depends on perfect geometry.

“Magnetic cloaking is no longer a futuristic concept tied to perfect analytical conditions. This study shows that practical, manufacturable cloaks for complex geometries are within reach, enabling next-generation shielding solutions for science, medicine, and industry,” Ruiz said.

The next step involves building prototypes.

“Our next step is the fabrication and experimental testing of these magnetic cloaks using high-temperature superconducting tapes and soft magnetic composites. We are already planning follow-up studies and collaborations to bring these designs into real-world settings,” he added.

Practical Implications of the Research

Magnetic interference increasingly disrupts modern technologies. Sensitive instruments, power infrastructure, and medical systems all rely on stable electromagnetic environments.

Custom-designed magnetic cloaks could shield critical components without altering surrounding fields. Hospitals might protect imaging equipment. Power systems could isolate sensitive electronics from strong currents. Scientific laboratories could stabilize magnetic environments for precise measurements.

In the long run, such shielding could also benefit emerging technologies. Fusion reactors, quantum sensors, and advanced navigation tools all demand careful magnetic control.

By showing that cloaks can be designed for real shapes using existing materials, the Leicester study moves magnetic invisibility closer to practical engineering.

Research findings are available online in the journal Science Advances.

