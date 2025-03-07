Researchers find an unexpected link between grapes and muscle health

With over 600 skeletal muscles in the human body, nearly every movement relies on proper muscle function. Whether it's seeing, hearing, walking, or even the vital beating of the heart, muscles play a critical role. Yet, as people age, muscle loss becomes a growing concern.

Conditions such as sarcopenia, which affects 10-16% of elderly individuals, lead to a progressive decline in muscle mass and strength. Other muscle-related disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and myopathies, further highlight the importance of maintaining muscle health.

Additionally, cachexia, a condition marked by severe muscle wasting, affects nearly 80% of cancer patients and contributes to over 25% of cancer-related deaths.

A new study from Western New England University (WNE) reveals that long-term grape consumption may significantly improve muscle health.

Published in Foods, the research suggests that grapes alter gene expression in muscle, offering potential benefits for aging populations and individuals at risk of muscle deterioration.

Volcano plots depicting alteration of gene expression in the muscles of male or female mice provided with standard or grape-supplemented diets. (CREDIT: MDPI)

How Diet Affects Muscle Health

Diet plays a crucial role in overall health, and research increasingly shows its impact on muscle function. Large-scale studies indicate that eating fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory conditions.

Organizations such as the American Heart Association recommend at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, as their nutritional and phytochemical content contributes to health benefits.

Among these phytochemicals, resveratrol, a compound found in grapes and red wine, has gained attention for its potential to improve health. While resveratrol has been studied for cancer prevention, it is not easily consumed in significant amounts through diet alone.

Most phytochemical research uses doses far higher than what one could realistically ingest from whole foods. However, whole foods like grapes contain a complex mix of over 1,600 phytochemicals, which together may have a greater effect on health than any single compound.

Given this, researchers at WNE have been exploring the effects of whole grape consumption rather than focusing solely on individual compounds. Their findings suggest that grapes influence a wide range of physiological processes, including heart health, digestion, cognition, vision, and even metabolism.

The Grape-Muscle Connection

The study examined whether long-term grape consumption could alter gene expression in muscle tissue. Using a mouse model, researchers provided a group of subjects with a diet that included a standardized amount of grapes over 2.5 years, roughly equivalent to a human lifespan of 80 years. Their goal was to determine whether these dietary habits could impact muscle health in a meaningful way.

Representative images of mouse muscle from (A) male, SDM; (B) male, SDGM; (C) female, SDF; (D) female, SDGF. (A) represents chronic perivascular inflammation. (B–D) represent normal muscle histology with no significant pathological changes. (CREDIT: MDPI)

Findings revealed that grapes significantly altered gene expression in muscle, with even more pronounced effects in females. One of the most striking observations was how male and female muscle characteristics, which are typically quite different, became more similar on a metabolic level after grape consumption.

Dr. John Pezzuto, the senior investigator of the study and professor at WNE, emphasized the significance of these findings. "This study provides compelling evidence that grapes have the potential to enhance muscle health at the genetic level. Given their safety profile and widespread availability, it will be exciting to explore how quickly these changes can be observed in human trials."

Genes associated with lean muscle mass were elevated, while those linked to muscle degeneration decreased, indicating improved muscle function. These results suggest that grapes could help counteract age-related muscle loss, providing a natural complement to traditional strategies such as exercise and protein-rich diets.

The Role of Nutrigenomics

The research falls within the growing field of nutrigenomics, which studies how diet influences gene expression. This approach moves beyond the idea that nutrients provide basic sustenance and instead explores how food affects the body's genetic activity.

Venn diagrams depicting genes expressed in the muscles of mice provided with standard and grape-supplemented diets. (CREDIT: MDPI)

Scientists have long known that men and women respond differently to diets due to hormonal and genetic variations. However, studies often overlook these differences. The WNE research highlights how male and female muscles, which typically exhibit distinct metabolic patterns, converged toward a common phenotype with grape consumption. This suggests that grapes may help balance muscle metabolism in both sexes, potentially reducing sex-based disparities in muscle health.

Additionally, grapes influenced over 20,000 genes related to muscle function, further supporting their role in maintaining strength and preventing degeneration. Researchers now aim to explore the specific mechanisms behind these changes and determine how quickly these benefits could be observed in humans.

A Natural Strategy for Muscle Maintenance

Preventing muscle loss has traditionally relied on resistance training and high-protein diets. While these strategies remain essential, the idea that a natural food like grapes could provide additional support is a promising development.

With around 30 million tons of grapes consumed annually, their potential impact on global health is significant. As Dr. Pezzuto noted, grapes are widely available, safe to eat, and already part of many diets. Unlike pharmaceutical interventions, which often come with risks and side effects, consuming grapes could offer a simple and natural way to support long-term muscle health.

Future studies will focus on translating these findings into human clinical trials. If similar effects are observed, dietary recommendations may soon include grapes as a key component of muscle health management.

For now, evidence suggests that adding grapes to your diet could be an easy and enjoyable step toward maintaining strength and mobility as you age.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.