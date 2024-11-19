Scientists believe that by the 2030s humans could live forever

The term “Longevity Escape Velocity” (LEV) has become the linchpin of a growing scientific and philosophical debate. (CREDIT: Bryan Johnson)

Humanity's quest to defy aging is entering a transformative phase. The concept of "Longevity Escape Velocity" (LEV) now serves as a cornerstone in debates over the future of human life.

This idea suggests that advancing medical technology could enable life expectancy to outpace the passage of time, potentially leading to a form of immortality. But such a possibility raises profound ethical, societal, and economic challenges.

LEV borrows its name from physics, where "escape velocity" describes the speed required to break free from a gravitational pull. Applied to aging, it envisions a scenario where biomedical advancements outstrip the aging process, potentially rendering death from old age obsolete. Although still speculative, the theory has gained both ardent supporters and cautious skeptics.

Leading geneticist George Church believes this vision could materialize within our lifetimes. Similarly, Sourav Sinha of the Longevity Vision Fund predicts that with sufficient investment, LEV could be achieved in a few decades. Their optimism is rooted in breakthroughs in gene editing and cellular rejuvenation.

Aubrey de Grey is president of the Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation. (CREDIT: Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post Getty Images)

Central to this effort is the "Dublin Longevity Declaration," a rallying cry for researchers to prioritize reversing biological aging. Unlike traditional medicine, which tackles diseases individually, this approach seeks to address aging as the root cause of many ailments.

Dr. Aubrey de Grey, who coined the term LEV, criticizes society's resignation to aging, likening it to accepting bad weather. His optimism is shared by futurist Ray Kurzweil, who anticipates the arrival of LEV by 2028. However, this timeline seems ambitious given the rigorous approval processes for new medical treatments.

Not everyone shares this enthusiasm. Geroscientist Thomas Perls dismisses the notion of indefinite life as fanciful. His research on centenarians focuses on enhancing healthspan rather than chasing immortality. Perls emphasizes that unraveling the genetic mysteries of long-lived individuals, or "SuperAgers," is only the first step in combating age-related diseases like Alzheimer's.

This divide between extending life and achieving immortality also prompts ethical reflection. Philosopher Nick Bostrom, director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, views prolonging healthy life as a moral imperative.

He suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) could accelerate drug discovery, potentially unlocking the secrets of indefinite lifespans. Pharmaceutical companies and startups like Gero are already leveraging AI to develop geroprotective treatments, merging technology with biology in the fight against aging.

Yet, Perls cautions against overreach, highlighting the example of Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122—a record that remains unbroken. He questions whether science should aim to extend life dramatically when it has yet to consistently improve quality of life beyond 90.

Moreover, altering the fundamental mechanisms of aging could have unintended consequences, potentially making individuals more susceptible to other diseases.

Despite these concerns, the pursuit of LEV continues. De Grey’s Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation recently launched its first study on "robust mouse rejuvenation," backed by $3 million in donations. This project explores interventions such as stem cell treatments, telomere-lengthening gene therapies, and rapamycin, aiming to extend healthy life in mammals.

University of Oxford futurist Nick Bostrom is the author of "Fable of the Dragon Tyrant". (CREDIT: Tom Pilston)

The growing momentum in anti-aging research underscores a pivotal moment in human history. While some see the quest for LEV as humanity’s ultimate scientific triumph, others warn of chasing an unattainable dream.

The societal and economic implications of radically extended lifespans are immense, prompting questions about resource distribution, population dynamics, and the meaning of life itself.

In the end, the pursuit of LEV forces humanity to confront its oldest adversary: mortality. This endeavor not only challenges scientific limits but also compels us to reflect on the essence of life. Are we seeking more years or more meaningful experiences within those years?

As we edge closer to potentially redefining human existence, the critical question remains: not just whether we can achieve immortality, but whether we should.

Dr. Thomas Perls, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine and Geriatrics, Boston University Medical School, standing in a sculpture of great healers on campus in Boston, MA on August 4, 2010. Dr. Perls is the founder and director of the New England Centenarian Study, the largest study of centenarians in the world. (CREDIT: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

SuperAgers: Detailed Insights

SuperAgers are individuals over 80 who retain exceptional cognitive abilities, especially in memory, that rival those of people decades younger. They serve as a window into understanding healthy cognitive aging and resilience against neurodegenerative diseases.

Brain Structure and Function

Cortical Thickness : SuperAgers show significantly thicker cortices in regions critical to memory and executive functions, particularly the entorhinal cortex and anterior cingulate cortex . These areas are known to shrink with age in most people. MRI studies reveal that the brains of SuperAgers retain structural integrity, particularly in areas linked to attention and memory retention.

Slower Brain Atrophy : SuperAgers experience a much slower rate of brain volume loss than their age-matched peers. While typical older adults may lose up to 2.24% of brain volume annually, SuperAgers exhibit rates closer to middle-aged adults.



With advancing biomedical technology and cellular rejuvenation therapies, we could reach a point where life expectancy increases faster than time passes, essentially outrunning death. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Amyloid and Tau Pathology

Neurofibrillary Tangles : SuperAgers demonstrate fewer tau tangles , which disrupt cell function in Alzheimer’s disease. This reduction is particularly evident in the medial temporal lobe , an area central to memory.

Amyloid Plaques : Levels of amyloid-beta plaques , another hallmark of Alzheimer’s, are often lower or comparable to typical aging individuals. This suggests that SuperAgers may have mechanisms that limit amyloid toxicity or its impact on neurons.

Preservation of Neuronal Density : Research shows SuperAgers have a higher density of neurons, especially in the hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex , compared to non-SuperAgers.



Lifestyle and Behavioral Factors

Physical Activity : Many SuperAgers maintain high levels of physical activity, such as regular walking, swimming, or other aerobic exercises. Physical fitness is associated with better cardiovascular health and, by extension, improved brain health.

Social Engagement : SuperAgers often maintain robust social networks, staying connected with family, friends, and their communities. Social interaction has been linked to reduced cognitive decline and improved emotional well-being.

Cognitive Engagement : They frequently engage in cognitively stimulating activities, such as reading, puzzles, learning new skills, or playing musical instruments.

Psychological Resilience : SuperAgers report higher levels of optimism , emotional resilience , and a stronger sense of purpose. These factors help them cope with stress and contribute to maintaining cognitive function.



Genetic and Biological Influences

Longevity Genes : Genetic factors may contribute to the cognitive resilience of SuperAgers. For instance, some studies suggest that certain variants of the APOE gene, particularly APOE2 , may offer protection against Alzheimer’s.

Reduced Inflammation : SuperAgers often show lower levels of systemic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a known contributor to cognitive decline, suggesting that reduced inflammation could play a role in preserving brain health.

Metabolic and Cardiovascular Health : They generally have better control of cardiovascular risk factors, such as blood pressure and cholesterol, which are closely linked to brain health.



Differences in Cognitive Domains

Memory : Memory is the hallmark trait of SuperAgers. On memory tests, such as delayed recall or word-list learning, SuperAgers score similarly to individuals in their 50s or 60s.

Executive Function : Their ability to plan, organize, and execute tasks is also notably strong. These skills rely on the prefrontal cortex, which remains relatively preserved in SuperAgers.

Attention and Focus : SuperAgers outperform peers in sustained and selective attention tasks, a function linked to the anterior cingulate cortex, which shows greater integrity in this group.



Implications for Aging and Neurodegenerative Diseases

The study of SuperAgers has broad implications for understanding aging and preventing cognitive decline:

Early Interventions : By identifying protective factors—whether structural, genetic, or lifestyle-related—researchers can develop interventions aimed at slowing or preventing cognitive decline in the general population.

Therapeutic Targets : Insights into SuperAgers' resistance to tau and amyloid pathology could inform treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Public Health Strategies : Promoting activities and behaviors linked to SuperAging—like physical exercise, cognitive engagement, and social connection—could improve quality of life for older adults and reduce healthcare burdens associated with aging.



SuperAgers challenge conventional views of aging by demonstrating that significant cognitive decline is not an inevitable part of growing older. By studying their brains, lifestyles, and genetics, researchers hope to unlock strategies that help more people maintain sharp minds well into their later years.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.