Scientists confirm long-theorized idea – discover metallic material displaying 1D magnetism

In the fast-changing world of quantum science, a team of researchers has found something rare. A new material, Ti₄MnBi₂, shows one-dimensional magnetism while also being metallic. This discovery confirms a long-theorized idea that such systems could exist and opens the door to new technologies, like spin-based computing and quantum memory.

Scientists from the Blusson Quantum Matter Institute have proven that magnetic spins can remain truly one-dimensional inside a conducting metal—a combination that was thought to be almost impossible.

A Rare Blend of Metal and Magnetism

Ti₄MnBi₂ isn’t just another complex compound. It's a newly studied material that behaves in a very special way. Its magnetic behavior stretches in only one direction, like beads strung on a wire. This type of structure is called a "spin chain," and each "bead" in the chain is a tiny magnet called a spin. These spins interact with one another along that single line. What sets Ti₄MnBi₂ apart is that it shows this unique behavior while still allowing electricity to flow through it—something most spin chains don’t do.

Electrons and magnetic spins intertwine in a rare state of matter, revealing one-dimensional magnetism in metals with quantum precision and control. (CREDIT: iStock)

Most known spin chain systems are insulating. That means they don’t conduct electricity well. They also tend to become more three-dimensional at very low temperatures. But in Ti₄MnBi₂, the magnetism stays one-dimensional even near absolute zero. That's a temperature where quantum effects grow stronger, and materials often change their properties. Here, even with very weak interaction between the chains, the spins hold their one-dimensional form.

This is important because it means scientists now have a real-world material to test ideas that have only existed in theory. “We proved the existence of a new class of quantum materials that are both metallic and one-dimensional magnets, with strong coupling between the magnetic moments and their metallic host,” explained Professor Meigan Aronson, a lead investigator of the study.

Uncovering the Quantum Puzzle

The researchers didn’t just look at the material under a microscope. They used a powerful method called neutron scattering, where beams of particles hit the sample and reveal how atoms inside are arranged and how they behave. The results gave clear proof that the spins in Ti₄MnBi₂ behave in a one-dimensional way. These findings were confirmed with advanced computer modeling using something known as Density Matrix Renormalization Group (DMRG), a powerful tool for simulating quantum systems.

The team’s work revealed something even more unusual. Ti₄MnBi₂ lies close to what scientists call a "quantum critical point." That’s a fancy way of saying it's balanced on the edge between different quantum phases. Just like water can be ice or vapor depending on temperature, quantum materials can switch between magnetic, metallic, or insulating states. But here, those changes don’t happen because of heat—they happen purely due to quantum rules.

In this case, the quantum fluctuations are so strong that they prevent the spins from settling into any regular pattern. This is different from what happens in three-dimensional materials, where spins often lock into a set structure when the temperature drops.

“Virtually all spin chain systems studied so far are insulators that ultimately become three-dimensional at low temperature due to coupling among the chains,” said Prof. Aronson. “This means that the hallmark instabilities of quantum metals—superconductivity, metal-insulator transitions, and also the origin of magnetism itself—have not yet been established in systems that are truly one-dimensional.”

Until now, only one other known material, Yb₂Pt₂Pb, has shown this rare blend of properties. But Ti₄MnBi₂ adds something new by showing stronger links between its metallic and magnetic features. That means electrons that move through the metal also interact deeply with the spins, leading to heavy quasiparticles—special electron-like entities shaped by quantum interactions.

Frustrated spin-1/2 chains in a correlated metal. (CREDIT: Meigan Aronson, et al.)

Building a Path Toward Quantum Technology

What does this mean for the future? A lot. When spins can remain one-dimensional and metallic at the same time, it opens up exciting possibilities for building new devices. This could help create faster, smaller memory storage based on spins instead of electric charge. It could also lead to better quantum simulators—machines that model other quantum systems and test predictions before real-world trials.

“Our work represents an ideal testbed for quantum advantage demonstrations within the context of quantum analog simulation,” said Dr. Alberto Nocera, a theoretical scientist on the team. “It also offers insights that could be useful for the development of unique magnetic memories with high density and speed.”

The findings also offer a fresh standard for scientists using computer simulations to study quantum systems. Because the team’s experiment matched so well with theory, future work can compare its own predictions against Ti₄MnBi₂’s known behavior. “It is possible that the excellent correspondence between experiment and computational theory that we have demonstrated might serve as a benchmark for quantum simulations,” said Prof. Aronson.

Structure of Ti4MnBi2. (CREDIT: Meigan Aronson)

The data gathered from neutron scattering could also help scientists measure something even deeper: quantum entanglement. That’s a strange but powerful link between particles where one affects the other instantly, even at a distance. Comparing real-world results with mathematical ideas about entanglement can sharpen our understanding of how quantum systems behave in the wild.

A Team Effort From Lab to Theory

Behind this success was a major collaborative push. Researchers at the Blusson Quantum Matter Institute brought together specialists in both experiments and theory. On the lab side, Dr. Xiyang Li and Dr. Mohamed Oudah worked with precision tools to grow and prepare the crystals. They created over 100 batches, carefully co-aligning more than 400 crystals to ensure high-quality results during neutron scattering tests. These critical experiments took place at J-PARC, a major research facility in Japan.

Meanwhile, the theoretical side was led by Dr. Nocera and Dr. Kateryna Foyevtsova, along with professors George Sawatzky and Meigan Aronson. Their work used advanced simulations and models to predict and confirm what the neutron beams found. “Our results unlock new opportunities to further explore new material systems with exciting applications for emerging quantum technologies,” said Dr. Li, who served as the paper’s first author.

Temperature dependence of the spin dynamics in Ti4MnBi2. (CREDIT: Nature Materials)

As more researchers search for quantum materials that can work reliably in real-world settings, Ti₄MnBi₂ gives hope. Its rare mix of traits offers a middle ground between metals that conduct electricity and magnets that store information. That balance could one day be the heart of next-generation quantum circuits, offering speed, memory, and quantum control—all in a material no thicker than a strand of atoms.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Materials.

