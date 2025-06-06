New study reveals that noise can strengthen quantum entanglement

Quantum entanglement lets particles stay connected, even when separated by vast distances. This strange link is crucial to building quantum computers and securing quantum communications. But it’s also delicate. Entanglement can be easily broken by even the smallest nudge from the environment.

For years, engineers have fought against this fragility. Most quantum devices rely on error correction methods that protect entangled particles from external noise. These systems are complicated, requiring a large number of extra qubits and very precise operations to fix any disturbance.

A New Look at Quantum Noise

Another strategy, known as quantum error mitigation, skips direct correction. Instead, it processes data after computation to account for noise. This approach is more feasible on today’s early quantum machines. However, it only works well if the exact type of noise is already known—a tricky demand when dealing with unstable systems.

But now, a new study flips this problem on its head. Researchers show that noise, if handled carefully, might not always be the enemy. In fact, it could help strengthen entanglement in certain situations. That insight challenges long-held beliefs in the field.

Sketch of the evolution of the ladder. The state is initialized in a factorized state at half filling, with random occupation number ni,(1/2). (CREDIT: ARXIV)

This unexpected result comes from studying how noise interacts with coupled quantum systems. The research shows that when two quantum chains are connected, noise added to just one of them can actually boost their shared entanglement. “Instead of destroying entanglement, the noise can feed into it,” the authors explain.

The study, published in Physical Review B, modeled two chains of quantum particles called fermions. One chain acted as the main system, like a working quantum device. The other, called the ancilla, was a secondary chain exposed to random noise.

Surprisingly, the noise applied only to the ancilla sometimes increased entanglement between the chains. This effect depends on how the systems are coupled and how the noise flows through them. Under the right conditions, the interference actually supports quantum correlations rather than breaking them down.

How Coupled Systems Influence Complex Behavior

This discovery doesn’t make traditional error correction obsolete. But it opens up a new direction—designing systems that use noise rather than only fighting it. That could make future quantum technologies more efficient, especially when resources are limited and precision is hard to achieve.

Researchers simulated how noise affects entanglement between these chains by varying the ancilla’s internal dynamics and the strength of interactions between the two chains. Surprisingly, when noise levels in the ancilla increased, the system’s entanglement improved—contradicting the expectation that noise only leads to decoherence.

This effect was most pronounced when the ancilla’s internal motion was fast, meaning its particles moved and interacted rapidly. Under these conditions, noise in the ancilla acted as a kind of stabilizing force, preventing the system from experiencing its own destructive noise.

The researchers attribute this effect to a principle known as the “monogamy of entanglement.” This rule dictates that a quantum particle can only share a limited amount of entanglement with others. In the presence of fast ancilla dynamics, most entanglement is initially concentrated within the ancilla itself. However, when noise disrupts this arrangement, entanglement is redistributed, spreading into the system and reinforcing its quantum connections.

Another key factor is the emergence of non-Markovian noise—correlated disturbances that retain memory over time. Unlike random noise, which tends to degrade entanglement, non-Markovian noise can provide a stabilizing effect. This finding aligns with previous research suggesting that certain correlated noise patterns can actually enhance quantum coherence rather than destroy it.

Sketch of the investigated fermionic model. The green (orange) spheres indicate the inner (outer) chain of fermions, representing respectively the system and the ancilla. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Extensive numerical simulations confirmed that this effect holds across various system sizes and noise parameters. However, its success depends on the rate of ancilla interactions. If the ancilla dynamics are too slow, noise remains disruptive, weakening entanglement rather than strengthening it.

Implications for Quantum Technologies

This discovery could reshape approaches to quantum error management. Rather than relying solely on complex error correction techniques, future quantum devices might leverage noise strategically to maintain entanglement.

Quantum computing, in particular, could benefit from this phenomenon. Current quantum processors struggle with maintaining entanglement due to the unavoidable presence of noise. If future architectures incorporate ancilla-based noise control, they may achieve greater stability with fewer qubits.

Colormap of the negativity in the inner chain for a half bipartition ℰL2 for L=32 for selected values of t2. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Quantum communication networks, which rely on entanglement to transmit secure information, could also adopt this strategy. By introducing controlled noise into auxiliary systems, researchers might enhance the reliability of entanglement-based communication protocols.

However, several challenges remain. The study's model is highly simplified, and real-world quantum systems introduce additional complexities, such as interactions between particles that could alter the noise-enhancement effect. Future research must determine whether this phenomenon can be replicated in practical quantum devices.

Additionally, optimizing the size of the ancilla system will be crucial. A smaller ancilla would be more practical for implementation, but it may not provide the same stabilizing effects observed in the study. Researchers will also need to explore whether this technique scales efficiently in larger quantum networks.

While noise has long been considered a fundamental obstacle in quantum mechanics, this study suggests it could also serve as a valuable tool. By harnessing the interplay between noise and entanglement, scientists may uncover new ways to build robust quantum technologies.

Colormap of the derivative of the negativity ℰL2 for L=32 with respect to p2, for selected values of t2. The negativity is plotted as function of the measurement probability in the outer chain p2 and the measurement probability in the inner chain p1. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

The findings provide a fresh perspective on how quantum information can be preserved, potentially reducing the overhead required for error correction.

If further experiments confirm these results in real-world conditions, noise could shift from being quantum computing’s greatest enemy to an unexpected ally.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.