Scientists develop 10x longer-lasting solar cells using nanoparticles

Dr Hashini Perera, postgraduate research student at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute and lead author of the study. (CREDIT: University of Surrey)

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have emerged as a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based photovoltaics. These lightweight and cost-effective energy devices have seen remarkable improvements in power conversion efficiency over the past decade. However, their long-term stability has remained a significant challenge, limiting their commercial viability.

Now, researchers at the University of Surrey have made a breakthrough that could extend the lifespan of PSCs by ten times, bringing them closer to widespread adoption. Their findings are published in the journal Royal Society of Chemistry.

Tackling the Stability Problem

While PSCs offer high efficiency and lower production costs than silicon solar cells, they suffer from a fundamental flaw: degradation caused by iodine leakage.

Over time, iodine molecules escape from the perovskite structure, triggering chemical reactions that reduce the cell's performance. Moisture, heat, and oxygen further accelerate this process, making stability a major obstacle to commercialization.

ISOS-D-2 and ISOS-D-2I stability testing of devices. (a) Device architecture of the PSCs used in this study (left) and a photograph of a device (right). (CREDIT: Royal Society of Chemistry)

Researchers have long sought solutions to this problem. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Summit on Organic PV Stability (ISOS) have established stress test protocols to evaluate how well PSCs endure environmental stressors like humidity and temperature fluctuations.

However, until now, no solution has significantly improved the longevity of these solar cells under real-world conditions.

Alumina Nanoparticles: A Game-Changer

In collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory and the University of Sheffield, the Surrey team discovered that embedding tiny aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) nanoparticles within the perovskite layer can trap iodine and prevent it from escaping.

This simple but effective approach dramatically enhances the structural integrity of PSCs, making them more resistant to environmental stressors.

Dr. Hashini Perera, a postgraduate researcher at the Advanced Technology Institute, expressed excitement over these findings:

"It's incredibly exciting to see our approach make such an impact. A decade ago, the idea of perovskite solar cells lasting this long under real-world conditions seemed out of reach. With these improvements, we’re breaking new ground in stability and performance, bringing perovskite technology closer to becoming a mainstream energy solution."

Proven Durability and Enhanced Performance

To test the effectiveness of Al₂O₃ nanoparticles, scientists subjected the modified PSCs to extreme heat and humidity. The results were striking. Solar cells containing the nanoparticles maintained high performance for more than two months—1,530 hours—compared to just 160 hours for standard perovskite cells. This tenfold increase in durability marks a significant step forward in making PSCs commercially viable.

Further analysis revealed additional benefits. The nanoparticles helped create a more uniform perovskite structure, reducing material defects and improving electrical conductivity. Additionally, they formed a protective 2D perovskite layer, acting as a barrier against moisture degradation. These enhancements not only improve the lifespan of PSCs but also boost their efficiency in converting sunlight into electricity.

Study of the changes in I2 concentration in toluene with time. Heat maps showing the change in the I2 absorption peak intensity at 500 nm for toluene. (CREDIT: Royal Society of Chemistry)

Dr. Imalka Jayawardena, a researcher at the Advanced Technology Institute, emphasized the broader impact of this discovery:

"By addressing these common challenges we see with perovskite solar technology, our research blows the doors wide open for cheaper, more efficient and more widely accessible solar power. What we’ve achieved here is a critical step toward developing high-performance solar cells that can withstand real-world conditions—bringing us closer to their commercial use at a global scale."

Implications for Renewable Energy and the Economy

The significance of this breakthrough extends beyond technological advancements. As nations push for Net-Zero targets and seek alternatives to fossil fuels, improving the reliability of solar energy solutions is crucial. The enhanced longevity of PSCs could accelerate their adoption, reducing the cost of solar power and expanding renewable energy access worldwide.

Study of the surface compositions of perovskites on PFN–Br and Al2O3. (CREDIT: Royal Society of Chemistry)

Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute, highlighted the urgent need for such innovations:

“With the deadline for Net-Zero targets fast approaching, expanding access to renewable energy solutions is more critical than ever if we’re to successfully reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Breakthroughs like this will play a vital role in meeting global energy demands while supporting our transition to a sustainable future.”

The economic benefits of investing in solar technology are also substantial. A report by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) indicates that job training in the renewable energy sector leads to wages above the national average. This underscores the potential of clean energy not only as a tool for environmental sustainability but also as a driver of economic growth.

A Bright Future for Perovskite Solar Cells

The integration of Al₂O₃ nanoparticles represents a significant leap forward in solar technology. By solving the long-standing stability issue, researchers have unlocked the potential for PSCs to compete with silicon-based solar cells in durability and efficiency. As these improvements continue, the prospect of affordable and efficient solar energy becomes increasingly tangible.

With continued research and investment, perovskite solar technology could soon power homes, businesses, and cities on a global scale, offering a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.