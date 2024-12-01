Scientists finally solve the mystery of woolly mammoth extinction

About 4,000 years ago, the last known population of Woolly Mammoths lived in isolation on Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off Siberia’s coast. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The story of woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) offers a glimpse into the delicate interplay between genetics, environment, and chance in determining a species' fate.

Once spread across the vast expanses of the Ice Age tundra, these majestic creatures dwindled as their habitat disappeared. The last known population lived in isolation on Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off Siberia's coast. About 4,000 years ago, this small group disappeared, leaving behind a mystery scientists are still unraveling.

Recent genomic research provides the most detailed look yet at the Wrangel Island mammoths’ decline. Published in Cell, the study reveals surprising insights into how this isolated population survived for millennia under genetic and environmental pressures—only to meet a sudden, unexplained end.

Lead author Marianne Dehasque, an evolutionary geneticist from Uppsala University, remarked, “This suggests that something else, and very sudden, caused the population to collapse.”

Graphical abstract: Woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) became isolated on Wrangel Island around 10,000 years ago and persisted for over 200 generations before becoming extinct around 4,000 years ago. (CREDIT: Cell)

A Genetic Bottleneck and Survival Against Odds

Rising sea levels around 10,000 years ago isolated Wrangel Island from mainland Siberia, trapping a small population of mammoths. Genomic analysis reveals that this group likely started with no more than eight individuals. Over the next 600 years, their numbers grew to around 200-300 and remained stable for over 6,000 years.

The genetic data paints a complex picture. Harmful mutations and reduced genetic diversity were present but not catastrophic.

The most severe mutations were naturally weeded out over generations, as individuals carrying them were less likely to reproduce. Interestingly, immune system-related genes showed significantly lower diversity, potentially leaving the mammoths more vulnerable to disease.

The research, which analyzed genomes from 14 Wrangel Island mammoths and seven mainland ancestors dating back 50,000 years, found no evidence of a gradual genetic decline.

“If low genetic diversity or harmful mutations had doomed the population, we would expect a slow decline with increasing inbreeding,” explained Love Dalén, an evolutionary geneticist from the Centre for Palaeogenetics. “But this is not what we see. The population size was stable through time.”

The Climate’s Changing Role

The mammoths’ troubles began as the Ice Age ended. Rising global temperatures transformed their steppe tundra habitat into wetter forests, confining the species to northern Eurasia.

A mammoth tusk in a riverbed near Doubtful village, Wrangel Island in the Russian Far East. (CREDIT: Gabrielle Michel Therin-Weise/Robert Harding/Rex/Shutterstock)

On Wrangel Island, mammoths adapted to the limited resources of their Arctic home. Stable population numbers over thousands of years suggest they managed well, despite the challenges of isolation.

“This is probably also how mammoths eventually ended up on Wrangel Island,” said Dehasque. “It may have even been a single herd that populated the island.” The genome data supports this, showing a remarkably small founding population that sustained itself through efficient adaptation.

Human involvement, a frequent cause of large mammal extinctions, seems unlikely in this case. Archaeological evidence shows humans arrived on Wrangel Island 400 years after the mammoths vanished. There is no indication of interaction, such as tools, fire hearths, or reworked bones. “The mystery of the mammoth’s demise continues,” Dehasque noted.

Inbreeding and genetic decline are also improbable causes. Over the 6,000 years of isolation, there was no significant increase in inbreeding or loss of genetic diversity. This stability is unusual for such a small population, defying expectations of genetic deterioration.

Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean off the coast of Siberia, Russia, where woolly mammoths lived until about 4,000 years ago, with the remnants of a mammoth’s tusk sticking out of the ground, in 2017. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Role of Chance in Extinction

The study’s findings point toward a sudden and external cause for the mammoths’ extinction. One possibility is an infectious disease, potentially brought by birds, which might have exploited the reduced immune system diversity. Alternatively, environmental disasters such as tundra fires, volcanic activity, or extreme weather could have triggered a catastrophic loss of food resources.

“Given how small the population was, it would have been vulnerable to such random events,” said Dalén. A single season of poor plant growth on the island could have been enough to push the fragile population over the edge. “In other words, it seems to me that maybe the mammoths just got unlucky.”

The fate of Wrangel Island’s mammoths underscores the precarious balance small populations must maintain. While genetic adaptation can allow survival over long periods, environmental pressures and chance events can still have devastating effects.

Sampling locations, inbreeding, and autosomal heterozygosity of the 21 woolly mammoth samples. (CREDIT: Cell)

For conservation efforts today, this serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by species at the brink of extinction.

The woolly mammoths’ story is not just a tale of survival but also one of vulnerability. It reminds us that while science can illuminate the past, the intricate dance between genetics, environment, and luck continues to shape the natural world.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.