Scientists find powerful connection between breathing and memory

Breathing may feel automatic, but it’s actually controlled by respiratory centers in the medulla oblongata, a part of the brain that regulates this vital function. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

New research is showing that how you breathe could shape how you remember. Breathing patterns don’t just support life—they may directly influence memory, either boosting it or holding it back. With breathing-focused practices like meditation and mindfulness gaining traction, scientists are taking a closer look at the hidden powers of breath.

The link between breath and brain isn’t just theoretical. Researchers now believe that the rhythm of your breathing may steer how your brain forms and stores memories. This insight could open the door to new ways of treating mental health issues and brain disorders, giving people more tools to manage their well-being.

How the Medulla Controls Breathing

Breathing feels automatic, but it's guided by deep brain activity. At the center of this system is a tiny structure in the brainstem called the Pre-Bötzinger Complex, or PreBötC. This tight group of neurons works like a pacemaker for breath, keeping it steady even while you sleep.

The PreBötC lives within the medulla oblongata, a part of the brain that handles breathing without conscious effort. While its job in basic survival is clear, scientists are now realizing it might do more—possibly helping the brain filter information and store memories.

Drawings (adapted from ref. 33) and diagrams showing a transparent acrylic box surrounded by walls (a) and the conditioning paradigm (b, see “Methods”). c Each epoch alternated between offset time blocks (light orange zone) and onset time blocks (tones, light green zone). (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

"Breathing is a fundamental action in life support in mammals," says Nozomu Nakamura, a neuroscientist from Hyogo Medical University. "Although details of respiratory function on brain states remain unclear, recent studies suggest that respiration may play an important role during online brain states."

The Neural Connection Between Respiration and Memory

To test this idea, Nakamura’s team ran experiments on mice that had been genetically modified. By disrupting the animals’ natural breathing rhythm through the PreBötC, they noticed an unexpected effect: memory loss. The mice struggled to recognize objects and failed tests linked to fear memory.

The drop in memory performance wasn’t random. It revealed just how tightly breathing is tied to cognitive function. Even short pauses in normal respiratory activity had a measurable effect on how well the brain processed and retained information.

Interestingly, these pauses in breathing weren't inconsequential to the brain's overall function. They influenced the activity of the hippocampus, a region crucial for both long-term and short-term memory storage, especially during the process of memory recall. When these mice were subjected to irregular breathing patterns, their memory performance notably improved. However, slowing their breathing deteriorated their ability to recall.

Linking Breathing Transitions and Memory Performance

A preceding research endeavor by the same team had made noteworthy revelations. They found that an expiratory-to-inspiratory (EI) transition or an inspiratory onset during memory tasks could impair memory retrieval in humans. Such a transition from exhaling to inhaling either at the onset or mid-task led to diminished speed and accuracy in recalling information.

A subsequent study fortified this claim by employing brain scans. These scans established a correlation between subpar memory performance and the deactivation of the temporoparietal junction (TPJ) – a multifunctional brain region responsible for assimilating information from internal and external environments and determining the suitable reactions.

Drawings showing the PreBötzinger complex (PreBötC), prefrontal cortex, and hippocampus. AAV-Ef1α-DIO-hChR2(H134R)-EYFP was injected bilaterally into the PreBötC (6.70 mm caudal to bregma, red) in Vgat-Cre+ mice and fiber-optic cannulas were placed bilaterally in the dorsal region. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Drawing parallels, the researchers postulated that specific breathing patterns, including the EI transition, might reinitialize the TPJ's processing. This reset might be a contributing factor in the observed memory performance variances in the mice. However, these implications need further validation, particularly in human subjects, pointing to an exciting direction for upcoming studies.

The Broader Implications

While the nexus between breathing and the brain isn't novel – considering breathing exercises have been long recognized for their calming effects – this research introduces a fresh perspective. As the study team suggests, intentional modifications in our breathing patterns could serve therapeutic purposes beyond relaxation.

Elucidating this, Nakamura remarks, "The determination of detailed roles of respiration and molecular mechanisms in the brain is a subject to future research to understand effects of stress tolerance." He further emphasizes, "The way of breathing manipulation and application of breathing exercises will be crucial for treatment and therapy of depression and neuropsychiatric disorders."

Correlation between neuronal activation and behavioral factors. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

This remarkable research, published in Nature Communications, not only sheds light on the intricate pathways between our respiratory system and brain but also proposes transformative treatments for a spectrum of brain and mental health disorders, thus emphasizing the power of breath.

