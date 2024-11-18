Six healthy lifestyle habits linked to slower memory decline and lower dementia risk

Memory naturally declines with age, affecting life quality and work productivity. However, not all memory loss signals dementia. Often, it’s a sign of senescent forgetfulness—a condition more common in older adults, which can stabilize or even improve. Understanding the factors behind memory decline and how to mitigate them is crucial in maintaining cognitive health.

A groundbreaking study by researchers at Capital Medical University offers new insights. Published in the British Medical Journal, the study identifies six key lifestyle habits that significantly slow memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, even for individuals with a genetic predisposition.

Conducted over a decade from 2009 to 2019, the study involved more than 29,000 participants aged 60 and older across China.

Visual abstract of the study. (CREDIT: The BMJ)

Lifestyle Habits That Protect Memory

Participants were grouped based on their adherence to six healthy habits:

Regular Physical Activity: At least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly. Balanced Diet: Daily consumption of at least seven out of 12 recommended food items, including fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and tea. Moderate Alcohol Intake: Limited or no alcohol consumption. Non-Smoking: Either never having smoked or having quit smoking. Cognitive Engagement: Activities like reading or playing cards at least twice a week. Frequent Social Interaction: Meeting with friends, family, or community groups at least twice a week.

Participants’ lifestyles were categorized as favorable (four to six healthy habits), average (two to three), or unfavorable (zero to one).

Slower Memory Decline Across All Risk Groups

Memory tests and genetic screenings revealed a compelling link between these habits and cognitive health. Individuals in the favorable group showed a slower rate of memory decline over the ten years, regardless of whether they carried the APOEε4 gene—a major risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

This finding underscores the potential of lifestyle changes to combat genetic risks. "Even those with the APOEε4 gene benefited from healthier habits," the study notes, offering hope to millions who carry this genetic marker.

Longitudinal change in memory among favorable, average, and unfavourable groups in the cognitively normal population. (top panel) estimated change in memory function over 10 years, by group. Dots represent individuals’ estimated composite z scores for avlt. (bottom panel) Mean composite avlt z scores of all groups. avlt=auditory verbal learning test. (CREDIT: The BMJ)

The Role of Diet and Cognitive Activity

While past research has emphasized the importance of physical and mental exercise, this study highlights the pivotal role of a balanced diet. Consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods had the most significant impact on memory preservation.

Cognitive activities and social interaction also emerged as key factors, demonstrating that mental stimulation and emotional well-being are vital for cognitive longevity.

Carol Brayne, a public health expert at the University of Cambridge, praised the study for broadening the understanding of lifestyle impacts on cognitive health, particularly since it was conducted outside Western, high-income countries. She emphasized that "engaging in various health-related activities, even in later life, positively influences cognitive function and memory."

Longitudinal change in memory among favorable, average, and unfavorable groups in the aPOe ε4 stratified population. Dots in the left panels represent individuals’ estimated composite avlt z scores. avlt=auditory verbal learning test; aPOe=apolipoprotein e. (CREDIT: The BMJ)

However, the study’s reliance on self-reported data introduces potential inaccuracies. Participants may have already been predisposed to healthier lifestyles, which could have influenced the results. Despite these limitations, the findings align with a growing body of evidence that healthy living promotes cognitive resilience.

Optimistic Outlook for Aging Populations

The study provides an encouraging message: lifestyle changes can reverse or stabilize memory decline, reducing the risk of progression to dementia. According to the researchers, these findings offer an "optimistic outlook" for preserving memory and cognitive health.

Experts agree that it’s never too late to adopt healthier habits. Even small changes in physical activity, diet, and social engagement can yield significant benefits. This comprehensive approach to brain health empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward aging gracefully while maintaining cognitive function.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.