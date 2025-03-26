Scientists Propose Bold New Way to Harness Energy from the Earth’s Rotation

Scientists at Princeton have demonstrated that Earth’s rotation through its magnetic field can produce electricity, challenging ideas dating back to Faraday. (CREDIT: helenos / Adobe Stock)

For nearly two centuries, scientists have wondered if Earth’s rotation through its magnetic field could produce electricity. The idea was first tested by Michael Faraday in 1832, but his experiments failed, leaving scientists convinced it was impossible. Today, however, new experiments suggest that Faraday may have been wrong—or at least incomplete—in his assumptions.

In a recent lab experiment, scientists demonstrated a tiny but real electric current generated by a stationary cylinder simply rotating with Earth. The finding hints at a previously overlooked method of harvesting energy, one that directly taps into Earth's spin.

Rethinking an Old Idea

Christopher Chyba, a physicist at Princeton University, wasn't sure what to expect when he first tested the device. He placed a hollow cylinder of manganese-zinc ferrite—a material known for its magnetic properties—into a carefully measured position. Then he watched closely, looking for a tiny voltage.

“It seems crazy,” Chyba admitted. Without batteries, moving parts, or sunlight, the device seemed too simple to generate electricity. Yet, as Earth rotated beneath the cylinder, the instruments detected a steady voltage. Although the voltage was small, just 18 microvolts, it provided evidence supporting a theory Chyba and his colleague Kevin Hand proposed in 2016.

Tapping into Earth’s rotation. Although the Earth’s magnetic field is not aligned exactly with the planet’s rotation axis, there is a component of the field that is symmetric about this axis. A proposed device interacting with this component would extract energy from the Earth’s rotation to produce electric power. (CREDIT: P. Reid/Univ. of Edinburgh)

Their idea challenges the belief that Earth's rotation through its own magnetic field cannot produce electricity. According to conventional physics, any attempt to harvest energy this way should fail. Electrons inside a metal conductor would rearrange themselves quickly, canceling out any voltage.

Yet Chyba believed a special configuration of materials could bypass this problem. By using manganese-zinc ferrite, which is only weakly conductive, electrons wouldn't freely rearrange. Instead, a subtle current could build up and be captured.

Building the Experiment

Chyba’s setup involved positioning a 30-centimeter-long cylindrical shell at exactly 57 degrees. This angle made the shell perpendicular to both Earth's magnetic field and its direction of rotation. This careful orientation was crucial. If rotated by just 90 degrees, the voltage dropped to zero. Turned another 90 degrees, the voltage appeared again, but reversed.

To rule out false signals, researchers took extreme care to isolate their experiment. They checked and rechecked for interference like temperature differences, external magnetic fields, or stray radio waves. They even ran tests with similar cylinders made from solid manganese-zinc ferrite or highly conductive materials. In all these cases, no voltage appeared.

This careful testing convinced Chyba and his colleagues that their theory held up in practice. “It has a whiff of a perpetual motion machine,” Chyba acknowledged, recognizing how unconventional it seemed. Yet his team calculated precisely where the energy originated—from the rotation of Earth itself.

Tiny Signals, Big Questions

Despite the encouraging results, the voltage measured—just 18 microvolts—is extremely small. Could this tiny effect lead to practical applications? Chyba suggests scaling the device up or using multiple cylinders together to amplify the effect.

Field harvesting. The cylinder is positioned on an inclined surface so that it is perpendicular to both Earth’s magnetic field and the direction of Earth’s rotational motion. Sensors record the voltage between the cylinder’s ends. The experiments were conducted in the dark to avoid contaminating the signal through the photoelectric effect. (CREDIT: C. Chyba/Princeton University)

He imagines future arrays of miniature devices connected in series, creating larger currents from Earth’s rotation. Even small-scale applications could be useful, perhaps powering remote sensors or low-energy devices without batteries.

Still, skeptics have been quick to question the findings. Yong Zhu, a microelectronics expert from Griffith University in Australia, believes many unknown factors could produce the measured voltage. He cites temperature differences, stray currents, or other subtle effects as potential sources.

“There are so many factors that can produce microvolt signals,” Zhu says. He urges more extensive experiments before drawing firm conclusions.

Rinke Wijngaarden, a physicist who previously attempted similar experiments, shares Zhu’s caution. He praised Chyba’s careful design but worried the tiny voltages were too easily influenced by external factors. “The observed voltages are so small that there are many potential spurious causes,” Wijngaarden cautioned.

Experimental configuration. Sketch shows orientation of low-Rm MnZn ferrite cylindrical shell, with voltage (or current) electrodes and thermocouples attached. The long axis of the shell (along the ẑ coordinate) is orthogonal both to Earth's m=0 magnetic flux density B∞=B∞x̂ and linear velocity of rotation v=vŷ. DVM1 and DVM2 connect to thermocouples and measure temperatures at opposite ends of the shell. (CREDIT: Physical Review Research)

An Intriguing Mystery

Carlo Rovelli, a physicist from France’s Aix-Marseille University, finds the concept intriguing but puzzling. Traditional physics seems to say clearly that a static conductor rotating with Earth should not produce electricity. “Maybe there is a subtler version of the argument that rules out this possibility; I do not know,” Rovelli said. But he admitted the story is fascinating, regardless of its outcome.

Chyba agrees that skepticism is healthy. He knows that to convince the scientific community, other researchers must independently confirm his findings. “The next step is for an independent research team to reproduce the results,” he stated. Until then, the debate remains open.

Where Does the Energy Come From?

One question often raised is whether this discovery violates basic physics laws. After all, it might sound like creating energy from nothing. Yet, the researchers explain clearly that this is not the case. The tiny energy produced comes directly from Earth's own rotation.

Predicted emf behavior for a low-Rm magnetically permeable cylindrical shell. Voltage varies with T along the shell due to the Seebeck effect, illustrated here by the green line for a Seebeek coefficient S =−417µV K−1. (CREDIT: Physical Review Research)

As the planet spins, a vast reservoir of rotational energy exists. Earth’s rotation gradually slows due to interactions with the Moon and oceans. Capturing a minuscule fraction of this energy would not disrupt the planet’s rotation significantly. Instead, it would provide a previously untapped, renewable energy source—albeit a tiny one.

Future Possibilities

If future experiments confirm these findings, researchers could explore scaling the technology for practical use. While large-scale electricity generation seems unlikely, niche applications could still be valuable. The concept of a battery-free energy source, however modest, holds appeal for situations where reliability outweighs power.

In space, for example, a device that continuously generates electricity without solar panels or batteries could be valuable. Such a device would work day or night, shielded from the harsh environment of space, providing steady, low-level power indefinitely.

Chyba also speculates that future devices might use stronger magnetic fields in space. Earth’s magnetic field intensifies further from the surface, potentially boosting electricity generation. Experiments in orbit could reveal if this effect becomes more practical at higher altitudes.

Measured emf behavior (points with error bars) for the a/b = 0.61 M100 cylindrical shell, with the predictions of overlying the data. (CREDIT: Physical Review Research)

Continued Investigation Needed

Scientists across the globe remain cautious about the discovery. Reproducing the results independently is essential before researchers accept the claim fully. Despite this, the idea opens an exciting new line of inquiry.

If proven true, even skeptics admit the finding could change our understanding of how Earth’s magnetic field and rotation interact. At minimum, it will prompt physicists to revisit assumptions made nearly 200 years ago. As Carlo Rovelli remarked, “In any case, it is a very interesting story.”

The research findings were published in the journal Physical Review Research.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.