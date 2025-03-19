Revolutionary new battery turns nuclear waste into electricity

Nuclear power has long been a reliable energy source, supplying nearly 20% of electricity in the United States. While it does not emit carbon dioxide, it produces radioactive waste that remains hazardous for thousands of years.

Scientists are now exploring a groundbreaking way to turn this nuclear byproduct into a power source, potentially unlocking new applications for energy generation in extreme environments.

A Novel Approach to Power Generation

Researchers at Ohio State University have developed an innovative battery that captures energy from nuclear waste and converts it into electricity. Their design uses a combination of scintillator crystals and solar cells to transform powerful gamma radiation into a usable power source.

Thin film polycrystalline CdTe (Schottky diode) PV cell, glass side (left) and contact side (right), and device structure. (CREDIT: Optical Materials: X)

“Nuclear waste emits powerful gamma radiation, a high-energy form that can penetrate most materials,” said Raymond Cao, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State and lead author of the study published in Optical Materials: X.

“Our device employs a scintillator, a specialized material that absorbs these gamma rays and converts their energy into visible light—similar to how glow-in-the-dark objects function but driven by radiation rather than sunlight. This light is then captured by a solar cell, like those found in solar panels, which transforms it into electrical power.”

The prototype battery, about the size of a sugar cube, was tested at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory. Using cesium-137 and cobalt-60—two common radioactive sources—scientists measured power outputs of 288 nanowatts and 1,500 nanowatts, respectively. Though small, this output is enough to run microelectronic systems such as sensors or emergency equipment.

How Nuclear Batteries Work

Nuclear batteries, also known as nuclear voltaic devices, use the energy from radioactive decay to generate electricity. Traditional methods involve either direct ionization, where radiation excites electrons in semiconductors, or thermoelectric conversion using heat.

The new approach developed at Ohio State takes advantage of indirect conversion through scintillators—crystals that emit visible photons when struck by radiation.

This concept resembles techniques used in radiation detection, but instead of measuring radioactive emissions, the battery continuously collects and converts this energy into electrical current. This method could significantly improve nuclear batteries’ efficiency, which historically have struggled with low power output and challenges related to radiation damage and material availability.

GAGG:Ce-HL and three LYSO:Ce crystals are placed together. (CREDIT: Optical Materials: X)

Challenges and Future Applications

Despite promising results, nuclear batteries are not designed for everyday consumer use. Their function depends on exposure to high radiation levels, making them practical only in specific settings, such as nuclear waste storage facilities, space missions, and deep-sea exploration.

Unlike conventional batteries that store energy, these devices continuously generate electricity from existing radiation sources. This allows them to operate in remote or hazardous environments with minimal maintenance.

“We do not produce or carry a radiation source; instead, this device is designed for locations where intense gamma radiation is already present,” Cao explained. “The beauty of this approach is that shielding materials can be replaced with a scintillator, and the glowing light it produces can be harvested and converted into electricity.”

(a) Cs-137 Benchtop Irradiator at Nuclear Reactor Laboratory (NRL)-the sample drawer is fully inserted, (b) Co-60 irradiator experiment setup (GAGG-based nuclear PV battery is positioned on the sample platform), and depiction of Cs-137 (c) and Co-60 (d) experimental setups. (CREDIT: Optical Materials: X)

However, radiation gradually degrades both the scintillator and solar cells, limiting battery lifespan. “Further development is needed for more durable, radiation-resistant materials to ensure the system’s longevity,” Cao noted.

Another challenge lies in the availability of radioactive isotopes. For example, the global tritium inventory is only about 20 kilograms, and its decay energy output remains limited. Even if all available tritium were used in betavoltaic devices, the total power output would be just a few watts. In contrast, gamma radiation is abundant in fission and fusion environments, making the Ohio State design more scalable.

Scaling Up the Technology

Scientists believe nuclear batteries could be expanded beyond microelectronics. By increasing the volume of the scintillator and optimizing its shape, the system can absorb more radiation and generate higher power levels.

Left: The CdTe PV cell is optically coupled with the LYSO crystals (LYSO crystals sits on the surface of the glass side of the CdTe) and positioned in the sample drawer of the Cs-137 irradiator. Right: The CdTe PV cell and LYSO are covered with Teflon foil to reflect scintillation light back onto the surface of the device. (CREDIT: Optical Materials: X)

A study by Xiao Guo et al. demonstrated that coupling a gallium arsenide photovoltaic cell with a lutetium yttrium orthosilicate (LYSO) crystal produced 0.326 microwatts at a gamma dose rate of 0.68 kGy/h. These results suggest that similar designs could eventually reach watt-level output, making them viable for more advanced applications.

“These are breakthrough results in terms of power output,” said Ibrahim Oksuz, a research associate at Ohio State. “This two-step process is still in its preliminary stages, but the next step involves generating greater watts with scale-up constructs.”

If successfully developed, nuclear batteries could operate for years without requiring replacement, providing a stable energy source in environments where conventional batteries fail. Their ability to convert hazardous nuclear waste into electricity also presents an opportunity to repurpose radioactive materials, reducing environmental risks.

“The nuclear battery concept is very promising,” Oksuz said. “There's still lots of room for improvement, but I believe in the future, this approach will carve an important space for itself in both the energy production and sensors industry.”

Left: The CdTe PV cell is placed inside an Ethafoam holder with an opening measuring 2 cm × 1 cm for the GAGG scintillator. Right: All surfaces of the GAGG except the one facing the glass side of the CdTe are wrapped with Teflon sheet and inserted into the opening- The nuclear PV battery is at the sample position in the sample drawer. (CREDIT: Optical Materials: X)

While challenges remain, the Ohio State team’s work represents a major step toward turning nuclear waste into a practical energy source. By refining materials and scaling up production, scientists may soon create a new class of batteries capable of powering devices in the most extreme conditions.

