Simone Biles’ Olympic fame is helping the next generation to achieve their dreams

Biles is currently assisting Friends of the Children in expanding to her hometown of Houston. (CREDIT: Friends of the Children)

Could one caring relationship be the key to helping kids in foster care live the life they want for themselves?

For Simone Biles, this question hits close to home. After growing up in foster care, the world’s most decorated gymnast is now aiding other kids in similar situations to pursue their dreams. "I know exactly what these kids go through and what they need to be successful when they’re older: having one constant person in their life from when they’re young, all the way through high school graduation," says Biles.

Biles is currently assisting Friends of the Children in expanding to her hometown of Houston. Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1993, Friends of the Children fosters long-term relationships with foster youth to help them discover their purpose and realize their potential. Each foster youth is paired with one mentor, or Friend, for at least 12 years.

Support helped Biles overcome her challenges and become an elite athlete. Now, she’s helping connect other foster youth to mentors so they can thrive as well.

Simone Biles went from foster child to Olympic fame. Now, she's empowering the next generation to achieve their dreams.

Providing Stability Where There is None

Eleven million children live below the poverty line in the U.S. Of these children, 400,000 are in foster care. The average child stays in the foster care system for over a year and moves homes multiple times. Stability and guidance during their formative years are often missing.

This lack of meaningful connection has real-world consequences. Up to 80% of foster youth experience significant mental health challenges, while one-quarter will enter the criminal justice system within two years of leaving the system. Kids in foster care are also five times more likely to experience PTSD in adulthood than the general population.

Friends of the Children recognizes that lack of stability plays a significant role in their development. The nonprofit pairs each foster youth with one mentor who commits to sustaining and nurturing a relationship with them.

The results are astounding. For Friends of the Children alumni, 93% avoid the justice system, 83% graduate from high school, and 98% avoid early parenting. Research shows that stable relationships help foster youth become more resilient and increase their long-term well-being.

Friends of the Children fosters long-term relationships with foster youth to help them discover their purpose and realize their potential. (CREDIT: Friends of the Children)

"It’s that constant in your life — that one person to lean on when it feels like no one’s there," says Biles. "That’s why I was like, ‘Can we bring a chapter to Houston?’"

This is an important question in her home county, where 30% of children live in low-income households. Over 5,900 children in the Houston area were in the foster care system in 2021, with many of them struggling in school and life.

Biles wants better for her hometown. After dedicating her second Wheaties box to Friends of the Children, she helped bring the nonprofit to Houston.

Support helped Biles overcome her challenges and become an elite athlete. (CREDIT: NYT)

By working with Friends of the Children, you can make a difference in the lives of foster youth. The organization's mission is to provide the stability and support that foster children need to overcome the challenges they face. A single, dedicated mentor can be the key to helping a foster child realize their potential and achieve their dreams. Just as Simone Biles has done, you too can contribute to this cause and help foster youth in your community thrive.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.