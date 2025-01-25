Solving space junk with lessons from ocean pollution cleanup

Space junk and marine debris pose significant risks to ecosystems and economies. By applying lessons from ocean cleanup, humanity can protect Earth’s orbit. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Human actions have left a significant mark on Earth and the space around it. The mounting waste problem, whether on land, in the oceans, or in Earth’s orbit, demonstrates the consequences of unchecked industrialization and consumption.

With the population growing and technological advancements accelerating, waste management challenges have intensified, posing risks to ecosystems, economies, and even human safety.

A Growing Problem Both Above and Below

Each year, the planet generates billions of tons of waste, much of which is mismanaged. Oceans are particularly affected, with over eight million tons of plastic entering them annually. This adds to the estimated 170 trillion plastic particles already floating at sea.

Plastic, due to its durability and widespread use, has become the primary component of marine debris. It contaminates environments from the deepest ocean trenches to the highest mountain peaks, disrupting ecosystems and threatening biodiversity.

Earth’s marine environment and orbit environment This figure shows a comparison of Earth with its surrounding marine and orbital environments. (CREDIT: One Earth Review)

Meanwhile, waste isn't confined to Earth. The area around our planet is increasingly polluted with orbital debris, commonly referred to as space junk. Satellites and other man-made objects in space provide essential services, such as global communications and GPS.

However, once they become non-functional, these objects often remain in orbit. Collisions and explosions in space exacerbate the problem, creating fragments that pose serious risks to active satellites, astronauts, and even people on the ground. NASA estimates that one piece of space debris re-enters Earth’s atmosphere every day.

Orbital debris spans multiple altitudes. In low Earth orbit (LEO), satellites are ideal for remote sensing and communication. Medium Earth orbit (MEO) hosts critical systems like GPS, while geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) provides fixed positions for telecommunications.

The rapid rise of commercial space activities has led to an increase in satellites, particularly in LEO, which now houses the majority of active and defunct satellites. This growing congestion mirrors the patterns seen with marine plastic pollution, where the accumulation of debris threatens vital ecosystems.

Similar Problems, Shared Solutions

Efforts to address marine plastic pollution offer valuable lessons for tackling space debris. The United Nations has identified plastic pollution as a major global issue.

In 2022, nations endorsed a resolution to create a legally binding “Global Plastics Treaty” by 2024. Scientists estimate that 78% of plastic pollution could be mitigated by 2040 using existing technologies. Similar approaches could be applied to space, emphasizing global cooperation, producer accountability, and sustainable practices.

Researchers advocate for treating Earth's orbit as a finite resource requiring conservation. They propose measures such as financial accountability for debris producers, international legislation to regulate satellite launches, and incentives for debris minimization.

One significant suggestion is to establish a new United Nations Sustainable Development Goal focused on space conservation. The 17 existing goals already highlight the interconnectedness of Earth's natural systems, from oceans to the atmosphere. Including space in this framework would emphasize its importance to global sustainability.

The cumulative plastic waste accumulation in the marine environment and mass of objects in orbit within the Earth orbit environment. (CREDIT: One Earth Review)

Dr. Moriba Jah, an aerospace engineer and leading voice in space environmentalism, draws parallels between managing marine and orbital debris. “Space is another one of Gaia’s ecosystems,” Jah explains. “It’s a finite resource in need of protection.”

His work, guided by traditional ecological knowledge (TEK), seeks to foster a deeper connection between humanity and the cosmos, promoting sustainable exploration practices.

The Human Impact of Space Junk

Approximately 90% of human-made objects in orbit are no longer functional. These remnants, traveling at thousands of miles per hour, can cause significant damage during collisions. Even small fragments, such as paint chips, can create serious hazards.

In one instance, a defunct Russian satellite collided with an operational U.S. satellite, generating a cloud of debris. The International Space Station (ISS) routinely performs maneuvers to avoid such threats. Jah warns that these collisions are not only costly but could also lead to loss of life.

Space debris doesn’t just pose risks in orbit. Fragments surviving reentry can endanger people on land, at sea, and in airplanes. For example, a piece of the ISS recently crashed through the roof of a Florida home. NASA estimates that, statistically, it is only a matter of time before someone is harmed by falling debris.

The waste hierarchy for marine and orbital debris A core framework that has been used to characterize subsequent solutions has been the waste hierarchy. (CREDIT: One Earth Review)

Despite these challenges, the cleanup of space debris remains complex. Bringing debris back to Earth often results in atmospheric pollution. In 2007, NASA discarded a depleted ammonia reservoir from the ISS, which burned up upon reentry. While this method prevents further collisions in orbit, it highlights the lack of sustainable disposal options.

Innovations in Space Sustainability

Jah has been at the forefront of efforts to address space debris. As the chief scientist of Privateer, a data intelligence platform co-founded with Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Jah has developed tools to track and mitigate the impacts of orbital debris.

Privateer’s Wayfinder application visualizes data from multiple sources, providing a comprehensive view of space junk. This tool helps researchers and policymakers understand the scale of the problem and develop targeted solutions.

One innovation, Glint Evader, predicts when light pollution from space debris could affect astronomical observations. This technology addresses a growing issue for astronomers, who struggle with increased glare from reflective objects in orbit. Jah’s work emphasizes the need for collaborative solutions that balance technological advancements with environmental stewardship.

Human-made objects in Earth's orbit as of 6 May, 2024. Data intelligence company Privateer's Wayfinder software visualizes human-made objects in space from a broad source range and makes it available to the public. (CREDIT: Privateer)

Jah’s vision extends beyond technical fixes. He advocates for a cultural shift in how humanity perceives space. “Humans need to feel a connection to the sky,” he says. Inspired by Indigenous conservation practices, he emphasizes the importance of intergenerational stewardship.

Jah’s approach integrates science, spirituality, and traditional knowledge to foster a sense of responsibility for the environment, both on Earth and in space.

A Call for Global Action

The challenges of managing waste on Earth and in space highlight the need for global cooperation and innovative solutions. The accumulation of debris, whether plastic in the oceans or satellites in orbit, threatens ecosystems, economies, and human safety. However, the parallels between these issues also offer opportunities for shared strategies.

Efforts to clean up marine debris have demonstrated the power of international collaboration. By applying similar principles to space, humanity can mitigate the risks of orbital debris and ensure the sustainability of space exploration.

“Whenever humans explore, they tend to do it to the detriment of the environment,” Jah observes. “We’re repeating a similar pattern in space. We don’t have to.”

The path forward requires treating Earth and its orbit as interconnected ecosystems. By adopting sustainable practices, holding producers accountable, and fostering a global sense of responsibility, humanity can address the challenges of waste management on all fronts.

As Jah’s work demonstrates, solutions are within reach if we commit to protecting our shared spaces.

