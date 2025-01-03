Study finds climate change may increase violence against women

Climate change amplifies risks of intimate partner violence, disproportionately affecting women. New research links disasters like floods to increased IPV rates. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The escalating consequences of climate change are reshaping human lives and societies worldwide. Increasingly frequent natural disasters, such as cyclones, floods, and heatwaves, alongside chronic shifts like rising sea levels and higher average temperatures, threaten not only ecosystems but also social stability.

These changes disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries, where limited resources and inequities make recovery from climate shocks exceedingly difficult. Amid these challenges, one less visible consequence of climate change has begun to emerge: a rise in intimate partner violence (IPV).

Globally, more than 30% of women experience violence from a partner during their lifetime, with prevalence varying by region. Studies suggest a concerning link between climate shocks and IPV, particularly in areas already grappling with poverty and social inequality.

Countries recently impacted by climate disasters often report higher levels of IPV, making this issue an urgent focus for researchers and policymakers alike.

Distribution of IPV for country-year data points. (CREDIT: PLOS Climate)

Gender norms play a significant role in how climate shocks affect households. In many societies, women bear primary responsibility for securing food and caregiving, roles that intensify during times of crisis.

Food insecurity, reduced household income, and malnutrition—all exacerbated by climate change—fall disproportionately on women. These pressures increase their vulnerability, as they must navigate both environmental hardships and domestic instability.

Economic insecurity further compounds this issue. Climate shocks disrupt livelihoods and undermine men’s roles as primary earners in many households, contributing to stress and diminished mental health. In turn, this can lead to an escalation in IPV, as women’s negotiating power within households diminishes, making it harder for them to escape violent situations.

Access to land, property, and other resources—critical for women’s independence—is often constrained during such crises, leaving them more dependent on their partners.

Efforts to establish a clear link between climate change and IPV have yielded mixed results. Over the past three years, systematic reviews have identified potential increases in IPV following natural disasters. However, inconsistencies in data collection methods and global coverage present challenges to drawing definitive conclusions.

For example, a review of natural disasters and violence against women found only eight of 21 studies showed a positive correlation between climate events and IPV.

Another analysis noted associations between extreme weather events and gender-based violence but emphasized the low quality of existing quantitative data. In some cases, studies even reported unexpected outcomes, such as decreases in sexual violence or forced marriages after certain climate shocks.

To address these gaps, a recent study examined nationally representative datasets covering 156 countries between 1993 and 2019. The research drew on 363 surveys, including data from organizations such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

Structural equation model. (CREDIT: PLOS Climate)

By merging these datasets with climate shock data from the Emergency Events Database, researchers explored two hypotheses: whether climate shocks are linked to higher IPV prevalence two years after such events and whether this relationship holds across countries with varying economic statuses.

The findings, published in PLOS Climate, reveal a significant relationship between certain climate shocks—notably storms, landslides, and floods—and increased IPV rates. Interestingly, other types of shocks, such as wildfires and droughts, showed no measurable impact.

Economic factors also played a role; countries with higher GDP generally reported lower IPV prevalence, underscoring the protective effect of economic stability.

Lead researcher Professor Jenevieve Mannell of the UCL Institute for Global Health highlighted the broader implications: “Climate-related disasters increase stress and food insecurity in families in ways that can lead to increases in violence. Governments need to incorporate considerations of violence against women into climate and disaster planning.”

The study also noted limitations, such as the two-year window used to assess IPV prevalence. Certain climate shocks may have delayed impacts, and gaps in data collection limit the ability to capture these nuances fully. Researchers advocate for more regular and detailed data collection to better understand and address the intersections of climate change and IPV.

The study’s findings emphasize the need for proactive measures to mitigate IPV risks in the context of climate change. Governments can incorporate gender-sensitive strategies into their climate policies. For instance, Samoa and Fiji have developed Climate Change Gender Action Plans, which include addressing violence against women as part of their disaster response frameworks.

Professor Mannell points out that overcrowded disaster shelters often lack safeguards against sexual violence. “Governments must consider these risks when designing relief efforts,” she explains. Stress from disasters also diverts resources away from essential services, such as law enforcement and community support networks, further exacerbating vulnerabilities.

Efforts to combat IPV in the face of climate change should include increasing financial allocations for violence prevention programs, ensuring safe and secure disaster relief infrastructure, and addressing societal norms that perpetuate gender inequality. These steps can reduce risks for women while fostering resilience in affected communities.

Addressing IPV in the context of climate change requires collaboration across sectors, including public health, disaster management, and international development. With climate shocks projected to intensify in the coming decades, integrating gender equity into climate adaptation strategies is not only ethical but essential for building sustainable, safe societies.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.