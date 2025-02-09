Study finds poor vascular health accelerates brain aging

AI tools reveal how factors like inflammation and exercise influence brain resilience. Learn what you can do to promote healthier cognitive aging. (CREDIT: Verita Neuro)

The way your brain ages depends on a mix of health and lifestyle factors. Recent research has uncovered insights into the link between brain resilience and these variables.

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to assess biological brain age in a group of cognitively healthy 70-year-olds. Their findings shed light on how conditions like diabetes and stroke, as well as positive habits such as regular exercise, influence brain aging.

The study’s findings are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association. Researchers found that vascular health, inflammation, and glucose levels significantly impact the biological age of the brain. By understanding these associations, they aim to pave the way for better preventative measures and treatments for age-related brain conditions.

To estimate brain age, the research team analyzed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans from 739 individuals aged 70. The participants, part of the Gothenburg H70 cohort, showed no signs of dementia or neurological disorders. Using a custom AI algorithm, the researchers predicted the biological age of each participant's brain.

Brain age gap as potential biological markers of brain resilience. (CREDIT: Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association)

On average, the algorithm estimated brain age to be around 71 years. However, for some, the brain appeared significantly older or younger than their chronological age. The gap between these figures, known as the "brain age gap" (BAG), became the focal point for further analysis.

This tool offers potential for clinical applications, according to Professor Eric Westman, the study’s principal investigator. “The algorithm is both accurate and robust, yet easy to use,” he explained. It may one day assist in diagnosing dementia and related conditions.

The researchers also examined blood samples for biomarkers such as lipids, glucose, and inflammatory markers. Lifestyle factors, including exercise habits and medical histories, were incorporated to provide a comprehensive picture.

The study revealed that adverse vascular health significantly correlates with older-looking brains. Conditions such as diabetes, stroke, and small vessel disease were associated with increased brain age. Chronic inflammation, too, played a key role.

Anna Marseglia, the study’s lead author, emphasized the importance of maintaining vascular health to protect the brain. “A take-home from the study is that factors that adversely affect the blood vessels can also be related to older-looking brains,” she noted. “It’s vital to keep blood glucose levels stable and prioritize overall cardiovascular health.”

On the flip side, participants who reported regular physical activity showed a younger brain age. These findings highlight how modifiable lifestyle choices can shape cognitive aging. The researchers hope these results encourage preventative measures in individuals at risk for dementia.

Interestingly, the study identified differences between men and women regarding brain resilience. Early data suggest that men and women may build cognitive resilience differently, influenced by both biological and sociocultural factors.

This discovery has prompted the research team to investigate these distinctions further. “Next year, we’ll launch a study to understand how social health—including social engagement, connectedness, and support—affects brain resilience,” Marseglia shared. The new study will focus on women’s health factors, particularly the role of stress, sleep, and hormonal influences.

Sex-specific associations of brain age gap with life exposures, biological processes, brain injury, and cognitive outcomes. (CREDIT: Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association)

Understanding these gender-based variations may unlock targeted strategies for promoting cognitive health in aging populations.

Each year, over 20,000 people in Sweden are diagnosed with dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for about two-thirds of cases. While new treatments for Alzheimer’s are emerging, they are not effective for everyone. This reality underscores the need for alternative strategies to support brain resilience.

The researchers stress that healthy living, including regular exercise, stable glucose levels, and reduced inflammation, can have profound effects on brain health. These findings encourage you to adopt habits that support cardiovascular and cognitive well-being.

This research received financial backing from numerous organizations, including the Swedish Research Council and the Swedish Brain Foundation. Transparency and ethical standards were maintained throughout the study, with no major conflicts of interest reported by the authors.

By unraveling the factors that contribute to cognitive resilience, this study offers a hopeful perspective on aging. It highlights the power of lifestyle choices in shaping how your brain ages, providing a roadmap for healthier cognitive aging in the future.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.