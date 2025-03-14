Surprising link between doomsday clock, mental and physical health

Science educator Bill Nye looks at the “Doomsday Clock,” shortly before the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the “Doomsday Clock” minute hand. (CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin)

Over the last century, the dangers threatening humanity have evolved with rapid scientific and technological progress. Nuclear weapons, once a theoretical menace, became a reality in World War II and have remained a source of global concern. Tensions between nuclear-armed nations, such as Russia and Ukraine, and the rise of North Korea as an unpredictable nuclear power have kept the specter of atomic catastrophe alive.

Climate change has joined this list of existential risks. Rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, species extinctions, and disruptions in human migration patterns have sparked fears of crossing a point of no return. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caused over six million deaths worldwide, highlighted another pressing danger—the spread of infectious diseases, whether natural or engineered.

Artificial intelligence has also entered the conversation. Its potential threats include cyberattacks, mass misinformation, election interference, and privacy violations. Some experts warn of artificial general intelligence surpassing human control.

Social and political instability further compound these risks, as rising income inequality, political polarization, and autocratic governance patterns create unrest. The rapid spread of information and misinformation through social media amplifies these dangers, making them harder to predict and contain.

A CIA reference photograph taken in Red Square, Moscow, during the height of the Cold War, when the Soviet Union used to show off its latest nuclear weapons—in this case, Soviet medium-range ballistic missiles. (CREDIT: George Washington University’s National Security Archive / Wikimedia Commons)

At the same time, mental health concerns have surged. In the U.S., suicide rates climbed 36% between 2000 and 2021, reaching 14.9 per 100,000 people in 2022. Suicide is now among the leading causes of death for people aged 10 to 64. Rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance use disorders have also increased, particularly since the pandemic. Climate anxiety has added to this burden, especially among young people. Yet, healthcare systems remain overwhelmed, with many unable to access mental health services.

While medicine has traditionally focused on biological factors, growing attention is being paid to the social determinants of health (SDoH). These include environmental and societal factors such as income, housing, political conditions, access to healthcare, and exposure to conflict. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates these determinants influence 30% to 55% of global health outcomes—sometimes outweighing medical treatment itself.

The Doomsday Clock: A Measure of Existential Risk

In 1945, scientists from the Manhattan Project formed the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) to educate the public on the dangers of nuclear warfare. In 1947, they created the Doomsday Clock—a symbolic representation of humanity’s proximity to catastrophe. Midnight on the clock signifies global destruction. Initially, the focus was nuclear war, but over the decades, the BAS incorporated other threats, including climate change, emerging technologies, and geopolitical instability.

The clock’s hand has moved 25 times since its creation. The farthest from midnight—17 minutes—occurred in 1991 when the Cold War ended, and the U.S. and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). Today, it stands at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been.

The decision to maintain this setting in 2024 reflects ongoing global tensions, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, escalating conflicts in the Middle East, U.S.-China tensions, and growing concerns over disruptive technologies.

How the Doomsday Clock Reflects Mental and Physical Health

Most studies on SDoH focus on individual risk factors like poverty, climate, or war. However, a new study by researchers at Mass General Brigham suggests the Doomsday Clock itself may serve as a broader indicator of human health risks. The study, published in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, explores whether the clock’s settings correlate with mortality rates and mental health trends.

Scientist works in a biosafety level 4 lab run by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CREDIT: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s (IHME) Global Burden of Disease project.

Their findings suggest that when the Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight, mortality rates for suicide, Alzheimer’s disease, unintentional injuries, and alcohol and substance-related disorders increase. However, deaths from malignant neoplasms, HIV, and diabetes appear to decline in such periods.

Lead author Samuel Justin Sinclair, Ph.D., a faculty member in Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry, explains, “This study represents a first step, with the inherent limitations thereof, but it suggests a bridge between the fate of the world, our psychology, and our health. This may sound intuitive, but it’s something that no one has looked at before. We hope it opens the door to further discussion.”

Senior author David Silbersweig, M.D., chairman emeritus of the hospital’s Department of Psychiatry, adds, “The wellbeing and functioning of individuals, societies, nations, international affairs, our species, and our planet are interrelated. Further studies can address the complex, multi-directional interactions so as to address large-scale challenges and inform policy.”

Table showing the Doomsday Clock settings over the years. (CREDIT: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

The Future of Global Stability and Health

The study raises important questions about how existential threats influence public health. If worsening global conditions impact mental and physical health, what can be done to mitigate these effects? Addressing SDoH is a critical step. Expanding mental health services, reducing income inequality, and fostering political stability could improve resilience.

The Doomsday Clock is an imperfect measure—based on expert consensus rather than quantitative analysis. Yet, its movement over time captures an overarching reality: when humanity faces greater existential threats, the strain on individuals becomes evident in health data.

While researchers continue to explore these connections, the clock serves as a stark reminder that global instability doesn’t just affect nations—it affects lives.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.