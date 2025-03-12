Reducing screen time protects children’s mental health

Mental health disorders, especially depression and anxiety, rank among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Adolescents and young adults are particularly vulnerable, with studies indicating that up to 30% experience mental health problems.

Given that these issues often emerge during formative years, understanding the factors that influence mental well-being is crucial. Research suggests that lifestyle habits, including physical activity, screen time, sleep, and diet, play a significant role in shaping mental health outcomes.

Physical Activity and Its Protective Effects

Regular physical activity has long been associated with better mental health, with even moderate amounts helping to reduce the risk of depression.

While much of the research on children and adolescents has been inconclusive, participation in organized sports consistently shows positive mental health benefits. Engaging in supervised physical activity fosters social interaction, structure, and discipline, all of which contribute to emotional resilience.

Encouraging children to engage in physical activity while setting limits on screen time could significantly reduce mental health risks. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A recent Finnish study tracked 187 adolescents over eight years and found a clear link between higher physical activity levels and lower stress and depressive symptoms. However, while movement offers mental health benefits, the effects of physical activity were not as strong as those of screen time when it came to depressive symptoms.

This finding, published in JAMA Network Open, suggests that limiting sedentary behavior, especially screen time, is just as crucial as promoting exercise.

The Impact of Screen Time on Mental Health

The rise of digital technology has fundamentally altered childhood experiences. Excessive screen time, particularly on mobile devices, has been associated with increased stress and depressive symptoms in adolescents. The Finnish study found that children who spent more time on screens were at higher risk for mental health challenges in their teenage years.

“Several international, evidence-based recommendations suggest that the leisure screen time of children and adolescents should be limited to two hours per day,” says Senior Lecturer Eero Haapala from the University of Jyväskylä. “Personally, I think that even this figure is high, as it amounts to almost one month of screen time per year.”

The effects of screen time are not uniform. Social media, in particular, has been linked to increased psychological distress, with some studies indicating that heavy use can predict mental health problems over time. However, not all screen use is inherently harmful—educational and creative activities tend to have fewer negative effects than passive scrolling through social media.

Sleep and Diet: Essential Components of Mental Health

Sufficient sleep is another critical factor in mental well-being. Adolescents who fail to get enough rest often report higher levels of stress and depressive symptoms. Research has consistently shown that sleep problems are linked to increased depression risk in teenagers.

Combined associations of total physical activity and screen time behaviors with mental health symptoms. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

Interestingly, achieving recommended sleep and screen time levels appears to have a stronger association with mental health than meeting the daily recommendation of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Diet quality also influences mental health. In adults, a healthier diet is associated with lower depressive symptoms and a better quality of life. While research on adolescents is less conclusive, poor diet quality has been linked to increased mental health issues. Some studies suggest that a diet rich in nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, supports brain function and emotional stability.

Finding Balance for a Healthier Future

These findings underscore the importance of fostering healthy habits early in life. Encouraging children to engage in physical activity while setting limits on screen time could significantly reduce mental health risks. “The modern sedentary lifestyle, with high screen exposure, challenges the mental health of children and adolescents,” says Dr. Haapala.

Combined associations of supervised exercise and screen time behaviors with mental health symptoms. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

“Recent discussions have rightly focused on screen time and social media, but I hope our findings encourage adults in young people’s lives to promote a broad spectrum of healthy habits – especially by balancing screen time and physical activity.”

Achieving meaningful change requires collective effort. Families, schools, and policymakers must work together to ensure children and adolescents develop lifestyles that support both physical and mental health. This includes balanced screen time, sufficient exercise, adequate sleep, and a nutritious diet.

The PANIC Study, conducted as part of the Metabolic Diseases Research Community at the University of Eastern Finland, continues to explore these connections. The research community aims to deepen our understanding of the factors that contribute to mental and physical health, using genetics, translational research, and lifestyle interventions to guide better prevention and treatment strategies.

With growing evidence supporting the importance of lifestyle choices in mental health, prioritizing these changes could be key to reducing the burden of mental illness in future generations.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.