Teleportation is possible, according to physics, but would you survive?

Teleportation may be possible in physics, but it raises a disturbing question about identity, death and perfect copies. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Teleportation sounds clean until the machinery gets involved.

A person steps into a chamber, presses a button, and appears somewhere else. In fiction, the scene plays like fast travel. No airport, no motion sickness, no long wait. Yet when the idea is stripped down to physics, the story becomes far less comfortable. Teleportation would not simply move a person from one place to another. It would require a complete scan, a complete transmission and a complete reconstruction.

The hardest part is not the distance. It is the person.

A human body contains roughly seven octillion atoms, arranged in a pattern that makes one life different from another. Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and smaller amounts of other elements form tissues, organs and a brain. The atoms themselves are not special. A carbon atom in a finger is physically identical to one in coal, diamond or air. What matters is its position and its connections.

A human body contains roughly seven octillion atoms, arranged in a pattern that makes one life different from another. (CREDIT: AI-generated image / The Brighter Side of News)

That is where teleportation becomes more than an engineering fantasy. If a machine could scan the full arrangement of a person and rebuild that same pattern somewhere else, would the result be the same person or only a perfect copy?

A pattern, not a parcel

The usual picture of teleportation treats the body like cargo. It starts in one place and arrives in another. But a more precise version treats a person as information. The original atoms do not need to travel. A machine would read the pattern, send the data, and use different atoms at the destination.

That idea sounds less strange than it should. People already send images, files and messages by turning physical things into information. A photograph does not move a face across space. It captures a pattern and recreates it elsewhere.

A person, though, is not a photograph.

Memories depend on the brain’s physical structure, including connections among neurons and the weights of roughly 100 trillion synapses. Skills, fears, faces and habits all depend on that biological architecture. To recreate a person, a teleporter would need a scan precise enough to capture the body and brain in extraordinary detail.

The question then shifts. Are you the atoms, or are you the arrangement?

If the pattern is all that matters, teleportation might count as survival. Different atoms could form the same body, brain and memories. The person who appears at the destination would feel continuous with the person who entered the machine.

People already send images, files and messages by turning physical things into information. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

If continuity matters, the story changes. The person who enters the chamber dies. A new person wakes up with the original’s memories and believes the trip succeeded.

Quantum mechanics spoils the easy version

A major obstacle comes from quantum mechanics, through a principle called the no-cloning theorem. The theorem says an arbitrary quantum state cannot be copied perfectly without destroying the original. It was proved independently by William Wootters, Wojciech Zurek and Dennis Dieks in 1982.

Wootters and Zurek later summarized the rule plainly: “It is impossible to make a perfect copy of an unknown state.” That is not a warning about weak instruments. It is a limit built into quantum theory.

To copy a thing perfectly, a machine would need to measure it perfectly. But quantum mechanics does not allow passive, harmless measurement at that level. Measuring a particle changes it. Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle is often mistaken for a statement about crude tools. It is deeper than that. Position and momentum are not both sharply defined in the way ordinary objects seem to be.

That matters for teleportation because a perfect human scan would require interactions with every particle. The more precisely the machine reads, the more it disturbs. A flawless scan would not leave the original sitting safely in the chamber. It would dismantle the state it was trying to record.

MIT quantum engineer Seth Lloyd described the problem in blunt terms. “Theory tells us that it has to be destructive,” he said of the initial measurement. Whatever technique was used, Lloyd added, “it’s not going to be a pretty sight.”

The scan would be destructive by necessity.

That is the part fiction often hides. The machine does not gently move a person. It reads the original by destroying it, then uses the information to build another person elsewhere. The result may be indistinguishable from the original, but the process looks less like transportation than execution followed by cloning.

MIT quantum engineer Seth Lloyd described the problem in blunt terms. “Theory tells us that it has to be destructive”. (CREDIT: MIT)

Charles Bennett, one of the physicists who helped create the theory of quantum teleportation, once compared a teleportation machine to a fax that works on three-dimensional objects. It would make “an exact copy rather than an approximate facsimile,” he wrote, and it would “destroy the original in the process of scanning it.”

That comparison is simple, but it cuts deep. A fax does not send the original sheet of paper. It sends instructions for making another one.

The copy would swear it survived

From the copy’s point of view, nothing went wrong.

It would remember stepping into the chamber. It would remember pressing the button. It would wake up at the destination, look at its hands and recognize them. It would remember family, loss, success, embarrassment and childhood. Every inner clue would say: I made it.

Outside observers would likely agree. The copy would talk like the original, know the same private details and carry the same emotional history. Friends and relatives would see no difference. The technicians would declare success.

But that testimony may prove less than it seems.

The original person’s stream of experience may have ended in the first chamber. The copy’s confidence only proves that the copied brain contains the memory of continuity. It does not prove that the original consciousness traveled.

This is why teleportation presses so hard on identity. A perfect copy could be wrong about being the original and still have every reason to feel certain.

The body already replaces itself

There is a serious objection to this grim view. The atoms in a living body change constantly.

Charles Bennett, one of the physicists who helped create the theory of quantum teleportation, once compared a teleportation machine to a fax that works on three-dimensional objects. (CREDIT: University of Copenhagen)

The source material states that about 98% of the atoms in the body differ from those present a year earlier. The skeleton replaces itself almost entirely over about a decade. Cells take in molecules from food and air, remove old material, and keep working. Even neurons renew their internal machinery while preserving broader wiring.

Different atoms, same person.

That fact supports the pattern view of identity. If a person can remain themselves while their matter changes gradually, then perhaps teleportation only performs the same trick faster. The destination body uses different atoms, but it preserves the pattern.

The counterargument is continuity.

Ordinary biological replacement happens while life is running. There is no moment when the whole process stops. A useful comparison is a candle flame. The wax changes, the burning molecules change, and the flame continues. People still call it the same flame because the process never breaks.

Blow it out, then relight it, and the intuition shifts. The new flame may look the same, but the earlier process ended. A teleporter may do something closer to that. The flame goes out in one place. Another starts elsewhere with the memory of having always burned.

Two people, one past

A malfunction makes the problem sharper.

Suppose a teleporter makes a perfect copy but leaves the original alive. One person steps out of the original chamber. Another steps out of the receiving chamber. For a brief moment, both have the same memories, the same emotional state and the same sense of having pressed the button.

Which one is you?

Most people would point to the person in the original chamber. That body has the unbroken physical history. The copy began moments ago, even if it remembers decades of life.

Jeff Kimble, a Caltech physicist involved in early atom-teleportation work, once said teleporting even a bacterium would be “ridiculous on the scale of any imaginable civilization.” (CREDIT: Caltech)

Yet from the copy’s point of view, nothing feels copied. It has the same memories of childhood, the same unfinished thoughts and the same confidence in its own continuity. It would not experience itself as a duplicate. It would experience itself as a person.

The two would immediately begin to diverge. One sees one room. The other sees another. From that moment, their lives split. Still, the thought experiment exposes a problem. A feeling of continuity can be manufactured by memory. It may not require actual continuity.

That realization makes the normal teleportation case harder. If the original is destroyed after copying, the remaining person can still insist the process worked. But the same person would make that claim whether survival happened or replacement happened.

Sleep raises the same fear quietly

Teleportation feels exotic, but the same question appears every night.

In deep sleep, conscious experience disappears. The body remains alive. The brain continues activity linked to memory and maintenance. But the felt stream of being a person drops out. Then morning comes. The mind resumes, and the gap feels like nothing because there was no awareness recording it.

People assume the same self went to sleep and woke up. That assumption may be reasonable, but the experience of waking does not prove it. A perfect replacement created overnight would also wake with the memory of falling asleep. It would feel continuous. It would believe it survived.

This does not mean sleep is teleportation. The body and brain persist through sleep. The point is narrower and stranger: subjective confidence may not settle questions of identity.

That is why teleportation matters beyond science fiction. It makes visible a problem that daily life usually hides.

If the original object is destroyed and only the remote version remains, Brian Greene said the “best answer” may be that the object is now at the remote location. (CREDIT: Columbia University)

Real quantum teleportation already exists

Quantum teleportation is not just a fictional device. Physicists have teleported quantum states, meaning the quantum information describing a particle, across real distances. In 2017, researchers reported quantum teleportation between a ground station and a satellite more than 1,400 kilometers away.

That process does not move matter. The particle at the destination is different. What transfers is the quantum state, while the original state is destroyed in the process.

This is teleportation in the technical sense. A state disappears here, and an identical state appears there. The original is gone.

The question is scale. A particle is not a person. A human nervous system involves staggering complexity, and the required precision sits far beyond present engineering. Jeff Kimble, a Caltech physicist involved in early atom-teleportation work, once said teleporting even a bacterium would be “ridiculous on the scale of any imaginable civilization.” A human being was still farther out.

Lloyd made the same point with a darker joke. “I can certainly imagine vaporizing you,” he said. “But the unvaporizing process strikes me as potentially rather difficult.”

Still, the central claim is not that human teleportation sits around the corner. It is that physics does not plainly forbid the idea. It makes the task almost unimaginably difficult.

That leaves the deeper problem untouched. Even if a machine could do it, should anyone call the result travel?

Where physics runs out

The debate depends on what consciousness is.

One view treats consciousness as a physical process, or a pattern of activity in a physical system. If another system runs the same pattern with the same causal relations, then it has the same consciousness. On that view, teleportation is safe. The gap does not matter because no one experiences the gap.

Another view treats a person as a particular running of a pattern through time. The structure matters, but so does the unbroken causal history. Break that thread, and the copy may be conscious, valuable and real, but not the same individual.

Physics can describe atoms, information and quantum states. It cannot yet settle which view is correct. The source material points to the hard problem of consciousness: why physical processes produce subjective experience at all. Brain activity can be traced in detail, but the existence of inner experience remains unresolved.

Brian Greene, a theoretical physicist at Columbia University, has described the puzzle from the measurement side. If the original object is destroyed and only the remote version remains, Greene said the “best answer” may be that the object is now at the remote location. But he also cautioned that doing this with a macroscopic body like a person is “utterly, utterly beyond the pale.”

That gap matters. Without a full theory of consciousness, no one can prove whether a perfect copy is survival or replacement.

The copy will always say it worked.

The original story "Teleportation is possible, according to physics, but would you survive?" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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