The first needle-free flu shot, delivered right to your door

This flu season, FluMist becomes the first self-administered flu vaccine available in the U.S. (CREDIT: AstraZeneca)

This flu season, there’s a new way to protect yourself and your family—without booking an appointment, sitting in a waiting room, or bracing for a needle.

FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine that has been on the market for more than two decades, can now be ordered online and administered at home. In September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for self-administration, making it the first flu vaccine in the country you can give yourself.

How It Works

Unlike the traditional flu shot, which contains an inactivated virus, FluMist uses a live but weakened version of the influenza virus. It’s given as two quick sprays—one in each nostril—and works by stimulating antibodies in your nose and bloodstream. The process takes only seconds, and because it’s needle-free, it’s especially appealing to children and anyone with a fear of injections.

The process takes only seconds, and because it’s needle-free, it’s especially appealing to children and anyone with a fear of injections. (CREDIT: AstraZeneca)

The nasal spray is approved for healthy individuals ages two through 49. It’s not recommended for people 50 and older, since studies have shown it’s less effective in that age group, and health experts usually recommend a higher-dose flu vaccine for seniors.

Both FluMist and the standard flu shot are designed to protect against the most dangerous flu strains expected for the season. Their effectiveness largely depends on how well the vaccine matches the strains actually circulating.

Ordering and Using FluMist at Home

FluMist Home—the direct-to-consumer version—can be ordered at flumist.com in participating states. After answering a short medical questionnaire, your responses are reviewed by a licensed health care provider. If you qualify, the vaccine is shipped directly to your home on the date you select, in temperature-controlled packaging. You’ll also get instructions for storage, administration, and disposal.

Once it arrives, you can either refrigerate it until you’re ready or use it right away. Administering it is simple: spray once into each nostril. Parents or caregivers can give it to children, and adults can vaccinate themselves.

The home-use version contains the exact same formulation and dosage as the one given in clinics and pharmacies. To ensure it remains potent, a temperature tag is included so you can confirm it stayed within the correct range during shipment.

Who Might Benefit Most

The at-home option could be a game-changer for busy households and people who value convenience. “Knowing that you can bring FluMist Home right into your home and vaccinate on your schedule—the time you want, no waiting in line—makes it very manageable for families,” said Elizabeth Bodin, vice president of U.S. marketing, sales, and access for respiratory and immunology at AstraZeneca.

FluMist is designed to protect against the most dangerous flu strains expected for the season. (CREDIT: AstraZeneca)

Health experts also hope it will help reverse declining flu vaccination rates, which have been slipping since the pandemic. During the 2023–2024 flu season, about 45% of adults and 55% of children got vaccinated—a small but concerning drop from the previous year.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, said the public is already more comfortable with home-based health care thanks to experiences with at-home COVID-19 tests and self-injections for other conditions. “Given the low uptake of seasonal flu vaccine in America, I think it is worth exploring some novel approaches,” he said.

Side Effects and Safety

Because FluMist contains a live but weakened virus, its side effects can differ slightly from those of the flu shot. Common reactions include a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, mild fever, and muscle aches. The flu shot, in contrast, often causes arm soreness, redness at the injection site, and fatigue.

FluMist is not suitable for everyone. It’s not recommended for people with severe allergies to any of its components, those with certain chronic health conditions, children or teens taking aspirin, or anyone with a significantly weakened immune system. You should talk to your health care provider if you have asthma, a history of wheezing, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The at-home option could be a game-changer for busy households and people who value convenience. (CREDIT: AstraZeneca)

Cost and Availability

FluMist typically costs more to produce than the flu shot, but most insurance plans cover both equally. Out-of-pocket costs depend on your plan, though there’s a flat $8.99 shipping fee for the home-delivery service.

This year, FluMist Home is available in 34 states—covering about 80% of eligible U.S. residents. The company aims to expand to all 48 contiguous states in future seasons. For those outside participating states, FluMist remains available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

Why Timing Matters

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting vaccinated before flu activity begins to spike in your area—usually by the end of October. For the 2025–2026 flu season, FluMist has been updated to target the virus strains most likely to cause illness.

With last season’s flu causing up to 82 million illnesses, 1.3 million hospitalizations, and as many as 130,000 deaths, public health experts say increasing vaccination coverage is critical. For some, the ability to protect themselves without leaving home could be the nudge they need.

Practical Implications of the Research

Allowing people to vaccinate themselves at home could help close the gap in immunization rates by removing scheduling and transportation barriers. For families with young children, this option avoids taking time off work or pulling kids out of school for a clinic visit.

If widely adopted, at-home vaccination could also help reduce strain on clinics and pharmacies during peak flu season, freeing up resources for those who need in-person care. It may even pave the way for other vaccines to be self-administered safely, expanding public access to preventive health measures.

