The hidden health risks of ballpark hot dogs

Baseball season has begun, and that means the classic ballpark snack—the hot dog—is back. Millions of fans across America will munch on hot dogs at stadiums, enjoying a tradition deeply tied to the sport. Yet many people who eat these tasty treats may not fully understand the health risks involved.

A recent national survey sheds light on Americans' awareness of these dangers. Out of 2,204 adults questioned between March 10 and 12, 2025, more than half—57%—had eaten a hot dog at a baseball game. But when asked about the health risks of hot dogs and processed meats like bacon and deli meats, the answers were concerning.

Over half of respondents, 51%, said they'd heard of health risks but weren't clear on the details. Another 30% admitted they didn't know about any dangers at all.

The findings reveal a troubling knowledge gap at a time when eating processed meat has clear, documented risks. According to nutrition expert Noah Praamsma, MS, RDN, from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, "Tens of millions of Americans could eat hot dogs this baseball season, but most of them are unaware that doing so raises their risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases." Fans consume an estimated 20 million hot dogs at ballparks each baseball season alone.

Over half of US adults have eaten a hot dog at a baseball stadium, with adults who have a higher household income most likely to have done so. (CREDIT: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine)

The Hidden Risks of Ballpark Hot Dogs

Health organizations worldwide have repeatedly warned about processed meats like hot dogs. The World Health Organization classifies processed meat as "carcinogenic to humans," meaning it directly causes cancer.

Eating just one hot dog a day—about 50 grams—increases your risk of colorectal cancer by 18%. Groups like the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research agree, stating clearly, "there is strong evidence" processed meat causes colorectal cancer.

What's especially alarming is the rise in colorectal cancer among younger people. Once considered a disease affecting older adults, colorectal cancer now affects younger age groups at increasing rates. The National Cancer Institute says, "There's mounting evidence linking an unhealthy diet—in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables—to early-onset colorectal cancer."

Data from the American Cancer Society reinforces these concerns. Their report, "Cancer statistics 2024: All hands on deck," highlights that colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death for men aged 20-39, and the third leading cause for women of the same age. It is also the top cancer killer among men aged 40-49 and second for women in this age group. This growing trend emphasizes the urgent need to reconsider dietary habits.

Other Issues Associated With Hot Dog Consumption

In addition to cancer risk, hot dogs are associated with a range of chronic health conditions. A study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that daily consumption of processed meats is linked to a 42% higher risk of heart disease and a 19% higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

These risks are attributed to the high levels of sodium, saturated fat, and preservatives—particularly nitrates and nitrites—commonly found in hot dogs. These chemical preservatives can form nitrosamines in the body, compounds that have also been associated with cancer development.

Children are especially vulnerable to the health risks posed by hot dogs. Pediatric health experts have raised concerns not only about nutritional content but also about choking hazards. The American Academy of Pediatrics has identified hot dogs as one of the top choking hazards for children under the age of three due to their shape and size.

Another often overlooked concern is the high sodium content in hot dogs. One typical hot dog can contain over 500 milligrams of sodium, more than 20% of the recommended daily intake for adults. High sodium consumption is a well-established risk factor for hypertension, which contributes to stroke and heart disease. The additives used for flavor and shelf life can also contribute to inflammation, potentially worsening conditions like asthma and autoimmune diseases.

Knowledge of Health Risks Associated with Eating Hot Dogs and Other Processed Meats. (CREDIT: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine)

In recent years, consumer awareness has led to the rise of plant-based or nitrate-free alternatives, but experts caution that even these may be highly processed and should be consumed in moderation. While enjoying an occasional hot dog is unlikely to cause harm, the cumulative effect of regular consumption raises legitimate health concerns backed by extensive scientific research.

Fans Want Healthier Choices

Despite the popularity of traditional hot dogs, many fans are open to healthier alternatives. The recent survey showed promising support for plant-based options. When participants were asked if they'd try a plant-based hot dog at the stadium, 40% said they would either "definitely" or "probably" choose one. An even larger majority—63%—agreed baseball stadiums should "definitely" or "probably" offer plant-based hot dogs to fans.

This openness signals a shift toward healthier eating habits at events traditionally known for indulgence. Stadiums across the country have begun listening. Praamsma notes, "The good news is that many stadiums across the country now offer plant-based hot dogs as alternatives to meat hot dogs."

Making this simple switch—even once a day—can significantly lower your health risks. "Fans who trade even one serving of processed meat a day for a plant-based alternative would hit a home run for their health," Praamsma adds.

Healthier Choices Mean Lower Cancer Risk

Switching to plant-based foods isn't just trendy; research proves it's healthier. Studies show that men who regularly eat plant-based foods have a 22% lower risk of colon cancer than those who rarely eat them. Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and peanuts offer numerous protective health benefits. Even processed plant-based foods are better for you than processed meats, according to recent research findings.

Praamsma suggests practical ways fans can make healthier choices. "A vegan hot dog is a great option for ballpark food," he explains. And if you prefer cooking at home, there's still a healthier route: "For the home chef or scratch-cooking backyard griller, carrot dogs also make a surprisingly delicious alternative to their dangerously processed meat counterparts."

Switching to plant-based options can help your heart as well. Diets heavy in processed meats, including hot dogs, have been linked with a higher risk of heart disease. In contrast, choosing plant-based alternatives helps maintain heart health and reduce disease risks overall.

Would Try a Plant-Based Hot Dog at a Baseball Stadium if Available. (CREDIT: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine)

Alternative Options at the Stadium

What if plant-based hot dogs aren't available at your local stadium? There's still hope, according to Praamsma. "If veggie dogs and other plant-based options aren’t available, opt for roasted peanuts—a staple at baseball stadiums," he advises. "Peanuts are packed with disease-fighting plant protein and can be protective against colorectal cancer."

Choosing peanuts not only fits the ballpark experience but also delivers powerful health benefits. Packed with protein and protective nutrients, peanuts offer a tasty, satisfying snack without the cancer-causing risks of hot dogs.

The message is clear: small changes at the ballpark can make a big difference in your health. This baseball season, consider skipping the traditional hot dog. Your body—and your future—will thank you.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.